WCNC
Update on when you can expect the P-EBT cards for students
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services new P-EBT cards are on their way to eligible K-12 students. South Carolina got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue 2022 Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to public school students. Previously South Carolina had been approved during...
North Carolina releases performance grades for the 2021-22 school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina education officials released testing results for each district statewide for the 2021-22 school year Thursday, and the results showed most schools are still feeling the effects of learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Public Instruction released full data for each district...
WCNC
New omicron-targeting boosters expected in NC, SC after Labor Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North and South Carolinians could have access to new omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters shortly after the Labor Day holiday. Both states' health agencies reported Friday they expect the new boosters to be in place next week. The announcements follow the final federal approval of Pfizer's and Moderna's...
WCNC
Does your car's color affect insurance prices? VERIFY
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've all seen famous red cars on the big screen in TV shows and movies. They're known to be fast, and for decades, red cars have been the subject of myths surrounding the automotive industry. One of those myths involves insurance premiums. A VERIFY viewer sent...
New invasive blue land crabs found in SC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is asking South Carolinians to be on the lookout for a new crab that could be in their backyard. They're called blue land crabs and they're usually found in Florida. But people near the coast have been seeing what...
WCNC
Screams, hugs and kisses | Charlotte woman wins $388,927 jackpot in NC lottery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman said she had an exciting Saturday morning after her $1 Cash 5 ticket turned into a $388,927 win, the North Carolina Lottery announced. “When I saw how much it was, I might have screamed a little bit,” Heather Malo laughed. Malo said...
WCNC
Coach K receives North Carolina's highest honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine
DURHAM, N.C. — On Thursday, former Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski was presented with North Carolina's highest honorary award. Gov. Roy Cooper presented Coach K with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for his significant impact on the state during his tenure at Duke and for his community work across North Carolina.
WCNC
Need to fill up? Circle K offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas Thursday evening
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Planning on taking a trip for Labor Day Weekend? Just need to fill up your tank? Circle K is offering a nice little discount on fuel Thursday, Sept. 1 only, to help minimize the financial impact of rising gas prices. From 4 p.m. until 7...
