CBS News
Armed man shot and killed by LA deputy near Inglewood
It happened around 11:39 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South LA Sheriff's Station were called regarding a man with a gun.
CBS News
Did you feel it? 3.6M earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck in Mira Loma, near Jurupa Valley Saturday, according to the USGS. It happened around 10:04 a.m. People on social media reported feeling the earthquake. "It definitely rolled longer than the usual jolts for a short earthquake," tweeted Amie Cuevas. Another Twitter user said that they...
Two charged in shooting death of homeless double amputee as he slept in wheelchair: "Disturbingly brutal and callous"
Los Angeles — - Two people were charged with shooting and killing a homeless double amputee as he slept in a wheelchair in South Los Angeles, authorities said Thursday. Rubi Anguiano Salazar, 37, and Raymundo Hernandez, 34, were charged with murder for the death of 69-year-old Gerold Lipeles on May 17, authorities said.
CBS News
One dead, boy hospitalized after two-car crash involving big rig in Lake Los Angeles area
A two-car crash involving a semi truck left one man dead and a boy hospitalized Friday evening. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred a little before 6:45 p.m. on 170th Street East and Longmeadow Avenue in the Lake Los Angeles area. The circumstances leading up to the collision...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge for captain of California boat that caught fire and killed 34
A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment Friday charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast. The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest maritime disasters...
Armed with bow and arrow, Alabama teen bags massive alligator in swamp for her 17th birthday
It's not the typical response one gets when asking their daughter how she wants to celebrate her 17th birthday, but high school junior Whitney Williams was ready with the answer. "I want to go gator hunting," Williams said, recalling the answer she gave when her parents, Chris and Tammie Williams,...
Northern California's Mill Fire destroys 100 homes and other buildings: "We lost everything"
A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
Thousands ordered to evacuate after large wildfire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. By late Friday afternoon, the Mill Fire had grown to 900 acres with zero containment, according to CAL Fire.
CBS News
Woman dies when 50-foot boat sinks near Catalina Island
A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
CBS News
25-year-old man from New Jersey drowns in Delaware River near Easton, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old man from New Jersey drowned in the Delaware River around 11 a.m. Sunday, Easton police say. The man from Plainfield was swimming in the river when the current caught him and carried him downriver. Two friends were swimming with him and tried to rescue...
Transcript: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on "Face the Nation," Sept. 4, 2022
The following is the transcript of an interview with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back. We turn now to Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Madam Secretary, welcome to Face The Nation and good morning. I know you talk to lots of secretaries of state of both parties as well as election officials nationwide, what are they most worried about, as the midterms approach?
Man killed in ultralight aircraft crash was scattering his father's ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A man who died in a plane crash this week in Minnesota was scattering his father's ashes, law enforcement officials said. KLAS-TV reported that deputies who responded to the scene learned that the passenger in the plane, Lee Cemensky, 58, was scattering his father's ashes. Cemensky and the pilot, identified...
CBS News
Pennsylvania Department of Health ready to begin administering updated COVID-19 boosters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The number of people getting COVID-19 has been falling for more than a month, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. However, CDC data shows many major U.S. counties still have a "high" community spread of the virus. Meanwhile, according to the Department of Health and Human...
Beto O'Rourke returns to campaign trail in South Texas, acknowledges "some dark days" for residents
Laredo, Texas — Beto O'Rourke returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Laredo, Texas, a crucial spot for the Democratic nominee for governor and for the party statewide. After being away for over a week as he recovered from a bacterial infection, O'Rourke returned to a cheering crowd...
Workers at 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania go on strike
Workers from 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania went on strike Friday after marathon contract negotiations failed to produce a deal. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels. Photos and video on social media showed picket lines going up outside many of the homes, with workers carrying signs and wearing the purple T-shirts of their union, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
