ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Metro reports progress with homeless services measure

By Jim Redden
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejd28_0hcObfHE00 The regional elected government releases figures on the first year of the voter-approved measure.

Metro is reporting progress in reducing and preventing homelessness with the 10-year regional supportive housing services ballot measure approved by voters May 2020.

The elected regional government said it paid to house more than 1,600 people in the first year of the program. That is equal to 24.7% of the number of people identified as homeless in the region in the January 2022 Point in Time count, although not everyone who was housed was someone identified in the count, Metro said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

In addition, the fund helped more than 9,200 people receive eviction protection services to preventing them from losing their homes. The fund also supported the creation of 514 new year-round shelter beds, and helped 159 people find jobs through new employment programs.

"Back in January, I promised the region that we would see tangible progress on homelessness within six months," said Metro Council President Lynn Peterson. "We've made huge strides. In the first year of a 10-year effort, we're well on our way to our goal. This is what happens when we collaborate as a region."

Some of that is below Metro's original goals, however. As first reported by the Portland Mercury, the program promised to house more than 2,400 households and create 700 new shelter beds by June of this year. It only promised to prevent 1,000 households from being evicted, however.

And many people may not be seeing any progress. Polls consistently show homelessness is still the number one issue in Portland and the region. And weekly reports of homeless camps to the city have skyrocketed since the Metro measure was approved. The Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction program identified 160 active campsites in the city during the week the measure passed. It identified 331 active campsites during the last week of August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hcObfHE00

But it is impossible to know how many people are living on the streets at any given time. There is no real-time homeless count. And the Point in Time counts are not considered accurate.

Report showing increasing spending

The fund is overseen by Metro, the elected regional government, and implemented by housing and homeless services programs in the three counties. It's funded through incremental taxes on high-income earners and large businesses in greater Portland. The measure raised nearly $250 million in its first year, although only $56 million was spent and the rest rolled forward to the next fiscal year.

The data released Wednesday comes from the fourth quarter progress reports from the counties. They will submit comprehensive 2021-22 annual reports to the fund's oversight committee later this fall. Counties are scheduled to release their annual fund reports Oct. 31 and present them to the Supportive Housing Services Oversight Committee in December.

According to Metro, almost as many people were housed in this fund's fourth quarter as in the first three combined. This shows that the counties' work building internal capacity and expanding their service provider networks in the first nine months is paying off, Metro said.

Multnomah County's Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a guiding strategy and first-year budget for the Joint Office of Homeless Services that prioritized housing placements and behavioral health connections, along with work to expand shelter and street outreach options.

"Multnomah County set ambitious goals with these new resources — cutting through the noise and keeping our focus on the reality that we need a yes/and approach to ending homelessness," Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said. "That means helping more people find homes of their own, investing in behavioral health services, putting more outreach workers on the ground to reach people where they are and creating more space in our shelters. We accomplished all of those things — housing 1,129 people and adding more than 300 shelter beds. And the fact is, we are only getting started."

Washington County supportive housing services director Jes Larson said her team has been laying a foundation for the duration of the program.

"As community infrastructure and capacity continues to increase over the next several years, so will our housing outcomes," Larson said. "We're proud of housing 340 people in Washington County in this first year, and we're eager to continue our work of functionally ending chronic homelessness."

During the fourth quarter, the supportive housing services program in Clackamas County conducted six procurements, with a total value of more than $6 million, to significantly expand services in the next fiscal year. These upcoming services will mark the largest one-time investment in housing and homeless services in the history of Clackamas County.

"We now have an extensive outreach program, infrastructure and staff that we've never had before," said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith. "This will allow Clackamas County to move the needle on addressing chronic homelessness."

Program funds many services

In addition to paying for rent and professional services, the program also funds outreach and engagement services to assist with updating waitlists, finding and connecting with individuals as they come to the top of housing program waitlists, and assists with navigation into permanent housing. Additional services will include providing supplies to help people experiencing homelessness meet their basic needs, facilitating connections to safety-off-the-streets services, mental health outreach and culturally specific outreach.

"In the first year alone, over 1,600 people accessed permanent housing and over 9,000 more were able to avoid homelessness altogether thanks to taxpayers and the work of our county partners," said Patricia Rojas, Metro's director of housing services. "This funding is making a real difference in people's lives. Public trust in this decade-long effort is going to come from the progress that people see with their eyes, and Metro demonstrating a commitment to oversight, accountability and transparency. We are holding ourselves to all of these standards."

The supportive housing services fund is one of several comprehensive regional programs to address housing and related challenges across greater Portland. The Metro affordable housing bond program, approved by voters in 2018, has funded nearly 1,400 fixed-rent apartments under construction across the region right now, with another 1,600 in permitting and design and 265 more already opened.

The first-year figures are posted on Metro's website, oregonmetro.gov..

The first-year figures are posted on Metro's online website here.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Forest Grove News Times

Amazing Neighbors: An 'engineer brain' for social problems in FG

Forest Grove's Brian Schimmel has dedicated himself to helping people in need find shelter without stigma.The image of a yellow bus dropping off young children from school may evoke feelings of home, safety and community for some. For Brian Schimmel, seeing that same bus drop children off at former commercial properties converted into stable housing is what motivates him to come to work every day. From motels to dental offices, Schimmel dedicates much of his work to finding creative ways to convert what used to be office space, motels, and even restaurants into housing in Washington County. Rather than...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Candidates file for Forest Grove City Council

Seven people are vying for three seats as city councilors. Two more are running for mayor.Seven Forest Grove residents hope voters will choose them as city councilors this fall. The filing period for Forest Grove City Council candidates closed Tuesday, Aug. 30. Eleven candidates initially filed — including Tim Rippe and Malynda Wenzl, who are running for mayor — but one withdrew and another's application was deemed insufficient, leaving seven candidates for three council seats along with the two candidates for mayor. Councilor Mariana Valenzuela is the only incumbent who is running, but this will be her first appearance on...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

As Forest Grove homeless campers move, their future remains murky

Forest Grove and Washington County agreed to relocate campers off B Street, but permanent solutions are more elusive.Mattina Gately is trying to stay positive. She had been living in a shack with an improvised roof over her head until Forest Grove took action to evict homeless campers from a slice of property off B Street in mid-August. Now Gately is a few hundred yards away in a tent, feeling very far away from that next roof. "I don't want to be here. Now I try to be patient and wait and see what's open. I know there are a couple...
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo veterans have expanded medical options following PACT Act

A local government agency can help vets and their loved ones submit insurance claims. Newly expanded benefits for veterans are available to service members in Washington County following a landmark federal bill passed this summer. The PACT Act expands the eligibility for Veterans Affairs health care for veterans who were exposed to burn pits or toxic substances in Vietnam, the Gulf War and in the post-9/11 era. The bill also requires that every veteran who is screened at a VA hospital is screened for toxic exposures. Veterans are often exposed to chemical fallout because of combat,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Society
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Society
Forest Grove News Times

Amazing Neighbors: Former mayor is always a neighbor in Cornelius

Rob Drake helped build libraries in Beaverton and Cornelius, where he served as mayor and city manager respectively.The neighborhood used to have Rob Drake's number, and the phone rang and rang. "When he was mayor, our phone rang off the hook, and he would take their calls," Eileen Drake said. "He tried to say, 'Call me at the office,' but it was nonstop. He always tried to return calls from citizens — and still does." Rob Drake, who describes himself as "a warm guy who cries during movies," served as mayor of Beaverton for 16 years. He's been city manager...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Where is Buttons?

The Forest Grove Police Department responds to various calls for service from Aug. 12-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Aug. 12 Dispatchers received a text message from a person stating they were in a vehicle with a drunk driver. Officers located and subsequently stopped the vehicle after it blew through a red light and found the driver to be under the influence. The driver was arrested...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Re-trial of 2010 murder begins in WashCo court

Brian Bement was convicted in 2012, but he's finally getting a new trial after an appeal overturned this conviction. A man who was convicted of killing a Tigard doctor in 2010, and whose conviction was later overturned, is getting a new trial in Washington County Circuit Court. Brian Bement, 54, was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 after he was linked to the death of David Greenspan, 44, a naturopathic doctor with a practice in Tigard. Greenspan was found slumped over in his car at Methodist Cemetery on Northwest Cornelius-Schefflin Road on March 14, 2010. He had been...
TIGARD, OR
Forest Grove News Times

The Corn Roast is Back for 2022!

Come one and all to the 58th Corn Roast held on the Pacific University Campus from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 17th and at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 18th. It's time for Forest Grove's 58th annual Corn Roast and Harvest Festival, held once again on the beautiful Pacific University Campus Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th. Celebrating the agricultural past of Forest Grove and Cornelius, tons of corn on the cob is roasted and served up hot outside where it tastes best. 3000 ears of corn are on tap for this year's Corn...
FOREST GROVE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tootie Smith
Forest Grove News Times

A&E: Big names in indie rock coming to Forest Grove

Beaverton, too, is bringing in world-class talent over the coming days and weeks, from Aug. 25.Exhibits SUBTLE INTENTIONS — Guided by untamed curiosity and the beauty of imperfect lines, artist Jeanne Ivy juxtaposes raw forms with watercolor washes to create meditative paintings, on display through Friday, Aug. 26. Shirley Huffman Auditorium Gallery, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. MEMBER SHOW — The Village Gallery of Arts features artist Kathryn Oliver-Garnett through Sunday, Aug. 28, with artwork by Medha Joshi also displayed. Oliver-Garnett frequently features the natural world in her paintings, which are also influenced by Celtic art. Village Gallery of...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Adelante Mujeres celebrates 20 years

The Latina empowerment nonprofit currently has 15 programs serving more than 13,000 people at 30 sites across Washington County.With a 10-piece band and some Guatemalan dances, Adelante Mujeres is celebrating 20 years of service Saturday night, Aug. 27, in Forest Grove. At another Fiesta of Hope, the nonprofit will look back on wins in past years, such as long-awaited legislation giving Oregon farmworkers the right to overtime pay and continued a push to expand pre-kindergarten across Washington County. "With all the challenges of COVID, we have kind of come together with the community to be able to support each other...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Schools ask city for help with bond election

The bond would fund the construction of a new Cornelius Elementary School building.The Forest Grove School District is crafting a November bond election for a range of projects including new pre-kindergarten classrooms at all six elementary schools. Currently the district has three pre-kindergarten classrooms of around 18 students each at Cornelius, Fern Hill and Echo Shaw elementary schools and hopes to secure state funding for three more as soon as September. "This would redo a classroom in every school to provide for pre-K," Superintendent David Parker told the city council Monday, Aug. 22. The bond would also fund the construction...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

MultCo could follow Washington County in banning flavored tobacco

Multnomah County commissioners will consider policy language for new restrictions on the products in September.Months after Washington County commissioners passed a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, Multnomah County leaders are reviving a similar proposal that would instate a similar ban in Oregon's most populous county. At the urging of Aloha's Nafisa Fai, the newest county commissioner, the Washington County Board of Commissioners voted late last year to ban the flavored products along 3-2 lines. A group of convenience store owners and other opponents of the ban successfully petitioned for a referendum on the ordinance, submitting...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Metro Council#The Portland Mercury
Forest Grove News Times

Historic cemetery tours return for Forest Grove's sesquicentennial

Actors will bring to life famed suffragists and others buried in the graveyard.Forest Grove residents from centuries past are returning to celebrate the city's 150th anniversary. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Friends of Historic Forest Grove will host a tour of Forest View Cemetery with actors standing next to their characters' grave to share bits of their life stories. "We're in the graveyard, but I promise we're not trying to scare you. It's all about history," volunteer organizer Cherie Tintary said. "With Forest Grove celebrating the sesquicentennial celebration, it just felt like the perfect time to bring this back." Plans...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius man dies in two-vehicle crash in Washington County

Cars collided on Northwest Zion Church Road on Thursday evening, police say. A Cornelius man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Northwest Zion Church Road Thursday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Jonathan Rojas, 39, was the driver of a Chevrolet Impala that collided with a silver Mercedes-Benz E350 on the evening of Aug. 25. The driver of the Mercedes, who was not identified in the news release, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local trauma hospital by ambulance. Police responded to the crash on Zion Church Road between Northwest Milne and Gordon roads at 6:42 p.m., the release stated. Investigators from the Crash Analysis and Reduction Team (CART) is leading the investigation. The team is made up of specially trained law enforcement from the Sheriff's Office and other local police departments. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Forest Grove News Times

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Pacific University to host forum on policing

The event is Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the Washburne University Center on the Forest Grove campus.Pacific University will host a community discussion next month about transformative approaches to law enforcement, featuring author Rosa Brooks and the Forest Grove Police Department. The event, hosted by the student multicultural center in collaboration with Washington County Cooperative Library Services, will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the Washburne University Center's Room 110. Brooks, a law professor at Georgetown University, worked for the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department in the reserves, at the academy and on patrol to research...
FOREST GROVE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Forest Grove News Times

Man shot by Hillsboro Police identified, family grieves

The family of Jose Juan Aguilar Mandujano held a press conference Monday demanding answers and justice. The family of the man shot by Hillsboro Police on Friday afternoon held a press conference just a block away from Legacy Emmanuel Hospital Monday, where they say the man remains in critical condition and is "fighting for his life." Jose Juan Aguilar Mandujano, 20, of Hillsboro, who goes by "Juan," is the man shot near the Hillsboro Police Department's precinct on Friday, Aug. 19, around 1 p.m. His parents and sister held a press conference at Dawson Park in Portland, calling...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

North Plains to build public works shop

The new construction will move the department out of a cramped City Hall, which also looks to expand. North Plains is building a new two-story public works facility, the first-ever for the small Washington County city. City Manager Andy Varner said this is a much-needed space for North Plains' growing public works operations, but building the roughly $5 million facility is also the first step in expanding North Plains City Hall in the future. "We're looking to build a new City Hall down the road," Varner said. "The first step is getting public works moved out." ...
NORTH PLAINS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

The Forest Grove Oktoberfest is back!

Oktoberfest in Downtown Forest Grove is bigger and better than ever. Don't miss this iconic fall event on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On Sunday, September 24 from noon to 7 p.m. come outside and enjoy food, beer, tournaments and games, vendors and musical performances in Downtown Forest Grove. Donna Gustafson, the organizer of the event says "My husband and I love putting on events. The Oktoberfest is one more fun way to get families outside. Both visitors and locals can visit our Downtown and see what's there." ...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Prep Football Wrap: Century too much for Forest Grove, Banks gets defensive

High School football Week-1 is in the books and here's what was for Washington County schools.High school football's opening week is in the books and while much went as expected, there were surprises locally and across the state. Here in Washington County there were winners and losers, great performances, and as expected—excitement on the field, the sidelines, and in the stands from the players and fans who've been waiting since early last winter to play and watch the game they love. Below is a summary of what went down on the gridiron at local area schools. Century earned a hard-fought...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
363
Followers
1K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy