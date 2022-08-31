ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Test scores in Michigan low across key subjects, new numbers show

LANSING, Mich. — As another school year kicks off, test scores released Thursday from the 2022 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or MSTEP, show another year of poor performances in core learning areas like math, science, reading, and social studies. The release came the same day national test...
MICHIGAN STATE
Beach closures and contamination advisories in Mid-Michigan

Lake beaches are closed across Michigan due to high bacteria levels. Here are the current lakes that are closed from Mid-Michigan to north Michigan:. Big Seven Lake - Seven Lakes State Park, Oakland County. Houghton Lake - Lakeview Waterfront Park, Roscommon County. Independence Lake - Independence Lake County Park, 3200...
MICHIGAN STATE
Who will MSP THC testing errors impact? Attorneys believe a lot more.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Following an updated statement from Michigan State Police following a false readings in their THC toxicology testing. MSP is now saying that approximately 3,250 people were impacted by the false readings according to their lab data. According to MSP lab reports, false readings began on March 28, 2019 and affected those more than 3,000 cases. After hearing MSP's finding defense attorney's around Mid-Michigan believe this number should be much higher.
Former trustee honored with street re-naming

MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - There is a new sign on the road in Mount Morris Township. Friday, Former Township Trustee Margaret Perry was honored with a street named after her. The new sign is located on the corner of Nef Road and Flamingo Drive. New links: Test scores in...
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
Michigan State Police investigate fatal roll over crash in Juniata Township

JUNIATA TOWNSHIP, Mich.-- Michigan State Police investigate a roll over crash involving a single vehicle near M-46 and Ringle Rd on Thursday. On September 1, approximately 4:20 p.m., 78-year-old female Joyce D. Jackson was driving alone westbound when her vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over into the ditch and struck a tree. First responders provided medical treatment on site, but she succumbed to her injuries.
MICHIGAN STATE
25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Man detained in connection to reported abduction of jogger in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been detained in connection to a report about a woman who was abducted while jogging in Tennessee, according to authorities. In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the Memphis Police Department said "the vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained."
MEMPHIS, TN

