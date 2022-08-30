Body On Tuesday, September 6 (working around Labor Day), Pioneer Genealogical Society will hear the fascinating history of the Attucks Separate School, its staff, students and continuing outreach activities today. The public is welcome to attend. The presenter Norris Frederick, PGS member and a Ponca City resident since 1959, attended Attucks until it closed, graduated from Po-Hi in 1974, married his junior high sweetheart and is a father with 10 grands and 2 great grands. He retired from the Ponca City Refinery after more than 45 years service. He has been an enthusiastic genealogy researcher since 1978 and has been very active in preserving the Attucks campus and furthering the community outreach program there.

