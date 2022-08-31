Santa Barbara Loses to Garces; Providence Edges Carpinteria; Laguna Blanca Wins; Santa Ynez Loses

Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
San Marcos Overpowered by Rio Mesa in Channel League Opener
Rio Mesa quarterback J.J. Bittner threw a pair of touchown passes in the first quarter, and the Spartans returned a San Marcos fumble 60 yards for a score just before halftime en route to a 42-3 win over San Marcos in a Channel League football opener in Friday night at Michaelson Stadium.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Take 2nd, Girls 5th at Gaucho Invitational Cross Country Meet
The defending Channel League-champion Santa Barbara High boys cross country team opened the season with a second-place finish at the UCSB Gaucho Invitational on the university’s lagoon course. The Dons scored 94 points and finished behind Ventura (34) and just ahead of Harvard Westlake (106) and Concord-De La Salle...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Goes for Win at Pacifica, Comes Up Short, 28-20
OXNARD — After committing five turnovers in the game, the Santa Barbara High School football team capitalized on an interception to put itself in position to take a late lead at Pacifica on Friday night. Down 21-14, the Dons drove 88 yards following Andrew Tobin’s pick and scored a...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Cross Country Competes in the Heat at Cool Breeze Invite
The event was called the Cool Breeze Invite, but the weather conditions were were far from cool for the cross country runners in Pomona on Saturday evening. San Marcos and new coach Marilyn Hantgin made their season debuts at the competition, which had its start pushed back to 7 p.m. due to the 100-degree temperatures earlier in the day.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Boys Water Polo Lose Two at Long Beach Poly Tournament
The San Marcos boys dropped two games on the opening day of the Long Beach Poly Tournament Friday, losing to Poway 12-11 and Long Beach Wilson 11-7. Against Poway, Jordan Lind, Charles Franzen, Nic Prentice scored two goals each for the Royals. Against Wilson, Prentice scored four goals. On Saturday...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Offense Has Big Day in 2 Wins at Long Beach Poly Tournament
Emmett Haggerty and Nic Prentice each scored three goals for San Marcos in a 15-8 victory over Canyon Crest in the 13th-place game at the Long Beach Tournament. Jordan Lind and Luke Burns added two goals apiece. The Royals jumped out to a 5-1 win and never trailed in the...
Noozhawk
SBCC Inducting 4 Individuals, 2 Teams Into Vaquero Hall of Fame on Saturday
The Santa Barbara City College Athletics Department will honor its 2021 and 2022 Vaqueros Hall of Fame induction classes during Saturday's season-opening football game against county rival Allan Hancock at La Playa Stadium. The 2022 class includes former SBCC football head coach Carmen DiPoalo, the 1982 SBCC Football Team, and...
Noozhawk
UCSB Water Polo Nearly Upsets No 3-Ranked UCLA at Triton Invitational
The No. 8 UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team began its 2022 campaign at the Triton Invitational and split its opening games with an 18-8 win over Claremont Mudd Scripps and a near upset No. 3 UCLA, falling 7-6. Redshirt freshman attacker Marko Maramica led the Gauchos (1-1) with...
Noozhawk
UCSB Women’s Volleyball Picks Up First Win of Season
UCSB won its first women's volleyball match of the season, beating San Diego State in four sets at the Pepperdine Asics Classic in Malibu on Saturday. Tallulah Froley had a team-high 13 kills and hit .375 to lead six Gauchos with six or more kills in a 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16 win over San Diego State. Nia Correal finished with seven blocks, Michelle Ohwobete had eight kills, nine digs and a match-high four aces as UCSB regrouped after a third-set loss and dominated the fourth set. It's biggest lead was 19-7.
Noozhawk
UCSB Women Lose 3-1 to Pepperdine at Asics Classic
MALIBU — UCSB Women's Volleyball was back on the road for its second tournament of the year as they headed south for the Pepperdine Asics Classic, opening against the host Pepperdine University Waves, who received votes in the most recent AVCA Division I Coaches Poll. After four sets of...
Noozhawk
UCSB Soccer Drops First Match of Season Against Cornell
UCSB (1-1-1) got a game-tying goal from Thaabit Baartman in the 39th minute off an assist from Lucas Gonzalez. Gaucho goalkeeper Leroy Zeller had a busy night as he made a season-high six saves. It was a physical contest as noted by the nine yellow cards issued by the referee,...
Noozhawk
Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara Plans to Add Stacked Burial Spaces to Its Property
Calvary Cemetery is planning to add 1,106 graves to its property on North Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara. The project went before the city's Historic Landmarks Commission this past week. In addition to adding 1,106 burial spaces, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which owns the cemetery, wants to add a small cremation garden.
Noozhawk
Big Plays Keep Bishop Diego Undefeated With 35-14 Victory Over Garces
Bishop Diego High’s defense bent but didn’t break. Its offense, on the other hand, seemed to snap off a big play any time it needed one. Three of the Cardinals’ first eight plays went for touchdowns of between 62 and 75 yards in their 35-14 football victory over Bakersfield’s Garces Memorial on Friday at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: 1-Year-Old’s Tragic Death in Goleta Collision Jolts Entire Community
Reality has a funny way of intruding at the most inopportune time. Not even a week after California banned — banned — the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by a mere 4,230 days from now, Californians were told to not charge their electric cars due to ... a shortage of electricity.
Noozhawk
Four-Story Housing Project Proposed for Downtown Santa Barbara Called a ‘Monstrosity’
A proposed four-story housing development for the corner of Carrillo and De la Vina streets in downtown Santa Barbara was met with comments such as "generic," "a monstrosity" and that it looks like La Cumbre Plaza. "There is no way that four stories of this size is going to go...
Noozhawk
Authorities Release Name of Motorcyclist Killed in Highway 101 Crash in Santa Barbara
Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed earlier this week in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara. The victim was Joshua Latham, 31, of Ojai, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday on...
Noozhawk
County at Low COVID-19 Community Levels; New Omicron-Specific Booster Shots Authorized by FDA
With COVID-19 cases continuing to go down, Santa Barbara County is now at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s low COVID-19 community levels, and the weekly average of reported cases has decreased 7.3%, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said Friday. According to the county’s data dashboard,...
