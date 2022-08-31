ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' co-stars reuniting for Lifetime Christmas movie

"Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando will share the screen once more in a Lifetime Christmas movie. As part of the network's It's A Wonderful Lifetime line-up, the Toni Braxton-produced "A Christmas Spark" will reunite the actors for a romantic flick. In the film, Seymour plays a recently widowed named Molly, a woman who "has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again."
MOVIES
TVLine

Emily Deschanel Reacts to Bones' Futuristic Reboot, Previews Her Dance With the Devil — Video QA

Emily Deschanel was wholly unaware that Bones had gotten a futuristic reboot (of sorts), until TVLine looped her in during the video Q&A above. TVLine spoke with Deschanel ahead of this Friday’s premiere of Devil in Ohio, an eight-episode Netflix drama in which she plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who quietly shelters a cult escapee named Mae (played by Snowpiercer alum Madeleine Arthur). Suzanne’s world is soon turned upside down as the mysterious Mae’s presence threatens to tear her own family apart. Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) plays Suzanne’s husband, while Alisha Newton (Heartland), Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) and Naomi Tan play the...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Meg Donnelly
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
John
Person
Naveen Andrews
TheDailyBeast

Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’

In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal

Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Glamour

Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Says Jacob and Renesmee Are Currently Living ‘Happy Ever After’

Taylor Lautner is willing to reprise his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga and he has some thoughts on how the franchise's main werewolf is doing now. In an interview with E! News on August 25, the actor shared that he would be happy to return to the franchise that launched his career in 2008. Lautner starred as Jacob in all four movies alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played Bella Swan and her broody vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Mom And Dad#Supernatural#Winchesters#Meg Donnelly Reveals#Screen Rant
E! News

Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Marries Girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony in Small Ceremony

Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?. Move over, Red Wedding—there are new Game of Thrones nuptials to discuss!. Jack Gleeson, who played the detestable King Joffrey Baratheon on the first four seasons of the HBO drama, has married his girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony. The couple wed in a small ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland, which was revealed, naturally, on social media by their priest.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

Saturday Night Live Season 48: Premiere Date, Cast, Hosts, and Everything to Know

Saturday Night Live has been a staple late night show for almost five decades now, and the cast will be returning to NBC this fall to launch Season 48. Everything will be funny business as usual, except a few cast members who will be notably missing from the sketches after bidding their farewells last season. SNL itself will be bidding farewell to Hulu; new episodes will now be streaming the day after on Peacock instead.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Lea Michele Confronts Bullying Accusations, Slams ‘Online Rumor’ Claiming She Can’t Read: ‘It’s Sad. It Really Is’

Lea Michele sat down with The New York Times ahead of her opening night on Broadway playing Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” and confronted accusations of bullying made over the years by her former “Glee” cast members. Samantha Marie Ware came forward in 2020 to accuse Michele of making “traumatic microaggressions” against her on the set of the Fox musical comedy. Ware said Michele threatened to get her fired, among other forms of bullying. “Glee” star Heather Morris supported Ware, writing on Twitter that Michele “should be called out” given “the disrespect” with which she treated others “for as long...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ashton Kutcher Opens Up About Losing 12 Lbs While Marathon Training, Reveals Wife Mila Kunis’ Reaction

Putting in the work. Ashton Kutcher revealed that he lost 12 pounds since he started training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” the actor, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, August 29, about the dramatic transformation. “My wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (September 2-4)

We’re back for this weekend’s list of new shows coming to Netflix. As always, please be aware that our list of what’s new to Netflix this weekend of September 2-4 is only accurate as far as what Netflix is openly advertising for their platform. It’s still completely possible for Netflix to shadow drop any new […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (September 2-4) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
THEATER & DANCE
BET

So Cute! Blac Chyna Shares Photos Of Daughter Dream’s First Day Of School

Blac Chyna’s daughter is starting kindergarten and her mom is sharing the adorable photos on Instagram. Via Instagram, the reality star and entrepreneur posted a pair of photos of 5-year-old Dream holding her backpack and wearing an adorable uniform featuring a white button-down and navy-blue cardigan and blue-and-white plaid skirt.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Director is 'not condoning anything' but Ezra Miller will still appear in 'Daliland'

Ezra Miller has survived the chopping block once again. Director Mary Harron said the actor's role in “Dalíland," which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, was not diminished following their recent legal troubles that include two arrests in Hawaii and a protective order in North Dakota over the past few months and an investigation and a felony burglary charge in their home state of Vermont over the past few weeks.
MOVIES
Page Six

Heather and Terry Dubrow drop off daughter Max at college

Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow’s daughter Max is officially a Massachusetts resident. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars dropped off their 18-year-old at Tufts University on Wednesday, leaving her with epic dorm room decor. “…and off goes Max ❤️🦌 !” Heather, 53, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I love you my baby girl, you’re starting the most incredible adventure. “I’m so proud of you,” she continued. “Enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!! I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart.” Terry, 63, commented on the social media upload, writing, “Miss...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy