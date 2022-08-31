ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Metro reports progress with homeless services measure

By Jim Redden
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejd28_0hcOIhrV00 The regional elected government releases figures on the first year of the voter-approved measure.

Metro is reporting progress in reducing and preventing homelessness with the 10-year regional supportive housing services ballot measure approved by voters May 2020.

The elected regional government said it paid to house more than 1,600 people in the first year of the program. That is equal to 24.7% of the number of people identified as homeless in the region in the January 2022 Point in Time count, although not everyone who was housed was someone identified in the count, Metro said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

In addition, the fund helped more than 9,200 people receive eviction protection services to preventing them from losing their homes. The fund also supported the creation of 514 new year-round shelter beds, and helped 159 people find jobs through new employment programs.

"Back in January, I promised the region that we would see tangible progress on homelessness within six months," said Metro Council President Lynn Peterson. "We've made huge strides. In the first year of a 10-year effort, we're well on our way to our goal. This is what happens when we collaborate as a region."

Some of that is below Metro's original goals, however. As first reported by the Portland Mercury, the program promised to house more than 2,400 households and create 700 new shelter beds by June of this year. It only promised to prevent 1,000 households from being evicted, however.

And many people may not be seeing any progress. Polls consistently show homelessness is still the number one issue in Portland and the region. And weekly reports of homeless camps to the city have skyrocketed since the Metro measure was approved. The Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction program identified 160 active campsites in the city during the week the measure passed. It identified 331 active campsites during the last week of August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hcOIhrV00

But it is impossible to know how many people are living on the streets at any given time. There is no real-time homeless count. And the Point in Time counts are not considered accurate.

Report showing increasing spending

The fund is overseen by Metro, the elected regional government, and implemented by housing and homeless services programs in the three counties. It's funded through incremental taxes on high-income earners and large businesses in greater Portland. The measure raised nearly $250 million in its first year, although only $56 million was spent and the rest rolled forward to the next fiscal year.

The data released Wednesday comes from the fourth quarter progress reports from the counties. They will submit comprehensive 2021-22 annual reports to the fund's oversight committee later this fall. Counties are scheduled to release their annual fund reports Oct. 31 and present them to the Supportive Housing Services Oversight Committee in December.

According to Metro, almost as many people were housed in this fund's fourth quarter as in the first three combined. This shows that the counties' work building internal capacity and expanding their service provider networks in the first nine months is paying off, Metro said.

Multnomah County's Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a guiding strategy and first-year budget for the Joint Office of Homeless Services that prioritized housing placements and behavioral health connections, along with work to expand shelter and street outreach options.

"Multnomah County set ambitious goals with these new resources — cutting through the noise and keeping our focus on the reality that we need a yes/and approach to ending homelessness," Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said. "That means helping more people find homes of their own, investing in behavioral health services, putting more outreach workers on the ground to reach people where they are and creating more space in our shelters. We accomplished all of those things — housing 1,129 people and adding more than 300 shelter beds. And the fact is, we are only getting started."

Washington County supportive housing services director Jes Larson said her team has been laying a foundation for the duration of the program.

"As community infrastructure and capacity continues to increase over the next several years, so will our housing outcomes," Larson said. "We're proud of housing 340 people in Washington County in this first year, and we're eager to continue our work of functionally ending chronic homelessness."

During the fourth quarter, the supportive housing services program in Clackamas County conducted six procurements, with a total value of more than $6 million, to significantly expand services in the next fiscal year. These upcoming services will mark the largest one-time investment in housing and homeless services in the history of Clackamas County.

"We now have an extensive outreach program, infrastructure and staff that we've never had before," said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith. "This will allow Clackamas County to move the needle on addressing chronic homelessness."

Program funds many services

In addition to paying for rent and professional services, the program also funds outreach and engagement services to assist with updating waitlists, finding and connecting with individuals as they come to the top of housing program waitlists, and assists with navigation into permanent housing. Additional services will include providing supplies to help people experiencing homelessness meet their basic needs, facilitating connections to safety-off-the-streets services, mental health outreach and culturally specific outreach.

"In the first year alone, over 1,600 people accessed permanent housing and over 9,000 more were able to avoid homelessness altogether thanks to taxpayers and the work of our county partners," said Patricia Rojas, Metro's director of housing services. "This funding is making a real difference in people's lives. Public trust in this decade-long effort is going to come from the progress that people see with their eyes, and Metro demonstrating a commitment to oversight, accountability and transparency. We are holding ourselves to all of these standards."

The supportive housing services fund is one of several comprehensive regional programs to address housing and related challenges across greater Portland. The Metro affordable housing bond program, approved by voters in 2018, has funded nearly 1,400 fixed-rent apartments under construction across the region right now, with another 1,600 in permitting and design and 265 more already opened.

The first-year figures are posted on Metro's website, oregonmetro.gov..

