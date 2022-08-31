Maintains focus on building products that last tailored to customer needs. SAKOR Technologies, Inc., a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, announces that it is celebrating its 35h anniversary in business. The company has grown from a two-person firm writing real-time software for other companies’ test systems to an industry leader developing and manufacturing its own control systems and sophisticated testing products.

OWOSSO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO