ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Upcoming Doc Claims Michael Jackson Used Fake IDs To Buy Drugs

By D.L. Chandler
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lu1G3_0hcOnv0m00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gk1ux_0hcOnv0m00

Source: Kimberly White / Getty


Michael Jackson would have turned 64 this past Monday (August 29) and instead of celebrating the life and legacy of the King Of Pop, folks are focusing on the entertainer’s reported struggles with drug addiction. According to an upcoming documentary, Jackson allegedly used 19 falsified ID cards to obtain drugs.

A new documentary coming next week titled TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson examines the passing of Jackson, who died at the age of 50 in 2009. According to widely known reports, Jackson succumbed due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. Jackson’s physician, Conrad Murray, was charged with involuntary manslaughter after the death was ruled a homicide. Murray served two years of a four-year prison sentence.

The documentary turns its attention to the other doctors that allegedly supplied Jackson with drugs who were never formally charged. And in Murray’s words, Jackson used tactics to obtain drugs from him and the other doctors that administered care to the entertainer.

“Michael Jackson was a drug addict and he was a master at manipulation because I was manipulated by Michael,” Murray says in a trailer for the documentary. “I did not enable him at any time in his addiction.”

TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson airs on September 6 at 8 PM ET on Fox.

Photo: Getty

The post Upcoming Doc Claims Michael Jackson Used Fake IDs To Buy Drugs appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Shut Down Claims They Allegedly Groomed, Molested Siblings After Shocking Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm. The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo. Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit. Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

188
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy