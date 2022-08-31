Read full article on original website
Related
wsgw.com
Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County
Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
wsgw.com
Midland Blooms Season Ending
After a beautiful display of red petunias all summer, the 32nd Midland Blooms season is coming to an end. The Midland Business Alliance (MBA) and the Midland Blooms Planning Committee thanks the community for their support and commitment to Midland Blooms. To showcase the flowers in their best condition and...
wsgw.com
Beaches Closed Due to Contamination
A number of beaches across the state have been closed or restricted because of water quality issues. Testing has shown bacteria levels that make the water unsafe for full body contact. The affected beaches include Singing Bridge Beach in Arenac County, which is under a contamination advisory. Lakeview Waterfront Park...
wsgw.com
Woman, Alleged Suspect Identified in Bay County Officer-Involved Shooting
The name of a Bay County woman who died in a shooting last weekend has been released, along with the name of the man who allegedly killed her in her home at Bangor Downs Townhouses in Bangor Township. State Police said the woman was 27-year-old Bethany Taylor, and the man has been identified as 18-year-old Lamar Davis of Midland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wsgw.com
Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize
A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
Comments / 0