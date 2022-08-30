Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Nasdaq 100'', according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the components of the Nasdaq 100 index, QCOM shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent QCOM share price of $132.27 represents a price-to-book ratio of 9.2 and an annual dividend yield of 2.3% — by comparison, the average dividend paying stock in the Nasdaq 100 yields 2.0% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 9.6. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Qualcomm Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO