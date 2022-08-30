Read full article on original website
September Happenings at The LINQ Promenade
The High Roller Lit Blue for Mesothelioma Awareness and Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month. (Photo Courtesy of The High Roller Observation Wheel) The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, announces September happenings, including football season specials, National Pancake Day offerings, fall retail must-haves and more.
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Sept. Promotions and Specials
L to R: Celebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone; Trio of CASBAR September Cocktails. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES SPECIALTY COCKTAILS, DISHES, GAMING. PROMOTIONS, MORE IN SEPT. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and promotions for September, which includes fall specials at Amina Spa and...
The Neon Museum to hold 10th anniversary celebration at Siegfried & Roy’s private estate, Jungle Palace
The Neon Museum to hold 10th anniversary celebration at Siegfried & Roy’s private estate, Jungle Palace. Museum’s founding president, Barbara Molasky, to be honored. The Neon Museum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of its current campus on Las Vegas Boulevard in historic downtown Las Vegas with a special evening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28, at Jungle Palace, the private estate of former Las Vegas illusionists Siegfried & Roy.
Tivoli Village Announces Fall Dates for Craft Fest
Local Vendors at the Vintage & Craft Fest. (Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES FALL DATES FOR CRAFT FEST FEATURING. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for retail, dining, office and health and wellness amenities, invites the community to shop unique gifts and crafts from more than 50 local vendors at its upcoming Craft Fest events this fall.
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS. $25,000 Pro Football Kick-Off Weekend Jackpot Parlay Cards. Available now – Sunday, Sept. 11, pay $5 to enter the $25,000 pro football kick-off weekend jackpot parlay. Players must make a selection in all 15 NFL games and the person with the most correct selections wins the jackpot. In case of multiple winners, the $25,000 jackpot will be evenly distributed among all winners. Parlay cards must be submitted before 10 a.m. on Sept. 11.
Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada Announces Second Annual Trailblaze Challenge Presented by Subaru of Las Vegas, February 3-5, 2023
Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada Announces Second Annual Trailblaze Challenge. Presented by Subaru of Las Vegas, February 3-5, 2023. Registration for Trailblaze Challenge is now open at TrailblazeSNV.org. Today, Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada announces the return of Trailblaze Challenge presented by Subaru of Las Vegas, which takes place February 3-5, 2023. One...
AREA15 Announces Immersive Experiences, Promotions for September 2022
AREA15’s Projection-Mapped Portal. (Photo Courtesy of AREA15/Bright Light Digital Art) AREA15 ANNOUNCES IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES, PROMOTIONS. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to enjoy an array of brand-new events, promotions and experiences this September. “O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers”. Date:...
Ferraro’s Ristorante To Host Exclusive Terlan Wine Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29
Collection at Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo Courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S RISTORANTE TO HOST EXCLUSIVE TERLAN WINE DINNER,. Ferraro’s invites guests to an exclusive five course dinner on Thursday, September 29 featuring wines from Terlan and expertly prepared, authentic Italian dishes crafted by Chef Mimmo Ferraro. Located in Northern Italy, Terlan is renowned across the globe for both its red and white wine varieties. In the region, wine production dates back to pre-Roman times thanks to the area’s fine climate.
Rí Rá Las Vegas Celebrates Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day September 12-18
Rí Rá Las Vegas Celebrates Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with a Week-Long Celebration and Specialty Menu, Sept. 12-18 Ri Ra Las Vegas will donate 20 percent of proceeds from Ri Ra’s Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day specialty menu to raise critical funds for HELP of Southern Nevada.
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES RETURN OF WESTERN COUNTRY CLUB AT 2022 FESTIVAL
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES RETURN OF WESTERN COUNTRY CLUB AT 2022 FESTIVAL. The country music paradise will feature live music, line dancing, bar games, and more. Life is Beautiful has announced the return of the Western Country Club at this year’s music and arts festival, taking place in Downtown Las Vegas September 16-18.
Tropicana Las Vegas September 2022 Listings & Promotions
TROPICANA LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 2022 LISTINGS. Ready, Set, Swipe & Win: A chance to win up to $1,000 Free SlotPlay every day!. Kick off football season with Free SlotPlay! Earn 100 Tier Points each promotional day to receive an entry. Once you’ve earned your points, swipe your rewards card at any promotional kiosk and select ‘Promotions’ then “Ready, Set, Swipe & Win” to select a football and reveal your prize! PLUS, earn an additional 100 tier points each day to receive a second entry for a chance to win even more Free SlotPlay®. Management reserves all rights. For Official Rules visit the Casino Cage. Must be 21 or older.
FlyOver in Las Vegas to Launch New Flight Ride, “Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies,” September 26
“WINDBORNE: CALL OF THE CANADIAN ROCKIES,” SEPTEMBER 26. Guests Will Soar Over Canada’s Mountains, Glaciers, Lakes and More on Immersive Flight Ride Attraction. FlyOver, the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction, is celebrating its first anniversary in Las Vegas with the launch of an epic flight ride experience –Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies – on September 26.
