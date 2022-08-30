Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 6, 2022 : KC
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is -3.34 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.
NASDAQ
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
NASDAQ
John Bean Technologies (JBT) Closes Bevcorp Buyout for $290M
John Bean Technologies JBT announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Bevcorp, a beverage processing and packaging solutions provider for $290 million. The acquisition augments JBT's capabilities in the carbonated beverage processing and packaging market. Established in 1992, OH-based Bevcorp provides equipment and aftermarket support for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
NASDAQ
Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August
Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
NASDAQ
Digital Realty Trust: Bull vs. Bear
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is a rare growth-stock real estate investment Ttust (REIT). REITs are required to pay out most of their net income as dividends, so they are rarely fast growers. Digital Realty's presence in the technology arena has helped it keep growing while also churning out a nice dividend for investors.
NASDAQ
Cardano Is Now on Robinhood. Should You Be Bullish?
Earlier today, the popular online brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that users can now buy and sell the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) on its platform. Cardano is currently the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the world with a more than $15 billion market cap as of this writing. Like most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. WD-40 COMPANY (WDFC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry....
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors
It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
3 Best Stocks to Buy in September
This video is right for you if you're thinking about adding stocks to your portfolio in September. I have selected my three favorites, including The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Tune in to learn why Disney is a good buy, and find out my other two picks. Stock prices used...
NASDAQ
Methode Electronics (MEI) Q1 Earnings Beat, Sales Fall Y/Y
Methode Electronics MEI reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 58 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.83% but declined 23.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. Net sales dipped 1.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level to $282.4 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus...
NASDAQ
Why Plug Power Shares Plunged 4% on Friday
Shares of hydrogen company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 4% on Friday, losing some of the momentum it had earlier in the week. Shares ended the week down 9%, and that's concerning given some big announcements. So what. Yesterday, Plug Power announced a deal with SK Plug Hyverse, Coupang Fulfillment...
NASDAQ
Have Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?
Anyone interested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Jamie Palfrey, recently divested US$123k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$29.73 each. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.
NASDAQ
2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Technology stocks have been hammered so far in 2022. The Nasdaq 100 Index is down 23% year to date (YTD), the ARK Innovation ETF is down 55%, and many individual stocks are down as much as 75%. Drawdowns such as these can be tough to stomach. However, if you have cash coming in, now is the time to take advantage of falling stock prices and buy stakes in companies when they are trading on the cheap.
NASDAQ
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $476.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) By 24%?
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
NASDAQ
TFI International Inc. (TFII) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
TFI International Inc. (TFII) closed at $103.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell in August
The multiyear journey of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) to try to launch a space tourism service took another setback in August, and a growing number of investors and analysts appear to be losing hope. Shares of Virgin Galactic fell 20.6% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company once again pushed back its launch timetable.
Comments / 0