The first-year figures are posted on Metro's online website here.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
West Linn Tidings

West Linn community members to honor those who serve at 9/11 ceremony

Residents can pay tribute to victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks and today's first responders on Sunday, Sept. 11.On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, West Linn community members will honor the thousands of civilians and first responders who lost their lives during the attacks, as well as those who continue to serve the community today. This year's Honoring Those Who Serve ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Station 58 off of Failing Street and Highway 43. West Linn resident Dean Suhr has organized the ceremony for the past dozen...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Tanner Woody enters West Linn City Council race

Candidate joins three others running for two open seats in November election.Tanner Woody filed candidacy paperwork with the city of West Linn Thursday, Sept. 1, bringing the total number of West Linn City Council candidates to four. Incumbent Councilor Bill Relyea, newcomers Leo Groner and Woody, and Planning Commissioner Scott Erwin will all vie for two open council positions in November. Woody, a software engineer for a Tigard-based company specializing in buying and selling trading cards, has lived with his family in West Linn for nearly two years. Woody said he was running to support the town's economy and efforts...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Planning commissioner enters West Linn City Council race

Scott Erwin, who has served two years on planning commission, is the third candidate to file.Planning Commissioner Scott Erwin filed a candidate application with the city of West Linn Sept. 1, joining Bill Relyea and Leo Groner in a race for two seats on the West Linn City Council. Erwin, who has a background in employment law and worked for the state of Oregon for nearly a decade, joined the West Linn Planning Commission in December 2020. Erwin also serves on the city's Historic Review Board and, according to his LinkedIn page, the Precinct Committee for the Democratic Party...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

County DA won't charge former West Linn doctor accused of abusing over 120 patients

Victims of Dr. David Farley may still pursue charges in civil court lawsuit.The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office has declined to press charges against the former West Linn doctor accused of sexually abusing over 120 women and girls. Prosecutors from District Attorney John Wentworth's office informed alleged victims of the decision not to prosecute Dr. David Farley Friday, Sept. 2. The West Linn Police Department began investigating Farley not long after a handful of victims announced in October 2020 that they were suing Farley for abusing them under the guise of medical care at West Linn Family Health Clinic, Legacy...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Society
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Society
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas Education Service District to host career fair

Learn more about making a difference for kids in Molalla River, North Clackamas, Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts.Clackamas Education Service District will host a Student Support Career Fair from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Clackamas ESD's administrative office, 13455 S.E. 97th Ave. The event is an opportunity to learn about student support staff jobs at school districts across Clackamas County — all in one place. Job-seekers will learn more about making a difference for kids and doing meaningful work in schools at Clackamas ESD and the Molalla River, North Clackamas, Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Gladstone School District returns to classes with new leaders

Replacement administrators from Woodburn, West Linn-Wilsonville start work at Wetten Elementary and Kraxberger Middle School. Gladstone School District officials hired several new school leaders in time for the beginning of the school year. Lindy Sproul will be the interim principal at John Wetten Elementary, coming back to education for another year after her retirement in June. Sproul had served for 10 years as principal of Boeckman Creek Primary School in the West Linn-Wilsonville District. Sproul replaces Michael Clutter, who led Gladstone elementary school for only one year. Reached on the phone by Pamplin Media Group, Clutter said that he's still looking...
GLADSTONE, OR
West Linn Tidings

Cougar sighting spooks West Linn residents in Hidden Springs area

School district aware of big cat sighting near Trillium Creek Primary and remaining vigilant.Around 11 p.m. Friday Aug. 19, a couple staying with family in West Linn's Hidden Springs area heard someone approach a window from the backyard. When Jeff, 31, flipped on the backyard lights, he saw not a person, but a cougar. He said the cougar ran under the back deck before sitting beside his mother's bird bath. The cougar wrapped its tail around the base of the bird bath and stared at Jeff for about 30 seconds, until the security lights shut back off, and it...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn's Tanner Creek skate park to host charity skating competition

Proceeds will benefit Grind for Life, which supports cancer patients and familiesSkateboarders quickly rising within the national skating scene, as well as local amateur skaters, will convene at Tanner Creek skate park Saturday, Sept. 3 for the 20th annual Skate for Cancer event benefiting Grind for Life. Grind for Life was founded by professional skateboarder and two-time cancer survivor Mike Rogers in 2003. The organization provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families for medical and travel expenses, as well as inspiration and education regarding cancer survival and recovery. Saturday's event, which will have competitions by age group each...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tootie Smith
West Linn Tidings

Willamette Falls Symphony to perform in Clackamas County

Oct. 16 program will feature Ukrainian composers in homage to a country at war."It isn't always recognized in our culture, but there is something about music that is undeniably vital to humans; we can't imagine going a day without it," said Carol Dumond, chair of Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra's board of directors. "And in the world of music, there is nothing like the experience of hearing a live symphony playing. They are capable of a great range of expression that can move people in ways no other groups can," she added. Dumond is still surprised to learn that people...
OREGON CITY, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn-Wilsonville schools' safety features nationally acclaimed

District gets high marks for security systems and protocols that serve as model.When it comes to school shootings, every minute counts. The average school shooting lasts about 6 minutes, and the median time for law enforcement to arrive on the scene is around 3 minutes In May, when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, through an unlocked side door, it took an hour and 29 minutes for 376 law enforcement officers from several local, state and federal agencies to eliminate the threat — 10 times the average length of time. The shooting in Uvalde renewed national discussions...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine plans 5K benefit race

Scheduled for in-person participation on Sept. 25 at Clackamas Community College, a virtual option is also available.Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine invites participants to register for its second annual 5K Run, Walk or Roll for Healthcare. The race is scheduled for in-person participation on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Clackamas Community College's Oregon City Campus near Clairmont Hall. The race is open to participants of all abilities and ages and has a virtual option so participants from across the country can run, walk or roll the 5K. The event costs $35 per person, and participants receive a free T-shirt with registration. Proceeds...
CLACKAMAS, OR
West Linn Tidings

An open letter to ODOT Director Strickler

The lack of a vote on the tolls is not indicative of public involvement and customer service, it is quite the opposite. My husband and I have lived in Oregon for over two decades. Never have we seen ODOT allow garbage and biohazardous materials including syringes and human waste to pile up along the rights of way of I-205 and I-5 to the extent that they are now. We have recently been on road trips in several other states including our neighboring states of Washington and California. None of them look like they have been abandoned by those states' DOTs like...
WEST LINN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Metro Council#The Portland Mercury
West Linn Tidings

Leo Groner files as second candidate in West Linn City Council race

Groner is a retired computer scientist who has lived in West Linn for two yearsRetired computer scientist Leo Groner has joined current City Councilor Bill Relyea as the second candidate for two open seats on the West Linn City Council. Groner, who moved to West Linn two years ago from Hayward, California, said he worked for IBM for 31 years as well as a few Silicon Valley start-ups, and also spent several years teaching computer science and physics. As for previous community and political activity, Groner said he is an active member of the Sierra Club, an environmental...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Project manager gives lowdown on looming Marylhurst housing construction

The Mercy Housing Northwest is starting work on 100-unit affordable housing complex at former school campus in Lake Oswego Construction for Mercy Housing Northwest's affordable housing project at the former Marylhurst University campus in Lake Oswego will have minimal impacts to locals, including those at the nearby Mary's Woods senior living facility, according to project developer Chris Bendix. The project will add 100 one-to-three-bedroom rental apartments for households earning less than 60% of the area's median income, and construction is slated to begin in mid-September. Bendix said that construction to replace former dorm buildings with the housing complex is occurring...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
West Linn Tidings

U.S. House GOP leader stumps for candidates in Oregon

Kevin McCarthy hopes that electing a trio will give Republicans a majority and make him the next speaker.Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker. The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday, Aug. 24, not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Leave it for Beaver-West Linn family creates backyard habitat

A West Linn couple has watched as a family of beavers transformed their backyardThe backyard of Ryerson Schwark and Jennifer Gibbons in West Linn's Robinwood neighborhood looks a lot different today than it did when they moved in 20 years ago. While this is partly due to their recent efforts to remove invasive species from their property, several beavers bear most of the responsibility for the changes. Schwark and Gibbons' home on Trillium Drive backs up onto a small open space surrounding Trillium Creek. When they moved in, the area around the creek was more or less a drainage...
WEST LINN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Municipal Judge Bernstein files for reelection

Rhett Bernstein has served as West Linn's municipal judge for the last nine yearsWest Linn Municipal Judge Rhett Bernstein filed for reelection on Aug. 16. Bernstein has served as municipal judge since 2013, when he was appointed by the City Council. He was elected to the position in November 2018 after running an uncontested race. According to the West Linn City Charter, the city's municipal judge "has original jurisdiction over every offense that an ordinance of the city makes punishable." This means the judge has the authority to enforce forfeitures and sanctions per the city's ordinances, order arrests, issue jail...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Go Play: Milwaukie's Chapel Theatre offers a variety of classes

Youth can explore acting, while adults kick up their heels and dance flamenco or celebrating music of David Bowie.For those wanting to turn off the computer and get up and move, Chapel Theatre, 4107 S.E. Harrison St., Milwaukie, has you covered. Youth ages 3-14 can take an array of acting/stage movement classes starting in early September, while adults can put their dancing shoes on and sign up for ballet, tap, jazz and flamenco classes, and a special class celebrating the music of David Bowie. Youth theater classes "We are starting out with beginner level classes this fall as a...
MILWAUKIE, OR
West Linn Tidings

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

West Linn faces shortage of summer parks staff

Fewer workers means no Street Dance, fewer kids allowed in camps, long hours for full-time employeesFor many months, low staffing levels have impacted business hours and services available throughout the country. This has also been the case for the West Linn Parks and Recreation Department, which managed to hire just under half its usual seasonal staff for the summer. According to Parks and Recreation Director Ken Warner, in a typical summer, the parks department hires 10-to-12 additional maintenance workers, as well as 10 seasonal recreation staff. This year, however, the department hired only five seasonal maintenance workers and five...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
243
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy