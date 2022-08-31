ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talkeetna, AK

Comments / 0

Related
ktna.org

Life as a Fishing Guide on the Susitna: Adam Cuthriell’s Story

Adam Cuthriell, owner and fishing guide at FishHound Expeditions, leads a sport fishing outfit that operates on the Susitna River. Cuthriell has been a guide since he was 20 years old. To be honest, as cool or cliche as it sounds, doing this business has been my dream since I...
TALKEETNA, AK
seniorvoicealaska.com

Cutting wood and tending brush as a family

Author's note: Life is a journey and circumstances change, as they always do. It was with bittersweet thoughts that I recently recalled this story from 10 years ago while tending a brush pile fire with my two grandchildren, rather than my husband, Gary. He moved into the Palmer Pioneer Home in February. Our daughter and grandchildren traveled from Colorado to visit us in July.
PALMER, AK
violetskyadventures.com

Visit One of the Largest Gold Mines in Alaska

Dating back to the 1890s, many settlers flocked to Alaska to try their luck at striking gold. Nestled in the Talkeetna Mountains, Independence Mine was once the second largest gold mine in the state. While it stayed in operation until the 1950s, today it serves as a state historical park.
PALMER, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Talkeetna, AK
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
alaskasnewssource.com

City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla man dead after Alaska State Troopes tried to arrest him

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU). - A man is dead tonight after Alaska State Troopers tried to arrest him this afternoon for sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault. According to a trooper dispatch, at 1:45 p.m., investigators with the troopers child abuse investigation unit attempted to arrest 63-year-old Jimmy Janeway at home.
WASILLA, AK
Must Read Alaska

Track Palin popped for DUI in Wasilla

The adult son of Sarah Palin was arrested by Wasilla police on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He was released and faces a out date “pending.”. Palin, 33, has had a number of run-ins with the law, ranging from domestic violence...
WASILLA, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Performance Info#Havingfun#Ambient Music#Sunrise#Recorded Music#Local Artist Spotlight#Latin#Spanish
alaskasnewssource.com

Parks Highway interchange crash seriously injures 4 juveniles

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A T-bone collision at the intersection of the Glenn Highway and the Parks Highway in Palmer has seriously injured four juveniles, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that four juveniles were in a 2015 Toyota Corolla that turned left from...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Along the gravel road of a quiet Wasilla neighborhood, the dust isn’t settling on a property dispute between neighbors. Ms. Moore (who asked that her full name not be used) no longer enjoys sitting out in her backyard after a neighbor has decorated their fence that sits along her property line with suggestive trespassing signs.
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla man killed in collision with moose while fleeing police

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man driving a motorcycle away from police at speeds of over 100 mph early Sunday morning hit a moose and died, Wasilla police said. According to the Wasilla Police Department blotter, 36-year-old David Nagl of Wasilla died shortly after Wasilla police attempted to pull him over at the intersection of East Bogard Road and North Peck Street.
WASILLA, AK
alaskapublic.org

Officers shoot and kill Wasilla man during standoff

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man during a standoff Friday afternoon at a home in Wasilla, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers say 63-year-old Jimmie Janeway pointed a gun at officers who were attempting to arrest him on probable cause of second-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
WASILLA, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
kinyradio.com

Octogenarian arrested for assault after gunfire in Wasilla

Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - An octogenarian was taken into custody over the weekend after gunfire erupted in Wasilla. According to Alaska State Troopers, on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 9 p.m., a Wasilla resident called 911 and reported that his neighbor, Annalee Owens, 80 years old of Wasilla, had fired a gun toward him during a property dispute over a tree.
WASILLA, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy