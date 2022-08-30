ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadena, MN

3 injured in crash near Detroit Lakes airport

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, suffered non life-threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash near the Detroit Lakes airport Friday evening. The Minnesota Highway Patrol said the three people were traveling west on Highway 10 when the driver attempted to turn south onto...
Crow Wing County officials approve some of activists’ demands for election changes

Crow Wing County officials recently gave a group of persistent election deniers some of what they wanted. The county board voted Aug. 23 to hand-count November election results in twice as many precincts as state law requires in a post-election review — four instead of two.  The board also voted to produce “cast vote records” — which show how election software reads cast ballots — of the 2020 election and August primary, The post Crow Wing County officials approve some of activists’ demands for election changes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event

Scott Jensen, a Chaska doctor who is the Republican nominee for governor, is scheduled to speak at a “global health freedom summit” in Alexandria on Oct. 1, joined by some of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world. Although Jensen has denied being anti-vaccine, as of earlier this year he wasn’t vaccinated and he […] The post Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in MN Head-On Crash

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A head-on crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a Baxter, MN man and seriously injured a Pillager, MN woman Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 83-year-old Robert Lohman was driving his vehicle east on Hwy. 210 when he crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old Gina Hollingsworth’s westbound vehicle head-on. Lohman was pronounced dead at the scene and Hollingsworth was brought to a St. Cloud hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota

EMILY, Minn. -- A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials.Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old passenger, Lee Cemensky, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Both died at the scene of the crash Sunday in some woods northwest of Emily. Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan.The Federal Aviation Administration says the 2010 Cygnet aircraft crashed under "unknown circumstances' while attempting to land. 
Man Killed in Farming Accident in Melrose Township

On Monday afternoon, at approximately 4:03 P.M., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical emergency in a field near the intersection of 360th Avenue and County Road 17 in Melrose Township, approximately 3 miles north of the City of Melrose. Upon arrival deputies learned that 45 year-old Eric...
Two-Vehicle Collision Kills Baxter Man

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Baxter man and sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30th at approximately 1:38 p.m., 83-year-old Robert Lohman was travelling eastbound on Highway 210 near 57th Avenue southwest, about four miles east of Motley, in his Toyota Tacoma. Gina Hollingsworth, 47, of Pillager was driving westbound on Highway 210 in her Chevy Cobalt. Lohman reportedly crossed the center line of traffic and collided with the Cobalt.
Two Found Dead in Plane Crash North of Crosby

Two men were found dead in a plane crash northwest of Emily, MN on August 28th. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Johnson, a 61-year-old resident of Emily, crashed a plane he was piloting with Lee Cemensky, a 58-year-old resident of Las Vegas, as his passenger at 6:44 p.m. Sunday evening. Authorities located the site of the crash on Minnie Lake Drive, at 8:36 p.m. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.
