ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Metro reports progress with homeless services measure

By Jim Redden
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejd28_0hcOJ16Z00 The regional elected government releases figures on the first year of the voter-approved measure.

Metro is reporting progress in reducing and preventing homelessness with the 10-year regional supportive housing services ballot measure approved by voters May 2020.

The elected regional government said it paid to house more than 1,600 people in the first year of the program. That is equal to 24.7% of the number of people identified as homeless in the region in the January 2022 Point in Time count, although not everyone who was housed was someone identified in the count, Metro said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

In addition, the fund helped more than 9,200 people receive eviction protection services to preventing them from losing their homes. The fund also supported the creation of 514 new year-round shelter beds, and helped 159 people find jobs through new employment programs.

"Back in January, I promised the region that we would see tangible progress on homelessness within six months," said Metro Council President Lynn Peterson. "We've made huge strides. In the first year of a 10-year effort, we're well on our way to our goal. This is what happens when we collaborate as a region."

Some of that is below Metro's original goals, however. As first reported by the Portland Mercury, the program promised to house more than 2,400 households and create 700 new shelter beds by June of this year. It only promised to prevent 1,000 households from being evicted, however.

And many people may not be seeing any progress. Polls consistently show homelessness is still the number one issue in Portland and the region. And weekly reports of homeless camps to the city have skyrocketed since the Metro measure was approved. The Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction program identified 160 active campsites in the city during the week the measure passed. It identified 331 active campsites during the last week of August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hcOJ16Z00

But it is impossible to know how many people are living on the streets at any given time. There is no real-time homeless count. And the Point in Time counts are not considered accurate.

Report showing increasing spending

The fund is overseen by Metro, the elected regional government, and implemented by housing and homeless services programs in the three counties. It's funded through incremental taxes on high-income earners and large businesses in greater Portland. The measure raised nearly $250 million in its first year, although only $56 million was spent and the rest rolled forward to the next fiscal year.

The data released Wednesday comes from the fourth quarter progress reports from the counties. They will submit comprehensive 2021-22 annual reports to the fund's oversight committee later this fall. Counties are scheduled to release their annual fund reports Oct. 31 and present them to the Supportive Housing Services Oversight Committee in December.

According to Metro, almost as many people were housed in this fund's fourth quarter as in the first three combined. This shows that the counties' work building internal capacity and expanding their service provider networks in the first nine months is paying off, Metro said.

Multnomah County's Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a guiding strategy and first-year budget for the Joint Office of Homeless Services that prioritized housing placements and behavioral health connections, along with work to expand shelter and street outreach options.

"Multnomah County set ambitious goals with these new resources — cutting through the noise and keeping our focus on the reality that we need a yes/and approach to ending homelessness," Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said. "That means helping more people find homes of their own, investing in behavioral health services, putting more outreach workers on the ground to reach people where they are and creating more space in our shelters. We accomplished all of those things — housing 1,129 people and adding more than 300 shelter beds. And the fact is, we are only getting started."

Washington County supportive housing services director Jes Larson said her team has been laying a foundation for the duration of the program.

"As community infrastructure and capacity continues to increase over the next several years, so will our housing outcomes," Larson said. "We're proud of housing 340 people in Washington County in this first year, and we're eager to continue our work of functionally ending chronic homelessness."

During the fourth quarter, the supportive housing services program in Clackamas County conducted six procurements, with a total value of more than $6 million, to significantly expand services in the next fiscal year. These upcoming services will mark the largest one-time investment in housing and homeless services in the history of Clackamas County.

"We now have an extensive outreach program, infrastructure and staff that we've never had before," said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith. "This will allow Clackamas County to move the needle on addressing chronic homelessness."

Program funds many services

In addition to paying for rent and professional services, the program also funds outreach and engagement services to assist with updating waitlists, finding and connecting with individuals as they come to the top of housing program waitlists, and assists with navigation into permanent housing. Additional services will include providing supplies to help people experiencing homelessness meet their basic needs, facilitating connections to safety-off-the-streets services, mental health outreach and culturally specific outreach.

"In the first year alone, over 1,600 people accessed permanent housing and over 9,000 more were able to avoid homelessness altogether thanks to taxpayers and the work of our county partners," said Patricia Rojas, Metro's director of housing services. "This funding is making a real difference in people's lives. Public trust in this decade-long effort is going to come from the progress that people see with their eyes, and Metro demonstrating a commitment to oversight, accountability and transparency. We are holding ourselves to all of these standards."

The supportive housing services fund is one of several comprehensive regional programs to address housing and related challenges across greater Portland. The Metro affordable housing bond program, approved by voters in 2018, has funded nearly 1,400 fixed-rent apartments under construction across the region right now, with another 1,600 in permitting and design and 265 more already opened.

The first-year figures are posted on Metro's website, oregonmetro.gov..

The first-year figures are posted on Metro's online website here.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Measure 110 addiction funds approved in Washington County

Some $20.5 million is now available for treatment service providers in the county.The state's Measure 110 oversight council has approved $20.5 million for addiction and recovery services in Washington County. Measure 110 has generated some $302 million so far for treatment services statewide, officials say. All of that money has now been approved for distribution. Washington County service providers and local officials have been waiting for this money since 2021, when the voter-approved measure — which decriminalized the possession of so-called user amounts of illicit drugs in Oregon — went into effect. The money will go out to providers in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton hosts Welcoming Week cultural event series Sept. 9-18

For the theme 'Where We Belong,' Beaverton will host cultural events, cooking classes, a parade and more.Beaverton Welcoming Week is back this year with a cultural event series hosted Friday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18. The 10-day series is themed "Where We Belong" for cities worldwide that host Welcoming Week events. As in other participating cities, Beaverton's events are designed to bring together immigrants, refugees and U.S.-born residents to "raise awareness of the benefits of welcoming everyone," city officials said in a press release. The Welcoming Week activities include events for everyone, and with the series, Beaverton hopes to...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Kimmi, Dugger sworn in as Beaverton city councilors

Edward Kimmi actually took office in June, and John Dugger's term begins Sept. 1.Beaverton's two newest city councilors, Edward Kimmi and John Dugger, were officially sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 30. Voters elected Kimmi in May to take over Position 3 on the council, which was left vacant after Mark Fagin resigned Jan. 1. Kimmi took office Tuesday, June 21, filling the seventh council seat. Voters elected John Dugger to begin his term after the new year, but then former Council President Marc San Soucie announced that he would step down from Position 5 by the end of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

WashCo veterans have expanded medical options following PACT Act

A local government agency can help vets and their loved ones submit insurance claims. Newly expanded benefits for veterans are available to service members in Washington County following a landmark federal bill passed this summer. The PACT Act expands the eligibility for Veterans Affairs health care for veterans who were exposed to burn pits or toxic substances in Vietnam, the Gulf War and in the post-9/11 era. The bill also requires that every veteran who is screened at a VA hospital is screened for toxic exposures. Veterans are often exposed to chemical fallout because of combat,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Society
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Society
Beaverton Valley Times

Friends remember hiker who fatally fell at Angel's Rest Trail

Officials identified the hiker as 20-year-old Kriss Arturo Garcia of Tualatin. His death was ruled as accidental.The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office identified a hiker who fatally fell on Wednesday, Aug. 24, near Angel's Rest Trail as 20-year-old Kriss Arturo Garcia of Tualatin. The county's medical examiner ruled Garcia's death to be accidental, officials said Monday, Aug. 29. Garcia's body was found just five days after another hiker suffered a head injury in the Columbia River Gorge after falling near Wiesendanger Falls on Friday, Aug. 19. The woman, 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas of Minnesota, was pronounced dead later that day. A Multnomah...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Lane closure slated for Hwy 217 in Beaverton

ODOT will close one southbound lane on OR 217 between Southwest Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road from Sept. 9-19.A southbound section of Highway 217 in Beaverton will be reduced to one lane for 11 days starting in the evening on Friday, Sept. 9. The lane closure will be between two exits — Southwest Hall Boulevard (Highway 141) and Scholls Ferry Road (Highway 210) — from about 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, until about 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. That construction schedule is subject to change, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes will not be affected by...
Beaverton Valley Times

Mountainside student works construction during summer internship

Stella Lee is always involved in some type of service work. This summer, she worked at Habitat for Humanity in Portland.Mountainside High School student Stella Lee worked construction, pricing and more at Habitat for Humanity this summer during an eight-week internship program. The 17-year-old, who lives in the Cooper Mountain area, was one of four Portland-area teens selected for the Student Leaders program run by Bank of America. "The program went really well," Lee said. "It's not really any day you learn the ins and outs of nonprofit work and are able to sit down and talk with the CEO...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

WashCo prosecutor faces investigation following hung jury trial

The Washington County DA's Office says the complaint is 'without merit' and expects it will be dismissed. A Washington County deputy district attorney is under investigation by the Oregon State Bar, though the District Attorney's Office says the complaint against him is "without merit." Andrew Freeman, a senior deputy district attorney who prosecuted a criminal case stemming from a 2020 incident in Hillsboro, is the subject of the ethics complaint. The defendant in that case filed the complaint against Freeman, the DA's Office confirmed in an email. Clayton Callahan, an Aloha resident who faced charges of menacing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tootie Smith
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton teen selected for nonprofit summer internship program

Westview High School student and local activist Shubhangi Bose worked at Habitat for Humanity during the program.Westview High School student Shubhangi Bose was one of four Portland-area teens selected to work at a local Habitat for Humanity through a national paid internship program. Bose worked at the nonprofit almost full-time for eight weeks this summer through the Student Leaders program hosted by Bank of America. The 17-year-old is no stranger to volunteering and service work, and she said the Student Leaders program was an amazing experience. Three other Portland-area teens, Nadiya Abukadir, Leila Aldridge and Stella Lee, worked with Bose...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Big names in indie rock coming to Forest Grove

