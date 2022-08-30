ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Johnny Depp to join majority of Jeff Beck’s North American tour

Johnny Depp is set to join Jeff Beck for the majority of the guitarist’s upcoming North American tour – tickets are available here. The pair – who released a joint album, ’18’, back in July – will perform together over the course of Beck’s North American tour, which kicks off this October.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: The Doors

Like many of the bands we still adore today—Nirvana, The Beatles, and The Jimi Hendrix Experience—The Doors had a short lifespan. Active from 1965 to 1973, and deeply affected by frontman Jim Morrison’s death in 1971, The Doors were together for less than a decade. The brevity of their career together, though, does not correlate with the rock band’s success.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy