ktna.org
Life as a Fishing Guide on the Susitna: Adam Cuthriell’s Story
Adam Cuthriell, owner and fishing guide at FishHound Expeditions, leads a sport fishing outfit that operates on the Susitna River. Cuthriell has been a guide since he was 20 years old. To be honest, as cool or cliche as it sounds, doing this business has been my dream since I...
seniorvoicealaska.com
Cutting wood and tending brush as a family
Author's note: Life is a journey and circumstances change, as they always do. It was with bittersweet thoughts that I recently recalled this story from 10 years ago while tending a brush pile fire with my two grandchildren, rather than my husband, Gary. He moved into the Palmer Pioneer Home in February. Our daughter and grandchildren traveled from Colorado to visit us in July.
Palmer, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Juneau-Douglas High School football team will have a game with Colony High School on September 02, 2022, 20:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
violetskyadventures.com
Visit One of the Largest Gold Mines in Alaska
Dating back to the 1890s, many settlers flocked to Alaska to try their luck at striking gold. Nestled in the Talkeetna Mountains, Independence Mine was once the second largest gold mine in the state. While it stayed in operation until the 1950s, today it serves as a state historical park.
alaskasnewssource.com
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla resident can barely use backyard anymore after neighbor hangs multiple signs, creepy dolls along property line
A Wasilla resident found herself at odds with the adjacent property owners after a survey revealed a few feet of encroachment into her backyard. The property lines have since been cleaned up, but ever since the discovery, the relationship with her neighbors has soured.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla man dead after Alaska State Troopes tried to arrest him
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU). - A man is dead tonight after Alaska State Troopers tried to arrest him this afternoon for sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault. According to a trooper dispatch, at 1:45 p.m., investigators with the troopers child abuse investigation unit attempted to arrest 63-year-old Jimmy Janeway at home.
Track Palin popped for DUI in Wasilla
The adult son of Sarah Palin was arrested by Wasilla police on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He was released and faces a out date “pending.”. Palin, 33, has had a number of run-ins with the law, ranging from domestic violence...
alaskasnewssource.com
Parks Highway interchange crash seriously injures 4 juveniles
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A T-bone collision at the intersection of the Glenn Highway and the Parks Highway in Palmer has seriously injured four juveniles, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that four juveniles were in a 2015 Toyota Corolla that turned left from...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Along the gravel road of a quiet Wasilla neighborhood, the dust isn’t settling on a property dispute between neighbors. Ms. Moore (who asked that her full name not be used) no longer enjoys sitting out in her backyard after a neighbor has decorated their fence that sits along her property line with suggestive trespassing signs.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla man killed in collision with moose while fleeing police
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man driving a motorcycle away from police at speeds of over 100 mph early Sunday morning hit a moose and died, Wasilla police said. According to the Wasilla Police Department blotter, 36-year-old David Nagl of Wasilla died shortly after Wasilla police attempted to pull him over at the intersection of East Bogard Road and North Peck Street.
alaskapublic.org
Officers shoot and kill Wasilla man during standoff
Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man during a standoff Friday afternoon at a home in Wasilla, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers say 63-year-old Jimmie Janeway pointed a gun at officers who were attempting to arrest him on probable cause of second-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
kinyradio.com
Octogenarian arrested for assault after gunfire in Wasilla
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - An octogenarian was taken into custody over the weekend after gunfire erupted in Wasilla. According to Alaska State Troopers, on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 9 p.m., a Wasilla resident called 911 and reported that his neighbor, Annalee Owens, 80 years old of Wasilla, had fired a gun toward him during a property dispute over a tree.
alaskapublic.org
Palmer man convicted of murder in drug robberies won’t face death penalty after all
A Palmer man has been convicted of murder after killing two people in 2016 during a series of robberies in the Wasilla area that targeted locations he believed were used for drug trafficking. But 36-year-old John Pearl Smith II will not face the death penalty at his sentencing, as federal...
