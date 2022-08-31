Read full article on original website
Families, friends remember victims of Bend grocery store shooting
The families of the two men killed by a shooter at a Bend grocery store are sharing photos to help honor their loved ones. PAST COVERAGE | Victims in Bend grocery store shooting were Army veterans. Police say 84-year-old Glenn Bennett was grocery shopping when he was fatally shot near...
Brush fire prompts Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations in Redmond
REDMOND, Ore. — An eight-acre brush fire burning in Redmond on Wednesday afternoon has prompted authorities to issue a Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order for some areas in the southwest part of town. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, several addresses on Southwest Obsidian Avenue are Level...
Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Teams assist lost hikers
DESHUTES, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, at about 1:00 a.m., Deschutes County 911 received a request from a Lane County Sheriff's Office SAR Coordinator for assistance in locating two lost hikers, one a 38-year old female, the other a 50-year old male, who were about 1/2 mile West of the South Sister Climbers Trail.
