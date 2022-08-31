Read full article on original website
Former Journey Singer Performing in Chatham, NY This Weekend
Former Journey frontman Steve Augeri is scheduled to perform this Sunday, Sept. 5 at Columbia County Fair in Chatham, NY. Steve Augeri was the first of three singers to replace Steve Perry in Journey. He performed with the iconic rock band from 1998-2006. Augeri received a call from Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in 1997 to audition to front the band.
Autumn Series announced in Saratoga
The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation (SSPF) has announced its 2022 Autumn series. The Autumn Series includes tours dedicated to the heritage of Saratoga Springs.
Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track
After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
It’s gettin’ Scot in here! Scottish games return
The Capital District Scottish Games are back this Saturday, September 3 from 8 a.m. to the last event at 7 p.m. The games will be held at the Altamont Fairgrounds at 129 Grand Street, Altamont.
Jon Reilly Out As OM Of New York's Albany Broadcasting
ALL ACCESS has confirmed that after more than a decade with ALBANY, NY’s ALBANY BROADCASTING, JON REILLY is out as OM for Country WKLI (100.9 THE CAT), Top 40/Rhythmic WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3) and AC WYJB (B95.5), as well as for the company's GLENS FALLS, NY cluster – Country WKBE (BIG COUNTRY 107.1) & WFFG (FROGGY 100.3), Classic Hits WNYQ (Q 101.7), Oldies WENU-A and FOX Sports WMML-A.
Country Music Superstar Randy Travis at the Charles R. Wood Theater on Sept. 11
GLENS FALLS — Seven-time Grammy Award winning country music legend Randy Travis takes the stage at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls for two special shows - at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. - on Sunday, Sept. 11. Travis is the first artist to appear in Kevin...
Five Must-See Shows for the Month of September
As August comes to a close and summer winds down, there is still much to look forward to in the coming month(s). There are music festivals literally every weekend in September, stretching from downtown Albany (Pearlpalooza) to the Catskills (Flyday Music Festival), the Adirondacks (Adirondack Independence Music Festival), and on out to the Berkshires (FreshGrass). In addition, the parade of shows at our Nippertown-area venues remains ridiculously strong.
Witches Dance comes to Lake George this fall
There are witches in the Adirondacks, and their magic returns this fall. The North Creek Witches Dance is a new tradition, where women with a flair for action and dancing don Halloween-appropriate robes, hats and brooms and put on a show for families in the community.
Saratoga’s jewel, Palazzo Riggi comes to market
The infamous Saratoga estate has entered the housing market. Julie A. Bonacio (Julie & Co. Reality, LLC) and Margie Philo (Berkshire Hathaway Premier Properties) have announced their joint venture of presenting the extravagant home.
New Troy donut shop includes gourmet and gluten-free options
TROY – A new donut shop is up and running in Troy. 518 Donuts recently opened its storefront in the Collar City. The donut and fried chicken shop’s first location opened in Clifton Park last fall. The Troy shop is the new flagship location and is located right...
Smoothie King opening new location in Clifton Park
Smoothie King, a New Orleans area-based smoothie company, is opening its first location in the Capital Region. According to the Smoothie King website, the new location is opening soon at 9 Clifton Country Road.
SLIDESHOW: Pictures from NEWS10’s backpack giveaway
NEWS10 distributed 1,250 backpacks in five Capital Region communities this week! We started the week in Schenectady, then headed to Menands. We went to Lansingburgh on Wednesday, Amsterdam on Thursday and finishing off the week in Milton.
Mechanicville candy store opens expanded store
A local candy store held its grand reopening on Friday. The Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville moved down the road to a newly renovated and expanded store.
The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake
The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
New Brewery is Moving Into Downtown Pittsfield Spot Off North Street
There is a brewery that is literally in the process of making its way into the Berkshires. And its location couldn't be any more central to the region as it is moving into downtown Pittsfield on North Street. As someone living near the spot, with an affinity for craft beer,...
These Upstate New York Filming Locations Will Appear in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2
The first season of HBO's Gilded Age brought us back in time to turn-of-the-century NYC, showcasing the lives of the city's monied class. While set in Manhattan, much of the filming happened in historic towns in upstate New York, where old architecture allowed for a period-appropriate setting. Season 2 is currently in production and has once again looked to upstate cities for its backdrop.
PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls
Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
Troy woman hopes flower business inspires others to grow
Shanice Fleming always thought she wanted to be a chef. She became one, working throughout New York City. However, after 10 years, burnout set in and Fleming wanted more. She thought flower farming might be her niche, but never saw farmers of color. An opportunity to work on a farm...
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
