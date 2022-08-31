ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Metro reports progress with homeless services measure

By Jim Redden
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejd28_0hcOIvyR00 The regional elected government releases figures on the first year of the voter-approved measure.

Metro is reporting progress in reducing and preventing homelessness with the 10-year regional supportive housing services ballot measure approved by voters May 2020.

The elected regional government said it paid to house more than 1,600 people in the first year of the program. That is equal to 24.7% of the number of people identified as homeless in the region in the January 2022 Point in Time count, although not everyone who was housed was someone identified in the count, Metro said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

In addition, the fund helped more than 9,200 people receive eviction protection services to preventing them from losing their homes. The fund also supported the creation of 514 new year-round shelter beds, and helped 159 people find jobs through new employment programs.

"Back in January, I promised the region that we would see tangible progress on homelessness within six months," said Metro Council President Lynn Peterson. "We've made huge strides. In the first year of a 10-year effort, we're well on our way to our goal. This is what happens when we collaborate as a region."

Some of that is below Metro's original goals, however. As first reported by the Portland Mercury, the program promised to house more than 2,400 households and create 700 new shelter beds by June of this year. It only promised to prevent 1,000 households from being evicted, however.

And many people may not be seeing any progress. Polls consistently show homelessness is still the number one issue in Portland and the region. And weekly reports of homeless camps to the city have skyrocketed since the Metro measure was approved. The Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction program identified 160 active campsites in the city during the week the measure passed. It identified 331 active campsites during the last week of August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hcOIvyR00

But it is impossible to know how many people are living on the streets at any given time. There is no real-time homeless count. And the Point in Time counts are not considered accurate.

Report showing increasing spending

The fund is overseen by Metro, the elected regional government, and implemented by housing and homeless services programs in the three counties. It's funded through incremental taxes on high-income earners and large businesses in greater Portland. The measure raised nearly $250 million in its first year, although only $56 million was spent and the rest rolled forward to the next fiscal year.

The data released Wednesday comes from the fourth quarter progress reports from the counties. They will submit comprehensive 2021-22 annual reports to the fund's oversight committee later this fall. Counties are scheduled to release their annual fund reports Oct. 31 and present them to the Supportive Housing Services Oversight Committee in December.

According to Metro, almost as many people were housed in this fund's fourth quarter as in the first three combined. This shows that the counties' work building internal capacity and expanding their service provider networks in the first nine months is paying off, Metro said.

Multnomah County's Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a guiding strategy and first-year budget for the Joint Office of Homeless Services that prioritized housing placements and behavioral health connections, along with work to expand shelter and street outreach options.

"Multnomah County set ambitious goals with these new resources — cutting through the noise and keeping our focus on the reality that we need a yes/and approach to ending homelessness," Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said. "That means helping more people find homes of their own, investing in behavioral health services, putting more outreach workers on the ground to reach people where they are and creating more space in our shelters. We accomplished all of those things — housing 1,129 people and adding more than 300 shelter beds. And the fact is, we are only getting started."

Washington County supportive housing services director Jes Larson said her team has been laying a foundation for the duration of the program.

"As community infrastructure and capacity continues to increase over the next several years, so will our housing outcomes," Larson said. "We're proud of housing 340 people in Washington County in this first year, and we're eager to continue our work of functionally ending chronic homelessness."

During the fourth quarter, the supportive housing services program in Clackamas County conducted six procurements, with a total value of more than $6 million, to significantly expand services in the next fiscal year. These upcoming services will mark the largest one-time investment in housing and homeless services in the history of Clackamas County.

"We now have an extensive outreach program, infrastructure and staff that we've never had before," said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith. "This will allow Clackamas County to move the needle on addressing chronic homelessness."

Program funds many services

In addition to paying for rent and professional services, the program also funds outreach and engagement services to assist with updating waitlists, finding and connecting with individuals as they come to the top of housing program waitlists, and assists with navigation into permanent housing. Additional services will include providing supplies to help people experiencing homelessness meet their basic needs, facilitating connections to safety-off-the-streets services, mental health outreach and culturally specific outreach.

"In the first year alone, over 1,600 people accessed permanent housing and over 9,000 more were able to avoid homelessness altogether thanks to taxpayers and the work of our county partners," said Patricia Rojas, Metro's director of housing services. "This funding is making a real difference in people's lives. Public trust in this decade-long effort is going to come from the progress that people see with their eyes, and Metro demonstrating a commitment to oversight, accountability and transparency. We are holding ourselves to all of these standards."

The supportive housing services fund is one of several comprehensive regional programs to address housing and related challenges across greater Portland. The Metro affordable housing bond program, approved by voters in 2018, has funded nearly 1,400 fixed-rent apartments under construction across the region right now, with another 1,600 in permitting and design and 265 more already opened.

The first-year figures are posted on Metro's website, oregonmetro.gov..

