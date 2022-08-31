Read full article on original website
iheart.com
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
If you're looking for a new place to call home, two Arizona cities were ranked among the best in the entire country for buying a house. WalletHub compiled a list of the best real estate markets in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine the best local real estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing market attractiveness and economic strength. Our data set ranges from median home price appreciation to job growth."
iheart.com
New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials
New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
iheart.com
Oregon Gets $41-Million For Wood Products Research
More than $16 million of federal funds are on their way to University of Oregon and $8 million to Oregon State University researchers after the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition was named a grant recipient by the historic Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration...
iheart.com
Oregon National Guard Mobilized For Rum Creek Fire
The Oregon National Guard is helping fight the Rum Creek Fire that has burned approximately 17,000 acres and is said to be 12% contained. Fifty-one guard members have been helping with the safety and security of the area with road closure points since Monday, Aug. 29, in the Merlin area. Additionally, the guard has dispatched an HH-60 medical lift helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport to help if any firefighters or support staff become critically injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment.
iheart.com
Mass State Trooper Trooper Mark S. Charbonnier was killed this day in 1994.
Trooper Mark Charbonnier was shot and killed as he approached a van he had stopped on the side of Route 3 near Kingston, Massachusetts. His murderer was a convicted killer on parole. Click HERE to read Trooper Charbonier's story and write a tribute on the Officer Down Memorial Page.
iheart.com
Latest California Wildfire Destroys 100 Homes, Other Buildings
An estimated 100 homes and other buildings were destroyed in the latest massive wildfire to hit California over the weekend amid an ongoing heat wave, NBC News reports. The Mill Fire began just before 1:00 p.m. in the Northern California city of Weed and spread into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood, leading to a significant number of homes being destroyed.
iheart.com
MSP: Missing teen may be in GR
Michigan State Police are looking for a possible runaway teen from Greenville. Police believe he may be in the Grand Rapids area. He was last seen driving a gray SUV.
