Mount Vernon News
Sports briefs
The Utica Redskins hosted the Hux Invitational Cross-Country run Aug. 30 at 4H Camp Ohio in Utica and used the home-course advantage to take home the hardware. In the men’s 5000 meters, Utica won it all among six teams with 39 points. Northridge was second with 52, Licking Valley finished third with 76, and East Knox was fourth with 100.
Mount Vernon News
Quick hits: Varsity football recaps
Northmor was coming off a blowout win to open the season and continued that success, but it was a bit closer this time in a 28-20 win over South Central on Aug. 26 to improve to 2-0. South Central went up 13-0 early on a pair of touchdown passes by...
Mount Vernon News
Free gospel concert set
FREDERICKTOWN – There will be a gospel concert on Sept. 10 from noon to 8 p.m. at First Church of God Fredericktown, 19735 Zolman Road (State Route 13). Groups from Ohio and several other states will perform in concert. Food available. The concert is free. For more information, call...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio Overdose Awareness Day recognized locally
Ohio recognized International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, and recognition hit home locally, at Ariel-Foundation Park in Mount Vernon in an event that focused on creating a better understanding of overdose, reducing the stigma of drug-related deaths, and creating change to reduce the harms associated with drug use. The...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio Fire Marshal Festival set
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Fire Marshal will host its Ohio Fire Marshal Festival this year in Reynoldsburg (Licking County). This event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at 8895 E. Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH, 43068, and it will contain a variety of activities catering to all ages.
Mount Vernon News
Tomato Show 2022 parade marshal Lela Hathaway
Lela Is honored to be selected as the Parade Marshal for the 2022 Fredericktown Tomato Show Parade. Lela (Oswalt) Hathaway was born at home on April 11, 1939. She attended Fredericktown Schools, graduating in 1957. On June 19, 1960, she married Darel Hathaway. They have two sons, Dan and Kimber (Kim). Lela has five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown Tomato Show Parade set for Sept. 10
The theme for The Fredericktown Tomato Show Parade is “Step Back in Time.” The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. The 1.7-mile parade route will be as follows: Police Department (the old Dana) down Miami Avenue, then north (right) on Columbus Road, to Main Street. The parade turns right on Main and returns to the Police Department.
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Airport receives $222K DOT grant
Knox County has received a federal grant to pay for improvements to the Knox County Airport. According to a press release from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the Knox County airport is one of three Ohio facilities included in this latest round of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The...
Mount Vernon News
Community Calendar
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. Saturday, Sept. 3. Electronic recycling hosted by Kenyon College with support of Knox County Litter Prevention and...
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff’s Sale Real Estate Case # 22FR03-0047
Plaintiff VS JANE DOE, REAL NAME UNKNOWN, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE, if any, OF TAYLOR D UGIE, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
