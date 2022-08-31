ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

101.5 WPDH

Former Journey Singer Performing in Chatham, NY This Weekend

Former Journey frontman Steve Augeri is scheduled to perform this Sunday, Sept. 5 at Columbia County Fair in Chatham, NY. Steve Augeri was the first of three singers to replace Steve Perry in Journey. He performed with the iconic rock band from 1998-2006. Augeri received a call from Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in 1997 to audition to front the band.
CHATHAM, NY
WNYT

Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track

After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
allaccess.com

Jon Reilly Out As OM Of New York's Albany Broadcasting

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that after more than a decade with ALBANY, NY’s ALBANY BROADCASTING, JON REILLY is out as OM for Country WKLI (100.9 THE CAT), Top 40/Rhythmic WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3) and AC WYJB (B95.5), as well as for the company's GLENS FALLS, NY cluster – Country WKBE (BIG COUNTRY 107.1) & WFFG (FROGGY 100.3), Classic Hits WNYQ (Q 101.7), Oldies WENU-A and FOX Sports WMML-A.
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Five Must-See Shows for the Month of September

As August comes to a close and summer winds down, there is still much to look forward to in the coming month(s). There are music festivals literally every weekend in September, stretching from downtown Albany (Pearlpalooza) to the Catskills (Flyday Music Festival), the Adirondacks (Adirondack Independence Music Festival), and on out to the Berkshires (FreshGrass). In addition, the parade of shows at our Nippertown-area venues remains ridiculously strong.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Witches Dance comes to Lake George this fall

There are witches in the Adirondacks, and their magic returns this fall. The North Creek Witches Dance is a new tradition, where women with a flair for action and dancing don Halloween-appropriate robes, hats and brooms and put on a show for families in the community.
NORTH CREEK, NY
WNYT

New Troy donut shop includes gourmet and gluten-free options

TROY – A new donut shop is up and running in Troy. 518 Donuts recently opened its storefront in the Collar City. The donut and fried chicken shop’s first location opened in Clifton Park last fall. The Troy shop is the new flagship location and is located right...
TROY, NY
travelyouman.com

The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake

The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Thrillist

These Upstate New York Filming Locations Will Appear in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2

The first season of HBO's Gilded Age brought us back in time to turn-of-the-century NYC, showcasing the lives of the city's monied class. While set in Manhattan, much of the filming happened in historic towns in upstate New York, where old architecture allowed for a period-appropriate setting. Season 2 is currently in production and has once again looked to upstate cities for its backdrop.
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls

Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Troy woman hopes flower business inspires others to grow

Shanice Fleming always thought she wanted to be a chef. She became one, working throughout New York City. However, after 10 years, burnout set in and Fleming wanted more. She thought flower farming might be her niche, but never saw farmers of color. An opportunity to work on a farm...
TROY, NY
Hot 99.1

Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY

