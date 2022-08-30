ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple City, CA

CBS News

Did you feel it? 3.6M earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck in Mira Loma, near Jurupa Valley Saturday, according to the USGS. It happened around 10:04 a.m. People on social media reported feeling the earthquake. "It definitely rolled longer than the usual jolts for a short earthquake," tweeted Amie Cuevas. Another Twitter user said that they...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
CBS News

Thousands ordered to evacuate after large wildfire erupts in Northern California

A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. By late Friday afternoon, the Mill Fire had grown to 900 acres with zero containment, according to CAL Fire.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Woman dies when 50-foot boat sinks near Catalina Island

A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Transcript: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on "Face the Nation," Sept. 4, 2022

The following is the transcript of an interview with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back. We turn now to Michigan's Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Madam Secretary, welcome to Face The Nation and good morning. I know you talk to lots of secretaries of state of both parties as well as election officials nationwide, what are they most worried about, as the midterms approach?
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
CBS News

Workers at 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania go on strike

Workers from 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania went on strike Friday after marathon contract negotiations failed to produce a deal. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels. Photos and video on social media showed picket lines going up outside many of the homes, with workers carrying signs and wearing the purple T-shirts of their union, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

