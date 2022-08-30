Dannie R. Frame died on August 28, 2022 at his home in Troy, Alabama after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 74. Dan was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma on April 7th, 1948 to Forrest and Elsie Frame. When he wasn’t in school, Dan spent his younger days playing with his siblings and neighbor friends, fishing and swimming in the local lakes and rivers, and reading science fiction books where he dreamed of flying and maybe even going to space. Soon after earning his degree from North Texas State in physics, he joined the US Navy and realized part of his dream by attending Aviation Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida. While serving 21 years in the Navy, Dan was assigned to various positions around the country and one in Japan. After one sea-duty tour, the Navy sent him to the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, where he earned an MSEE degree and graduated the top of his class. He retired from the Navy in June 2012 at China Lake Naval Weapons Center in Ridgecrest, California, but his work for the Navy continued initially as engineering contract support and later as civil service management, mostly for the F/A-18 Advanced Weapons Laboratory.

