Like many of the bands we still adore today—Nirvana, The Beatles, and The Jimi Hendrix Experience—The Doors had a short lifespan. Active from 1965 to 1973, and deeply affected by frontman Jim Morrison’s death in 1971, The Doors were together for less than a decade. The brevity of their career together, though, does not correlate with the rock band’s success.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO