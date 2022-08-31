ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro reports progress with homeless services measure

By Jim Redden
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejd28_0hcNrWqw00 The regional elected government releases figures on the first year of the voter-approved measure.

Metro is reporting progress in reducing and preventing homelessness with the 10-year regional supportive housing services ballot measure approved by voters May 2020.

The elected regional government said it paid to house more than 1,600 people in the first year of the program. That is equal to 24.7% of the number of people identified as homeless in the region in the January 2022 Point in Time count, although not everyone who was housed was someone identified in the count, Metro said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

In addition, the fund helped more than 9,200 people receive eviction protection services to preventing them from losing their homes. The fund also supported the creation of 514 new year-round shelter beds, and helped 159 people find jobs through new employment programs.

"Back in January, I promised the region that we would see tangible progress on homelessness within six months," said Metro Council President Lynn Peterson. "We've made huge strides. In the first year of a 10-year effort, we're well on our way to our goal. This is what happens when we collaborate as a region."

Some of that is below Metro's original goals, however. As first reported by the Portland Mercury, the program promised to house more than 2,400 households and create 700 new shelter beds by June of this year. It only promised to prevent 1,000 households from being evicted, however.

And many people may not be seeing any progress. Polls consistently show homelessness is still the number one issue in Portland and the region. And weekly reports of homeless camps to the city have skyrocketed since the Metro measure was approved. The Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction program identified 160 active campsites in the city during the week the measure passed. It identified 331 active campsites during the last week of August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hcNrWqw00

But it is impossible to know how many people are living on the streets at any given time. There is no real-time homeless count. And the Point in Time counts are not considered accurate.

Report showing increasing spending

The fund is overseen by Metro, the elected regional government, and implemented by housing and homeless services programs in the three counties. It's funded through incremental taxes on high-income earners and large businesses in greater Portland. The measure raised nearly $250 million in its first year, although only $56 million was spent and the rest rolled forward to the next fiscal year.

The data released Wednesday comes from the fourth quarter progress reports from the counties. They will submit comprehensive 2021-22 annual reports to the fund's oversight committee later this fall. Counties are scheduled to release their annual fund reports Oct. 31 and present them to the Supportive Housing Services Oversight Committee in December.

According to Metro, almost as many people were housed in this fund's fourth quarter as in the first three combined. This shows that the counties' work building internal capacity and expanding their service provider networks in the first nine months is paying off, Metro said.

Multnomah County's Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a guiding strategy and first-year budget for the Joint Office of Homeless Services that prioritized housing placements and behavioral health connections, along with work to expand shelter and street outreach options.

"Multnomah County set ambitious goals with these new resources — cutting through the noise and keeping our focus on the reality that we need a yes/and approach to ending homelessness," Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said. "That means helping more people find homes of their own, investing in behavioral health services, putting more outreach workers on the ground to reach people where they are and creating more space in our shelters. We accomplished all of those things — housing 1,129 people and adding more than 300 shelter beds. And the fact is, we are only getting started."

Washington County supportive housing services director Jes Larson said her team has been laying a foundation for the duration of the program.

"As community infrastructure and capacity continues to increase over the next several years, so will our housing outcomes," Larson said. "We're proud of housing 340 people in Washington County in this first year, and we're eager to continue our work of functionally ending chronic homelessness."

During the fourth quarter, the supportive housing services program in Clackamas County conducted six procurements, with a total value of more than $6 million, to significantly expand services in the next fiscal year. These upcoming services will mark the largest one-time investment in housing and homeless services in the history of Clackamas County.

"We now have an extensive outreach program, infrastructure and staff that we've never had before," said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith. "This will allow Clackamas County to move the needle on addressing chronic homelessness."

Program funds many services

In addition to paying for rent and professional services, the program also funds outreach and engagement services to assist with updating waitlists, finding and connecting with individuals as they come to the top of housing program waitlists, and assists with navigation into permanent housing. Additional services will include providing supplies to help people experiencing homelessness meet their basic needs, facilitating connections to safety-off-the-streets services, mental health outreach and culturally specific outreach.

"In the first year alone, over 1,600 people accessed permanent housing and over 9,000 more were able to avoid homelessness altogether thanks to taxpayers and the work of our county partners," said Patricia Rojas, Metro's director of housing services. "This funding is making a real difference in people's lives. Public trust in this decade-long effort is going to come from the progress that people see with their eyes, and Metro demonstrating a commitment to oversight, accountability and transparency. We are holding ourselves to all of these standards."

The supportive housing services fund is one of several comprehensive regional programs to address housing and related challenges across greater Portland. The Metro affordable housing bond program, approved by voters in 2018, has funded nearly 1,400 fixed-rent apartments under construction across the region right now, with another 1,600 in permitting and design and 265 more already opened.

The first-year figures are posted on Metro's website, oregonmetro.gov..

The first-year figures are posted on Metro's online website here.

Lake Oswego Review

Lyt tech provides signal upgrades for TriMet FX project

TriMet FX buses will get priority traffic signal tech to move through the city faster, arrive on time and shorten commutes.TriMet's new Frequent Express buses will provide faster commute times and better on-time, green, extra-long buses, thanks to new tech about to come online. Santa Clara-based Lyt is a tech company that provides a platform which facilitates solutions for public transit, emergencies and traffic light prioritization. Lyt software solutions are being installed in TriMet's Frequent Express as part of its Division Transit Project, launching September 18. California-headquartered Lyt specializes in next-generation transit signal priority technology, which will be installed...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Johnson City's 540 people consider joining library system

Manufactured-home park between Milwaukie and Gladstone is last holdout for Clackamas County library services.Almost everyone has access to free materials in Clackamas County libraries, everyone except for Johnson City's approximately 540 people who live in a manufactured-home park between Milwaukie and Gladstone. Johnson City is an anomaly in other ways. Incorporated by a 49-to-10 vote in 1970, Johnson City's election to become a city came just before the effective date of a state law to prevent a proliferation of tiny cities. Johnson City voters are facing another important choice in the upcoming November election. If they decide to annex into...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Lake Oswego Review

One killed, 50-plus shots fired in Sunday shootings

Surveillance video captures three people running through a Southeast Portland neighborhood where shots were fired.Police are investigating two early Sunday shootings in Southeast Portland, including one where a man was killed and another where over 50 shots were fired. The name of the victim has not been released and no one has been identified. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a shooting near Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and 90th Avenue at around 5:40 a.m. Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they discovered a dead man inside the home. Homicide detectives have responded to the scene. Anyone with information about the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Police investigating two street racing-related deaths

A young mother was hit by a car and man was shot near a street racing event on Aug. 28.Portland Police are investigating two deaths in Portland they say are related to illegal street racing. No arrests have been reported in either case. The first death happened on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 28, when an out-of-control car hit and killed a woman walking in Southeast Portland. The victim is identified as Ashley Diane McGill, 26. A memorial for the young mother is growing near where she was killed. According to the Portland Police Bureau, she was hit by a...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member

The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work. Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway. But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member. The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago. ODOT is not...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Honoring Philip Cuomo, arts companies seek to secure CoHo Theatre

Organizers fear the demand for property in Slabtown area threatens the longtime performance space.In honor of the beloved Philip Cuomo, three theater companies have formed a collaborative to preserve and expand Northwest Portland performance space. The Cuomo Theatre Collaborative involves Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, CoHo Productions and Third Rail Repertory Theatre, all of which Cuomo worked with before passing away from cancer late in 2021. He was a artist, producer, teacher and mentor, and Cuomo was well-known for his instruction with CoHo Clown Cohort. The space in question is CoHo Theatre at 2257 N.W. Raleigh St., which has been a...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Three shot at Portland street racing takeovers

Police could not control the Sunday night events because officers were busy with other shootings.Three people were shot at several street takeovers in Portland on Sunday night at the same time police were responding to other shootings across the city. The Portland Police Bureau said the Aug. 29 gun violence prevented officers from responding to the street takeovers where hundreds of people blocked off busy intersections, police said. One of the street takeovers lasted about 90 minutes. At the takeover at Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, neighbors had to deal with squealing tires, burning rubber and a flame thrower....
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County

Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
