I’m a baby first aid expert – how to spot the difference between choking & gagging that could save your child’s life

By Carly Bass
The US Sun
 4 days ago
AS babies navigate eating solid foods for the first time, you might find them choking or gagging while attempting to take a mouthful.

But there is a difference between the two, and knowing what your little one is experiencing could potentially save their life.

There's a difference between choking and gagging on food Credit: Getty

Baby first aid expert Daisy First Aid tells Fabulous that "fears around choking are really common and completely valid. "

In fact, this is one of the main reasons parents book a first aid class, they said.

"It’s important to be able to recognise the difference between gagging or mild choking and severe choking," they say.

"And to know what to do if your little one does choke so you can act fast."

Babies' gag reflexes are much more sensitive than adults, the experts say, and this is to help keep them safe when they are learning how to eat.

"They will also sometimes get breathing, chewing and swallowing in the wrong order, which can lead to mild choking or gagging," they added.

Here's everything you need to know about gagging and choking in babies.

Signs of gagging (or mild choking)

Daisy First Aid says: "The key thing to remember is that if a baby is going red in the face and is coughing and spluttering or gagging that’s actually a really good sign that they aren’t choking severely.

"In most cases, they should be able to work it out themselves."

While it's tempting to stick your fingers in their mouth to fish it out, the experts warn against it.

"This is actually the worst thing to do at this point because it can actually make things worse and lead to severe choking," they explain.

Signs that a child is mildly choking or gagging:

  • They will open their mouth and thrust their tongue forward.
  • They may go red in the face.
  • Baby will cough and splutter (these are good signs)
  • If they’re going red and making a sound – leave them to it; they should be able to work it out themselves.

Signs of severe choking

Daisy First Aid says: "There’s a common misconception that you will hear someone choking but severe choking is usually completely silent.

"This is why it’s so important to always supervise babies and children while they are eating. "

Signs that a baby is choking severely:

  • They will be silent and unable to cough or make any noise
  • They will begin to turn blue
  • They may have a panicked or surprised look on their face
  • Their eyes may bulge

"If a baby is choking severely, you’ll need to act fast to remove the blockage," the experts warn

You should:

  • Sit or kneel and lay the baby over your lap with their head lower than their bottom and their face pointing down whilst supporting their chest.
  • Deliver up to 5 blows to their back in between the shoulder blades using the heel of your hand.
  • If the blockage hasn’t been removed, turn the baby over to face you with their head still lower than their bottom.
  • Use 2 fingers to give up to 5 chest thrusts on top of baby’s ribcage (never give abdominal thrusts to a baby).
  • Call 999 and repeat these measures until the blockage is removed or help arrives.

If you're struggling to remember the difference between gagging and choking mummy blogger, Lauren Young offered an easy tip.

Posting a video on TikTok she said to remember, "loud and red, let them go ahead" referring to gagging.

And "silent and blue, they need you," which refers to choking.

Daisy First Aid is a provider of baby and child first aid classes for parents.

You can hear more from Daisy First Aid at The Baby Show taking place 21-23 October at Olympia London.

Parents should alwasy supervise their babies while they eat Credit: Getty

IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