The first-year figures are posted on Metro's online website here.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Measure 110 addiction funds approved in Washington County

Some $20.5 million is now available for treatment service providers in the county.The state's Measure 110 oversight council has approved $20.5 million for addiction and recovery services in Washington County. Measure 110 has generated some $302 million so far for treatment services statewide, officials say. All of that money has now been approved for distribution. Washington County service providers and local officials have been waiting for this money since 2021, when the voter-approved measure — which decriminalized the possession of so-called user amounts of illicit drugs in Oregon — went into effect. The money will go out to providers in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Candidates for Hillsboro City Council are locked in

Two incumbents face a single challenger, while six in total are vying for an open seat. The slate of candidates running for Hillsboro City Council is locked in since the filing deadline passed last week. There are no longer any wide-open races. All of the incumbents will have challengers and the open Ward 2 seat being vacated by Council President Kyle Allen will see a packed six-person field. First, the Ward 1 seat currently occupied by Beach Pace will see her face off against Pat Ribellia this November. Pace, who mounted an unsuccessful bid for Washington County...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

WashCo veterans have expanded medical options following PACT Act

A local government agency can help vets and their loved ones submit insurance claims. Newly expanded benefits for veterans are available to service members in Washington County following a landmark federal bill passed this summer. The PACT Act expands the eligibility for Veterans Affairs health care for veterans who were exposed to burn pits or toxic substances in Vietnam, the Gulf War and in the post-9/11 era. The bill also requires that every veteran who is screened at a VA hospital is screened for toxic exposures. Veterans are often exposed to chemical fallout because of combat,...
Hillsboro News-Times

Amazing Neighbors: Former mayor is always a neighbor in Cornelius

Rob Drake helped build libraries in Beaverton and Cornelius, where he served as mayor and city manager respectively.The neighborhood used to have Rob Drake's number, and the phone rang and rang. "When he was mayor, our phone rang off the hook, and he would take their calls," Eileen Drake said. "He tried to say, 'Call me at the office,' but it was nonstop. He always tried to return calls from citizens — and still does." Rob Drake, who describes himself as "a warm guy who cries during movies," served as mayor of Beaverton for 16 years. He's been city manager...
CORNELIUS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Society
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Society
Hillsboro News-Times

New apprenticeship program a pipeline from Hillsboro schools

Students train for two years for entry-level jobs in Hillsboro's growing semiconductor industry. Hillsboro's growing demand for entry-level manufacturers has prompted the city government, school district and local business leaders to partner on a new high school apprenticeship program that's a pipeline for new young workers. The Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeship, offered through Century High School, trains juniors and seniors in how to do entry-level manufacturing work for Hillsboro's large semiconductor industry. Local businesses like Jireh Semiconductor sponsor the students directly, bringing them on as an employee when they start the program. Over two years, the students will...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

For two seats in Cornelius election, only one candidate

The vacant seat will have to be filled by appointment, according to the city recorder.John Colgan has filed to run for election as a Cornelius city councilor this November. However, the first-term incumbent is the only one — leaving a second seat set to become vacant at the end of Council President Luis Hernández's term. Colgan and Hernández were first elected in 2018 to four-year terms that expire on Jan. 1, 2023. Colgan, a math teacher at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove, is a shoo-in for a second term after filing unopposed. The candidate filing period in Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Re-trial of 2010 murder begins in WashCo court

Brian Bement was convicted in 2012, but he's finally getting a new trial after an appeal overturned this conviction. A man who was convicted of killing a Tigard doctor in 2010, and whose conviction was later overturned, is getting a new trial in Washington County Circuit Court. Brian Bement, 54, was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 after he was linked to the death of David Greenspan, 44, a naturopathic doctor with a practice in Tigard. Greenspan was found slumped over in his car at Methodist Cemetery on Northwest Cornelius-Schefflin Road on March 14, 2010. He had been...
TIGARD, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

The battle for Jackson East: How and why residents have fought

The rural residential neighborhood is officially changing to an industrial zone, but homeowners are still fighting. The tug of war over the Jackson East neighborhood in North Hillsboro has been going on for years. The public record, which the Hillsboro City Council used to vote on changing the rural residential neighborhood into an industrial zone this month, is nearly 900 pages long. It tells a tale of residents banding together to oppose a change that's been a decade in the making. Both sides say they aren't done working with each other to ensure that the transition is smooth. ...
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tootie Smith
Hillsboro News-Times

LETTERS: Backing Biden on student loan debt forgiveness

The News-Times' readership responds to writings and issues of the day in the first mailbag of September.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro police release video of 'unprovoked attack' on officer

The officer involved has been identified as Lt. Neil Potter, a 23-year department veteran.Footage has been released in the alleged "violent unprovoked attack" and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer. On Monday, Aug. 21, the Hillsboro Police Department identified 20-year-old Juan Aguilar-Mandujano as the man who allegedly attacked an officer near a patrol car before being shot on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. Police have now named the involved officer as Lt. Neil Potter, who has been with the Hillsboro Police Department for 23 years. According to a release from the Hillsboro Police Department on...
Hillsboro News-Times

The Corn Roast is Back for 2022!

