Rig count drops across Midland, Permian, Texas, US
It was a rough week for the nation’s energy industry, both in terms of commodity prices and activity levels. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday its US rig count, which it has issued weekly since the 1940s, fell five rigs to 760, the fourth weekly decline in the last five weeks. The count is still 263 rigs higher than the 497 reported last September.
Prepare to pay more for heating oil this winter in CT
With heating oil prices inching up slightly heading into the back half of August, Connecticut homeowners could face $1,700 more in their heating bills through next May if prices do not budge from their current levels. Statewide the third week of August, retail heating oil prices in Connecticut were averaging...
Many CT health insurance plans will see double-digit rate hikes in 2023
The cost of health insurance plans on and off Connecticut’s Affordable Care Act Exchange will increase next year by as much as 25%, according to final numbers released by the state Friday, deepening concerns about health care access. Insurance officials signed off on the rate changes eight weeks after...
Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers, including the chair of the Senate elections committee, urging them to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election win in the tightly contested state, emails obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show.
