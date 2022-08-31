Read full article on original website
B/G Cross Country | Winter Springs Invitational
Good luck to the Timber Creek cross country teams and coaching staff as they travel to Winter Springs High School to compete in the Winter Springs Invitational today. Go Wolves!. Event | Winter Springs Invitational. Location | Winter Springs HS. Girls Varsity | 7:30AM. Boys Varsity | 8:00M.
Boys Varsity Football beats Dr. Phillips 24 – 22 in Home Opener
Timber Creek Varsity Football (1-1) Marcus Kral | 2 receiving TD (15, 75 yards) Evan Van Dyke | 1 receiving TD (64 yard) Alex Davis | 32 yard field goal (game winner) Next week’s matchup – the Wolves will look to host the East River Falcons at Timber Creek Stadium.
