ClutchPoints

Utah football: 3 bold predictions for Utes in 2022 season opener vs. Florida

After a year in which Utah football won the Pac-12 and nearly won an incredible Rose Bowl, the Utes have spent all offseason reloading and refreshing ahead of their 2022 college football season opener against the Florida Gators at The Swamp, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It’s time to make some bold Utah football predictions for […] The post Utah football: 3 bold predictions for Utes in 2022 season opener vs. Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football News

Cal vs UC Davis Prediction, Game Preview

Cal vs UC Davis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Cal (0-0), UC Davis (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Aggies aren’t going to be any sort of a pushover. They have the defense that can hold...
CBS Sports

Arizona State vs. Northern Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Last Season Records: Arizona State 8-5; Northern Arizona 5-6 The Arizona State Sun Devils will play against a Division II opponent, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, in an early-season tune-up Thursday at 10 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. While the Sun Devils were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.
247Sports

Unfiltered podcast: ASU football season predictions

On this latest edition of the Sun Devil Report Podcast, host Ethan Ryter is joined by site publisher Chris Karpman as well as reporters Noah Furtado, and Cole Bradley. They discuss the beginning of Arizona State’s season with its Thursday game against Northern Arizona and give in-depth predictions for ASU football's season.
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon vs Georgia Game Predictions

No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 and Defending National Champion Georgia squares off from Atlanta in a massive week one football game. How does this game play out? What's the latest news and notes you need to know going into the game? Who are the players we think will do something big in this game? What's a key stat that could play out for both the offense and defense? What will the final score be? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it all and more on this final preview podcast before the game is played.
247Sports

BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State vs Boise State

The Beavers and Broncos are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rice will get cooked vs USC, but we're not talking about the Trojans' offense

The USC Trojans kick off the 2022 season and the new Lincoln Riley era with a home game against the Rice Owls. This is a terrific game for Riley and the Trojans to get things rolling. Caleb Williams, Mario Williams, Travis Dye, and Jordan Addison will all try to establish a rhythm together as they get adjusted to the new offense, and what better way than a home game against Rice?
247Sports

Taking a look around the Pac-12 - Week One

From Pac-12 headquarters, here's a summary of what to look forward to around the Pac-12. Beyond the Utah-Florida matchup, there are a couple of other really intriguing Pac-12 games this weekend. SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY: In one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire college football season, #11 Oregon heads to...