Come one and all to the 58th Corn Roast held on the Pacific University Campus from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 17th and at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 18th. It's time for Forest Grove's 58th annual Corn Roast and Harvest Festival, held once again on the beautiful Pacific University Campus Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th. Celebrating the agricultural past of Forest Grove and Cornelius, tons of corn on the cob is roasted and served up hot outside where it tastes best. 3000 ears of corn are on tap for this year's Corn...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

A&E: Big names in indie rock coming to Forest Grove

Beaverton, too, is bringing in world-class talent over the coming days and weeks, from Aug. 25.Exhibits SUBTLE INTENTIONS — Guided by untamed curiosity and the beauty of imperfect lines, artist Jeanne Ivy juxtaposes raw forms with watercolor washes to create meditative paintings, on display through Friday, Aug. 26. Shirley Huffman Auditorium Gallery, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. MEMBER SHOW — The Village Gallery of Arts features artist Kathryn Oliver-Garnett through Sunday, Aug. 28, with artwork by Medha Joshi also displayed. Oliver-Garnett frequently features the natural world in her paintings, which are also influenced by Celtic art. Village Gallery of...
FOREST GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Metro Council#The Portland Mercury
Hillsboro News-Times

WashCo DA faces ethics investigation following a hung jury trial

The Washington County DA's Office says the complaint is 'without merit' and expects it will be dismissed. A Washington County deputy district attorney is under investigation by the Oregon State Bar, though the District Attorney's Office says the complaint against him is "without merit." Andrew Freeman, a senior deputy district attorney who prosecuted a criminal case stemming from a 2020 incident in Hillsboro, is the subject of the ethics complaint. The defendant in that case filed the complaint against Freeman, the DA's Office confirmed in an email. Clayton Callahan, an Aloha resident who faced charges of menacing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Beach Pace announces reelection bid for Hillsboro City Council

After running a failed bid for Washington County Chair, Pace is seeking a second four-year term in Hillsboro's Ward 1. Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace has announced she's running for a second term. This is the second campaign she's embarked upon this year after being defeated in the May primary for her bid to unseat Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington. Pace garnered a little over 45% of the vote in the May primary election, compared to Harrington's 53%, which wasn't enough to trigger a November run-off. Now, Pace says she is turning her attention to running for a second...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

MultCo could follow Washington County in banning flavored tobacco

Multnomah County commissioners will consider policy language for new restrictions on the products in September.Months after Washington County commissioners passed a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, Multnomah County leaders are reviving a similar proposal that would instate a similar ban in Oregon's most populous county. At the urging of Aloha's Nafisa Fai, the newest county commissioner, the Washington County Board of Commissioners voted late last year to ban the flavored products along 3-2 lines. A group of convenience store owners and other opponents of the ban successfully petitioned for a referendum on the ordinance, submitting...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Cornelius man dies in two-vehicle crash in Washington County

Cars collided on Northwest Zion Church Road on Thursday evening, police say. A Cornelius man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Northwest Zion Church Road Thursday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Jonathan Rojas, 39, was the driver of a Chevrolet Impala that collided with a silver Mercedes-Benz E350 on the evening of Aug. 25. The driver of the Mercedes, who was not identified in the news release, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local trauma hospital by ambulance. Police responded to the crash on Zion Church Road between Northwest Milne and Gordon roads at 6:42 p.m., the release stated. Investigators from the Crash Analysis and Reduction Team (CART) is leading the investigation. The team is made up of specially trained law enforcement from the Sheriff's Office and other local police departments. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Hillsboro News-Times

Murder trial of Garth Beams began Tuesday

Beams, 52, is accused of killing his elderly mother in the summer of 2018 and faces a life sentence if convicted. The murder trial for a man suspected of killing his elderly mother in the summer of 2018 began on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Washington County Circuit Court. Court documents state that Garth Patrick Beams, 52, was arrested after police on July 19, 2022, found 74-year-old Wendy Henson assaulted and gravely injured at the home they shared on Southwest 72nd Avenue in Tualatin. Henson was transported to OHSU Hospital that night, where she later died from her injuries....
TUALATIN, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro's first American Family Care clinic opens this month

The clinic will provide a range of services, from primary care to women's health. A new medical clinic is opening near Shute Park next week, with a grand opening ceremony set for Aug. 31. Tigard-based American Family Care is opening its newest branch at 1071 S.E. Tualatin Valley Highway, the site of a former Izzy's Restaurant. The branch will offer a range of services, from primary and urgent care to women's health, said medical director Dr. Andrew Miller. "AFC Urgent Care offers more than just care for acute illnesses and injuries," Miller said. "We also have...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Man shot by Hillsboro Police identified, family grieves

The family of Jose Juan Aguilar Mandujano held a press conference Monday demanding answers and justice. The family of the man shot by Hillsboro Police on Friday afternoon held a press conference just a block away from Legacy Emmanuel Hospital Monday, where they say the man remains in critical condition and is "fighting for his life." Jose Juan Aguilar Mandujano, 20, of Hillsboro, who goes by "Juan," is the man shot near the Hillsboro Police Department's precinct on Friday, Aug. 19, around 1 p.m. His parents and sister held a press conference at Dawson Park in Portland, calling...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
821
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy