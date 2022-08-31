Read full article on original website
Test scores in Michigan low across key subjects, new numbers show
LANSING, Mich. — As another school year kicks off, test scores released Thursday from the 2022 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or MSTEP, show another year of poor performances in core learning areas like math, science, reading, and social studies. The release came the same day national test...
Beach closures and contamination advisories in Mid-Michigan
Lake beaches are closed across Michigan due to high bacteria levels. Here are the current lakes that are closed from Mid-Michigan to north Michigan:. Big Seven Lake - Seven Lakes State Park, Oakland County. Houghton Lake - Lakeview Waterfront Park, Roscommon County. Independence Lake - Independence Lake County Park, 3200...
Who will MSP THC testing errors impact? Attorneys believe a lot more.
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Following an updated statement from Michigan State Police following a false readings in their THC toxicology testing. MSP is now saying that approximately 3,250 people were impacted by the false readings according to their lab data. According to MSP lab reports, false readings began on March 28, 2019 and affected those more than 3,000 cases. After hearing MSP's finding defense attorney's around Mid-Michigan believe this number should be much higher.
Local children's advocacy center says funding restored but still less than requested
SAGINAW, Mich. - One week after the state said the funding would be restored to children's advocacy centers, the CAN Council received a letter on how much money they were getting. President and CEO of the CAN Council of Arenac, Bay, Huron and Saginaw Counties Emily Yeager says they are...
Thousands of students should repeat third grade with low test scores, MSU report says
FLINT, Mich. - Thousands of Michigan third graders have been flagged for low reading scores. Almost 6% of third graders scored below where they should be. The report looked at both public and charter school students. Michigan State University's Education Police Innovation Collaborative (EPIC) says they looked at students' test...
Former trustee honored with street re-naming
MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - There is a new sign on the road in Mount Morris Township. Friday, Former Township Trustee Margaret Perry was honored with a street named after her. The new sign is located on the corner of Nef Road and Flamingo Drive. New links: Test scores in...
Michigan State Police investigate fatal roll over crash in Juniata Township
JUNIATA TOWNSHIP, Mich.-- Michigan State Police investigate a roll over crash involving a single vehicle near M-46 and Ringle Rd on Thursday. On September 1, approximately 4:20 p.m., 78-year-old female Joyce D. Jackson was driving alone westbound when her vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over into the ditch and struck a tree. First responders provided medical treatment on site, but she succumbed to her injuries.
Suspect arrested after fleeing from state troopers following attempted traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan state troopers say they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for going 97 m.ph. on I-69 in Clinton County. Police say troopers attempted to use stop sticks but the suspect rammed the trooper's vehicle. According to authorities, the suspect fled and was located later in...
25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
Man detained in connection to reported abduction of jogger in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been detained in connection to a report about a woman who was abducted while jogging in Tennessee, according to authorities. In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the Memphis Police Department said "the vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained."