Beaverton, too, is bringing in world-class talent over the coming days and weeks, from Aug. 25.Exhibits SUBTLE INTENTIONS — Guided by untamed curiosity and the beauty of imperfect lines, artist Jeanne Ivy juxtaposes raw forms with watercolor washes to create meditative paintings, on display through Friday, Aug. 26. Shirley Huffman Auditorium Gallery, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. MEMBER SHOW — The Village Gallery of Arts features artist Kathryn Oliver-Garnett through Sunday, Aug. 28, with artwork by Medha Joshi also displayed. Oliver-Garnett frequently features the natural world in her paintings, which are also influenced by Celtic art. Village Gallery of...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Driver in Aloha rollover crash indicted for manslaughter

The charge comes after a July 23 crash at an Aloha home during a party that killed 34-year-old Sean Michael Hogan.A Washington County jury issued an indictment charging the driver from a July 23 rollover crash with second-degree manslaughter. Sheriff's deputies arrested 48-year-old Chad Wisniewski on the resulting warrant and lodged him in the Washington County Jail after the Wednesday, Aug. 24, indictment, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30. On 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, a Jeep Wrangler that Wisniewski was driving flipped over, killing 34-year-old Sean Michael Hogan, the Sheriff's Office said. In an investigation, deputies learned that the Jeep was being driven on private property during a part at a home in the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Street in Aloha. The indictment came at the end of the crash investigation, officials said. After the Jeep tipped over, Hogan fell out of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, deputies said, and Wisniewski was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Jeep also appeared to be modified for off-road use, according to the Sheriff's Office. Investigators from the Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team led the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ALOHA, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Amazing Neighbors: Beaverton woman achieves her dream at 47

Michelle Horton always put her dream last, but when her kids grew up, she finally took the chance to pursue nursing.Michelle Horton always put her own dreams last. She took care of her kids, helped her husband and worked late hours to be the mom she wanted to be. The day her youngest child got his driving license, Horton felt something change. "I kind of felt lost. I'm used to shuffling all these kids around and all these things to do for endless hours of the day, and all of a sudden, I just felt like I was twiddling my...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Metro Council#The Portland Mercury
Beaverton Valley Times

New Beaverton superintendent shares his transition plans

Superintendent Gustavo Balderas started July 1, and already he has plans to listen and learn from the community.Beaverton's new superintendent, Gustavo Balderas, has a plan to engage the community and listen to families, staff and students while he transitions into the role. Balderas officially started his position on July 1, a few months after the school board unanimously voted to hire him. Almost immediately, he started working on his entry plan for the coming year. As part of the first phase of his strategic plan, he's already been doing "a lot of listening and meeting with people, and just trying...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

MultCo could follow Washington County in banning flavored tobacco

Multnomah County commissioners will consider policy language for new restrictions on the products in September.Months after Washington County commissioners passed a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, Multnomah County leaders are reviving a similar proposal that would instate a similar ban in Oregon's most populous county. At the urging of Aloha's Nafisa Fai, the newest county commissioner, the Washington County Board of Commissioners voted late last year to ban the flavored products along 3-2 lines. A group of convenience store owners and other opponents of the ban successfully petitioned for a referendum on the ordinance, submitting...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton receives $2M for better sidewalks, bike lanes downtown

The funds come from federal RAISE grants and will go toward the Beaverton Downtown Loop Project.Beaverton recently received $2 million in federal funding to improve sidewalks, add bike lanes and more as part of the Downtown Loop Project. The Downtown Loop Project is one of three transportation projects in the state to receive funding from the federal grant program RAISE, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity. The $2 million grant will go toward creating a master plan, preparing construction plans and refining the project strategy for the Downtown Loop Project. Eventually, Beaverton's project will widen sidewalks,...
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Beaverton Valley Times

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Road project proposals for WashCo include light rail overpass

A notorious intersection between Beaverton and Portland is also among the candidates for an important grant.Washington County commissioners are preparing to winnow down a long list of proposed road improvement projects by the end of the year. In District 2, which covers much of northern Washington County — including parts of Hillsboro and Beaverton, the county's largest cities — that list of proposals includes two infamous intersections. Projects are vying for grants through the 2023-2028 Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program, or MSTIP. It's a grant program that operates on a five-year funding cycle, and while some $160 million is available...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

You could help decide future of roads in Beaverton, Aloha

Complete the online form by 5 p.m. Aug. 19 to help select road improvement projects that could receive county funding.Washington County is asking residents for input on proposed construction projects along major streets in Beaverton and Aloha. The county put together a virtual open house to gather input from Washington County residents in each commissioner's district — there are four, each covering about one-quarter of the county's population — on several proposed projects. Residents can pick up to three projects in each district they'd like the county to prioritize funding for by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. After the...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Bethany neighbors still trying to stop gas station development

A new redesign includes fewer pumps and less underground fuel storage, but some residents still aren't happy.A proposed Chevron gas station in Bethany that has drawn opposition from neighbors now has a third design under review. Residents of the area in unincorporated Washington County have been involved in an effort to stop the development of the proposed gas station, which would be at the site of the former Mad Greek Deli at Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road, near Bethany Lake and the Rock Creek Greenway wetlands. Neighbors say their concerns include traffic, economic and environmental reasons. Bethany resident...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
386
Followers
2K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy