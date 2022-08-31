Read full article on original website
Ohio Fire Marshal Festival set
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Fire Marshal will host its Ohio Fire Marshal Festival this year in Reynoldsburg (Licking County). This event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at 8895 E. Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH, 43068, and it will contain a variety of activities catering to all ages.
Ohio Overdose Awareness Day recognized locally
Ohio recognized International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, and recognition hit home locally, at Ariel-Foundation Park in Mount Vernon in an event that focused on creating a better understanding of overdose, reducing the stigma of drug-related deaths, and creating change to reduce the harms associated with drug use. The...
Knox County Airport receives $222K DOT grant
Knox County has received a federal grant to pay for improvements to the Knox County Airport. According to a press release from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the Knox County airport is one of three Ohio facilities included in this latest round of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The...
Fredericktown Tomato Show Parade set for Sept. 10
The theme for The Fredericktown Tomato Show Parade is “Step Back in Time.” The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. The 1.7-mile parade route will be as follows: Police Department (the old Dana) down Miami Avenue, then north (right) on Columbus Road, to Main Street. The parade turns right on Main and returns to the Police Department.
Group makes 10 recommendations to improve Ohio computer science education
COLUMBUS – The State Committee on Computer Science, created in HB 110 – the most recent state budget – has released its final report outlining 10 recommendations that, if implemented, would help make Ohio a national leader in computer science (CS) education and workforce pipeline, it said.
Ohio spending $733M on substance abuse and recovery efforts
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Tax dollars are funding more than $733 million in substance abuse education, prevention and treatment in Ohio, according to a report from Gov. Mike DeWine. Recovery Ohio 2021 Annual Review details spending on at least 47 projects related to education, workforce development, prevention, harm reduction,...
Sheriff’s Sale Real Estate Case # 22FR03-0047
Plaintiff VS JANE DOE, REAL NAME UNKNOWN, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE, if any, OF TAYLOR D UGIE, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
Bonnie Louise Henry Baylor
MOUNT VERNON – Bonnie H. Baylor, 82, passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, after suffering an unexpected stroke. Born in Export, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Nov. 19, 1939, to Charles Rebich and Anne Mesich, Bonnie was the middle child of three children. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1957.
Tomato Show 2022 parade marshal Lela Hathaway
Lela Is honored to be selected as the Parade Marshal for the 2022 Fredericktown Tomato Show Parade. Lela (Oswalt) Hathaway was born at home on April 11, 1939. She attended Fredericktown Schools, graduating in 1957. On June 19, 1960, she married Darel Hathaway. They have two sons, Dan and Kimber (Kim). Lela has five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Free gospel concert set
FREDERICKTOWN – There will be a gospel concert on Sept. 10 from noon to 8 p.m. at First Church of God Fredericktown, 19735 Zolman Road (State Route 13). Groups from Ohio and several other states will perform in concert. Food available. The concert is free. For more information, call...
'It feels exciting' Local 10-year-old chosen as patient champion for Columbus Marathon
José Mejia-Evener, a 10-year-old from Fredericktown, will be the patient champion at the National Children’s Hospital’s 2022 Columbus Marathon on Oct. 15-16. José and his family including his mom, Kristina Mejia, will have a tent set up at the 24-mile marker during the race to push and cheer on the runners.
Sports briefs
The Utica Redskins hosted the Hux Invitational Cross-Country run Aug. 30 at 4H Camp Ohio in Utica and used the home-course advantage to take home the hardware. In the men’s 5000 meters, Utica won it all among six teams with 39 points. Northridge was second with 52, Licking Valley finished third with 76, and East Knox was fourth with 100.
Chinese-American exhibition to be presented at Schnormeier Gallery
MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon Nazarene University’s Schnormeier Gallery will present Matter + Spirit – A Chinese American Exhibition in the gallery from Aug. 29 to Oct. 14. A First Friday reception took place at the gallery Sept. 2. Matter + Spirit is composed of 55 works...
MVN ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Offense plays big in volleyball and football
The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. To fuel it, we encourage every area high school coach to send us nominations, but if they don't, we'll find our own. We also encourage community members to send us their nominations. We take all nominations seriously and will consider all that we receive. An athlete can be nominated more than once, as a worthy student-athlete can gain recognition as often as he or she earns it.
Quick hits: Varsity football recaps
Northmor was coming off a blowout win to open the season and continued that success, but it was a bit closer this time in a 28-20 win over South Central on Aug. 26 to improve to 2-0. South Central went up 13-0 early on a pair of touchdown passes by...
Lady Cougars open CH4 Stadium with comback win over Siena Heights
In the grand opening game at CH4 Stadium, the Mount Vernon Nazarene University women’s soccer team (2-2-0, 0-0-0) scored twice within 2 minutes as time was winding down to defeat Siena Heights University (0-1-0, 0-0-0) 3-2 on Aug. 31. The Lady Cougars had a strong turnout as they celebrated...
Cougars' unbeaten soccer season continues with 4-1 win over Lourdes
The Mount Vernon Nazarene University men’s soccer team (4-0-0, 0-0-0) continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 4-1 victory over Lourdes University (0-3-1, 0-0-0) on Aug. 31 at CH4 Stadium. The Cougars struck first in the 29th minute when Keon Boney’s pass found Zack Bowser’s feet and...
