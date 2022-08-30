ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Update on when you can expect the P-EBT cards for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services new P-EBT cards are on their way to eligible K-12 students. South Carolina got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue 2022 Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to public school students. Previously South Carolina had been approved during...
EDUCATION
WCNC

North Carolina releases performance grades for the 2021-22 school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina education officials released testing results for each district statewide for the 2021-22 school year Thursday, and the results showed most schools are still feeling the effects of learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Public Instruction released full data for each district...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New omicron-targeting boosters expected in NC, SC after Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North and South Carolinians could have access to new omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters shortly after the Labor Day holiday. Both states' health agencies reported Friday they expect the new boosters to be in place next week. The announcements follow the final federal approval of Pfizer's and Moderna's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

Does your car's color affect insurance prices? VERIFY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've all seen famous red cars on the big screen in TV shows and movies. They're known to be fast, and for decades, red cars have been the subject of myths surrounding the automotive industry. One of those myths involves insurance premiums. A VERIFY viewer sent...
TV SHOWS
WCNC

New invasive blue land crabs found in SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is asking South Carolinians to be on the lookout for a new crab that could be in their backyard. They're called blue land crabs and they're usually found in Florida. But people near the coast have been seeing what...
ANIMALS
WCNC

Coach K receives North Carolina's highest honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine

DURHAM, N.C. — On Thursday, former Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski was presented with North Carolina's highest honorary award. Gov. Roy Cooper presented Coach K with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for his significant impact on the state during his tenure at Duke and for his community work across North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC

