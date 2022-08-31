UCSB won its first women's volleyball match of the season, beating San Diego State in four sets at the Pepperdine Asics Classic in Malibu on Saturday. Tallulah Froley had a team-high 13 kills and hit .375 to lead six Gauchos with six or more kills in a 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16 win over San Diego State. Nia Correal finished with seven blocks, Michelle Ohwobete had eight kills, nine digs and a match-high four aces as UCSB regrouped after a third-set loss and dominated the fourth set. It's biggest lead was 19-7.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO