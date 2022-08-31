Crews battle house fire in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Crews battled a house fire in Puyallup early Wednesday.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Street Court East at 4:46 a.m.

Video from the scene showed billowing smoke and firefighters on the home’s roof. Flames were seen outside the house.

At 6:52 a.m., officials said the fire was under control and investigators have started looking for the cause.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for a minor injury.

©2022 Cox Media Group