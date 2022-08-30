Read full article on original website
Johnny Depp is set to join Jeff Beck for the majority of the guitarist’s upcoming North American tour – tickets are available here. The pair – who released a joint album, ’18’, back in July – will perform together over the course of Beck’s North American tour, which kicks off this October.
"Cathartic, driving and emotional" - Nita Strauss on her new solo single Summer Storm
Like many of the bands we still adore today—Nirvana, The Beatles, and The Jimi Hendrix Experience—The Doors had a short lifespan. Active from 1965 to 1973, and deeply affected by frontman Jim Morrison’s death in 1971, The Doors were together for less than a decade. The brevity of their career together, though, does not correlate with the rock band’s success.
Joey DeFrancesco, who brought the richly enveloping sound of the Hammond B-3 organ roaring back into the jazz mainstream in the early 1990s, reigning as its preeminent ace for more than 30 years, died on Thursday. He was 51. Gloria DeFrancesco, his wife and manager, announced his death on social...
