Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
Richard “Rick’ Dickerson
Body On September 1, 2022, Charles Richard “Rick’ Dickerson passed away at his home in Ponca City, Oklahoma at the age of 75. Rick was born on August 14, 1947 to Richard and Lois (Gibson) Dickerson in Jefferson City, Missouri. Rick graduated high school from Jefferson City Senior High in 1965 and went on to serve 4 years in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1970 with a tour in Vietnam and was awarded several medals of honor. He continued his education by graduating from Linn Technical College in Linn, Missouri in 1972.
Ponca City News
Terri Jean (Weathers) Chapman
Body Terri Jean (Weathers) Chapman, resident of Ponca City, Oklahoma, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was 68. Terri was born on to James Weathers and Robinette (Jones) Weathers in Chattanooga, TN. She was raised in Trenton, GA, then resided in Chattanooga, TN. On July 20, 1986, she married Ronnie Chapman. She worked as a postal clerk for USPS for over 30 years in Tonkawa. She was even named Employee of the Year in 2011 by the Tonkawa Chamber of Commerce. She loved her job and people.
Ponca City News
PGS to hear history of Attucks School
Body On Tuesday, September 6 (working around Labor Day), Pioneer Genealogical Society will hear the fascinating history of the Attucks Separate School, its staff, students and continuing outreach activities today. The public is welcome to attend. The presenter Norris Frederick, PGS member and a Ponca City resident since 1959, attended Attucks until it closed, graduated from Po-Hi in 1974, married his junior high sweetheart and is a father with 10 grands and 2 great grands. He retired from the Ponca City Refinery after more than 45 years service. He has been an enthusiastic genealogy researcher since 1978 and has been very active in preserving the Attucks campus and furthering the community outreach program there.
Ponca City News
Dennis Reid Hoffman
Dennis Reid Hoffman, age 79, of Perry, Oklahoma, passed away on August 30 of 2022. He is survived by a loving wife, four children and spouses, three grandchildren, friends and relatives as well as countless colleagues from a career of distinction spanning more than fifty years. Dennis was born on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ponca City News
Allene Virginia McMillen
Allene went to be with the Lord on August 30th, 2022, in Enid, Oklahoma. She was born June 29th, 1938, to Allen “Honey” and Charlotte V. Jones at her home west of Tonkawa. She was married to the love of her life, James McMillen. To that union, 4 children were born: Sherrie, Darla, Larry, and Rick.
Ponca City News
NOC Tonkawa commissioned artist, Yatika Starr Fields, in transformational expansion
Body Artist, Yatika Starr Fields, has again been commissioned by Tonkawa’s Northern Oklahoma College to create a mural. Originally, Fields created two murals in the Cultural Engagement Center in November of 2020 and June of 2021. In his newest piece in the Student Learning Commons in the Vineyard Library, he has created a 100’ X 20’ set of murals that connect, not only his original pieces but represents the different studies that Northern Oklahoma College is known for.
Ponca City News
Softball Lady Cats thump Union twice
Body Anytime you can beat a traditional powerhouse like Tulsa Union, it is time to celebrate. The Ponca City Lady Cats softball team did that Thursday night. In fact, they swept a doubleheader from Union at the West Middle School softball field. Ponca City ran away with the opener 13-3...
Ponca City News
The school has a tunnel under Grand?
Body Sometimes interesting elements of a town’s history can literally be beneath one’s feet. Some have never seen it, other have only heard rumors, and still others are acutely aware of the tunnel that runs underneath Grand Ave. between the Ponca City Public Schools Administration Building and East Middle School.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ponca City News
Aspyn Randall
Aspyn Randall died August 31st, 2022, in Blackwell, OK. Her service will be 10am Wednesday, September 7th, at the Kinzer Performing Arts Center in Tonkawa. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home of Tonkawa,. 505 Thunderbird Rd, 74653, Tonkawa, OK.
Ponca City News
More Charlie’s Tellers announced
The Newkirk Community Historical Society has received a matching grant from the Oklahoma Humanities for Charlie’s Tellers on September 10, 2022. This portion of the event will be held on the west side of the Newkirk Public Library. There will be six tellers and the Kaw National Students doing a performance of “The Man in the Moon.” Crystal Layton will be portraying a very well known and much…
Ponca City News
Rodriguez still battling from accident ahead of season
Body Isai Rodriguez stumps his coaches constantly. Though Rodriguez, a graduate student and distance runner from Ringwood, may take more risks than coaches like, or pace himself quicker than coached to do, he still manages to perform at a high level. “He’s just a freak of nature,” Dave Smith, Oklahoma...
Ponca City News
From student to superintendent
Body McCord Public School resumed classes on Wednesday, Aug. 24 and along with a new school year, students were greeted with a new superintendent/principal: Brandie Choate. Choate was born in Ponca City and attended McCord while she was in the third through sixth grades. She would then move on to Ponca City Public Schools (PCPS) where she went to middle and high school. Choate recalls having always wanted to be an educator, beginning with playing school at home at age three.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ponca City News
Don’t Let Depression Get You Down
Body If you are 65 or older and feeling depressed you are not alone. Statistically, one out of every 17 people in this age group is suffering from depression and social isolation. A large number of seniors don’t recognize the signs of depression. Depression may be the most disabling...
Comments / 0