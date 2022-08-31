Read full article on original website
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
ABC News
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' co-stars reuniting for Lifetime Christmas movie
"Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando will share the screen once more in a Lifetime Christmas movie. As part of the network's It's A Wonderful Lifetime line-up, the Toni Braxton-produced "A Christmas Spark" will reunite the actors for a romantic flick. In the film, Seymour plays a recently widowed named Molly, a woman who "has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again."
epicstream.com
Love Death and Robots: Jibaro Defeats Star Wars Visions, Simpsons for Animated Program Emmy
Love Death and Robots has proven that it has the perfect formula for success. The Volume 3 episode Jibaro just won an Emmy, defeating the likes of The Simpsons, Star Wars: Visions, and Robot Chicken!. The official Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation Twitter account announced the win on...
Emily Deschanel Reacts to Bones' Futuristic Reboot, Previews Her Dance With the Devil — Video QA
Emily Deschanel was wholly unaware that Bones had gotten a futuristic reboot (of sorts), until TVLine looped her in during the video Q&A above. TVLine spoke with Deschanel ahead of this Friday’s premiere of Devil in Ohio, an eight-episode Netflix drama in which she plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who quietly shelters a cult escapee named Mae (played by Snowpiercer alum Madeleine Arthur). Suzanne’s world is soon turned upside down as the mysterious Mae’s presence threatens to tear her own family apart. Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) plays Suzanne’s husband, while Alisha Newton (Heartland), Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) and Naomi Tan play the...
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shares heartbreaking update on 3-month-old daughter Maya after baby’s health crisis
TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton has shared a heartbreaking update on his three-month-old daughter Maya's health as she has been struggling with a serious heart condition. In a post on Instagram, Cory, 31, opened up about Maya's battle with CHD - coronary heart disease - and revealed his baby girl will have to undergo two more heart surgeries.
Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’
In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal
Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Says Jacob and Renesmee Are Currently Living ‘Happy Ever After’
Taylor Lautner is willing to reprise his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga and he has some thoughts on how the franchise's main werewolf is doing now. In an interview with E! News on August 25, the actor shared that he would be happy to return to the franchise that launched his career in 2008. Lautner starred as Jacob in all four movies alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who played Bella Swan and her broody vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen, respectively.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Sweetest Moments Through the Years
Proof that Hollywood marriages can work! Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. went from costars, to friends, to husband and wife. Take a look at their adorable lives on-screen and off with their daughter, Charlotte, and son, Rocky.
Teen Mom Ashley Jones reveals she’s pregnant with second child as husband Bar Smith remains in jail
TEEN Mom star Ashley Jones has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child amid a heated feud with co-star Briana DeJesus. The reality star was threatened with legal action by Briana after reports surfaced of a fight during Family Reunion filming. After launching a series of pointed attacks...
Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Marries Girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony in Small Ceremony
Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?. Move over, Red Wedding—there are new Game of Thrones nuptials to discuss!. Jack Gleeson, who played the detestable King Joffrey Baratheon on the first four seasons of the HBO drama, has married his girlfriend Róisín O'Mahony. The couple wed in a small ceremony in County Kerry, Ireland, which was revealed, naturally, on social media by their priest.
TVGuide.com
Saturday Night Live Season 48: Premiere Date, Cast, Hosts, and Everything to Know
Saturday Night Live has been a staple late night show for almost five decades now, and the cast will be returning to NBC this fall to launch Season 48. Everything will be funny business as usual, except a few cast members who will be notably missing from the sketches after bidding their farewells last season. SNL itself will be bidding farewell to Hulu; new episodes will now be streaming the day after on Peacock instead.
Lea Michele Confronts Bullying Accusations, Slams ‘Online Rumor’ Claiming She Can’t Read: ‘It’s Sad. It Really Is’
Lea Michele sat down with The New York Times ahead of her opening night on Broadway playing Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” and confronted accusations of bullying made over the years by her former “Glee” cast members. Samantha Marie Ware came forward in 2020 to accuse Michele of making “traumatic microaggressions” against her on the set of the Fox musical comedy. Ware said Michele threatened to get her fired, among other forms of bullying. “Glee” star Heather Morris supported Ware, writing on Twitter that Michele “should be called out” given “the disrespect” with which she treated others “for as long...
Ashton Kutcher Opens Up About Losing 12 Lbs While Marathon Training, Reveals Wife Mila Kunis’ Reaction
Putting in the work. Ashton Kutcher revealed that he lost 12 pounds since he started training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” the actor, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, August 29, about the dramatic transformation. “My wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”
Armie Hammer’s Former Partner Shares Bombshell Biting Story In New House Of Hammer Documentary
Discovery+'s new documentary House of Hammer already features an intense biting story from Armie Hammer's former partner.
New to Netflix this Weekend (September 2-4)
We’re back for this weekend’s list of new shows coming to Netflix. As always, please be aware that our list of what’s new to Netflix this weekend of September 2-4 is only accurate as far as what Netflix is openly advertising for their platform. It’s still completely possible for Netflix to shadow drop any new […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (September 2-4) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
An Incestuous Family Tree Reveals How Daenerys Is Related to the Mad King
Although our new favorite show, HBO's House of the Dragon, offers us a closer look into the infamous Targaryen dynasty (alongside more familial drama and dragons than ever before), all we can currently think about is Daenerys Targaryen. The beloved Mother of Dragons is one of the most remarkable characters...
BET
So Cute! Blac Chyna Shares Photos Of Daughter Dream’s First Day Of School
Blac Chyna’s daughter is starting kindergarten and her mom is sharing the adorable photos on Instagram. Via Instagram, the reality star and entrepreneur posted a pair of photos of 5-year-old Dream holding her backpack and wearing an adorable uniform featuring a white button-down and navy-blue cardigan and blue-and-white plaid skirt.
AOL Corp
Director is 'not condoning anything' but Ezra Miller will still appear in 'Daliland'
Ezra Miller has survived the chopping block once again. Director Mary Harron said the actor's role in “Dalíland," which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, was not diminished following their recent legal troubles that include two arrests in Hawaii and a protective order in North Dakota over the past few months and an investigation and a felony burglary charge in their home state of Vermont over the past few weeks.
Heather and Terry Dubrow drop off daughter Max at college
Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow’s daughter Max is officially a Massachusetts resident. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars dropped off their 18-year-old at Tufts University on Wednesday, leaving her with epic dorm room decor. “…and off goes Max ❤️🦌 !” Heather, 53, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I love you my baby girl, you’re starting the most incredible adventure. “I’m so proud of you,” she continued. “Enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!! I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart.” Terry, 63, commented on the social media upload, writing, “Miss...
