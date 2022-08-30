No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 and Defending National Champion Georgia squares off from Atlanta in a massive week one football game. How does this game play out? What's the latest news and notes you need to know going into the game? Who are the players we think will do something big in this game? What's a key stat that could play out for both the offense and defense? What will the final score be? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it all and more on this final preview podcast before the game is played.

