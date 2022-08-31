Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Shootout between two men in Macon leaves passerby with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shootout between two men Saturday in Macon left a woman injured with a gunshot wound. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened along Mercer University Drive near the intersection with Stevens Drive. Investigators say, just after 3 p.m., witnesses tell them two different vehicles were in a turning lane, attempting to turn left onto Stevens Drive. The driver of a Honda CRV pulled onto Stevens Drive and got out, exchanging gunfire with a man driving a Honda Accord. Meanwhile, the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan was shot as she drove through the intersection while the incident happened.
Georgia county looking for two men photographed stealing cards out of unattended wallets
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s in identify two males caught on camera stealing cards from unsuspecting shoppers. Deputies suspect the two men to be working together, selecting shoppers that are not paying close attention to their belongings. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
WXIA 11 Alive
GBI: Central Georgia deputy shoots, kills 77-year-old with shotgun while responding to domestic dispute
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Saturday that it was investigating after a deputy shot and killed a 77-year-old man with a shotgun while responding to a domestic dispute on Friday night. According to the GBI, the deputy was responding just after 11:30 p.m. after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GBI investigating: Person shot by deputy in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. The GBI released a statement that they are still investigating after they were asked to conduct an independent investigation at 12:13 a.m. The release says that a Baldwin County deputy responded to a domestic dispute on Union Hill Church road after multiple 911 calls were made form a home on Friday night.
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies looking for man they say stole earrings from Macon Mall store
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a jewelry thief. In a media relief, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Macon Mall Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they were told that a masked man entered John Smeal Jewelers and asked to see a pair of earrings. Investigators say that's when the man grabbed the employee's arm and took the earrings from her. He then ran away.
41nbc.com
Juvenile arrested in Forsyth after law enforcement responds to burglary in progress
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile male is charged with burglary after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to a burglary in progress Friday. A sheriff’s office Facebook post says deputies, along with Forsyth Police Department officers, were dispatched to 737 Juliette Road (Village Oak Apartments) about a burglary in progress.
WALB 10
Suspects still unidentified in Americus shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the suspects in a shooting that occurred in Americus just Thursday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they got there, a few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia mom stabbed to death while 2-year-old son was in bedroom
MACON, Ga. — Deputies have arrested a man accused of stabbing a Georgia mother to death while her toddler was inside the room. Brittany Wright, 27, died Monday at her Macon home, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Officials confirmed in a release 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka...
wgxa.tv
Trial set to start for 1989 Warner Robins double murder
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A homicide that went cold for decades in Houston County is finally going to trial this month. James Milton Happoldt is already serving a life sentence at Coffee Correctional Facility for killing his ex-wife in Monroe County in March 1994. Now in his late 60s,...
GBI: Shotgun-wielding man, 77, killed by deputy in Baldwin County
Tommie Gilmore was shot and killed by a Baldwin County deputy after he pointed a gun at the deputy Saturday, the GBI said.
Sparta neighbors 'shocked and concerned' after deputy shoots teen
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors on Shoals Road in Sparta are surprised to hear a teen was shot by a Hancock County deputy just a couple of doors down from them. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one neighbor who expressed concern about gunfire near where she lives. 17-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valdostatoday.com
Hancock Co. stolen vehicle call results in OIS
SPARTA – A Hancock County Deputy was involved in a shooting with a Sparta man while responding to a stolen vehicle call. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Shoals Road in Hancock County, Georgia. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at about 8:50 p.m. One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in hit-and-run incident
UPDATE (9/1): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a hit-and-run Thursday morning as 49-year-old Shawn Smith of Macon. This fatal collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. MACON,...
GBI, police arrest man in June 26 death of 60-year-old woman in Cordele
CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police have arrested a man in the June 26 death of 60-year-old Johnnie “Red” Walker, who was found dead in the 300 block of East 11 Avenue in Cordele. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, Walker was last seen...
Missing Macon woman Marcie Renfroe found safe
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person. According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Marcie Renfroe was last seen by family, at her home on Napier Avenue, on August 30. Authorities say Renfroe is described as a black female,...
62-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi Vehicle Crash in Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
A fatal multi vehicle collision killed a woman in Bibb County. The accident is said to have occurred on Martin Luther King Blvd. near its intersection with Pine Street. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Bibb deputies arrest 2 in August 23 armed robbery of Jeffersonville Road T Mart store
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested two people in connection to the armed robbery of the T-Mart store located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road last Tuesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on August 23, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away. The clerk was checked by EMS and cleared with minor injuries.
wgxa.tv
FBI helps catch suspects in East Macon armed robbery that left clerk injured
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects are in custody for an armed robbery at a Jeffersonville Rd. convenience store. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the arrests of 33-year-old Antonio Demarcus Ford and 37-year-old Latosha Laquita Blash. They were taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals...
wgxa.tv
Police: Search for stolen U-Haul truck ends in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA)- The weeks-long search for a U-Haul truck reported stolen out of Kentucky ended in Sandersville Friday night with an arrest. Sandersville Police say they arrested Raymond Merrell last night and charged him with felony possession of theft by receiving stolen property. Officers say while conducting routine patrols...
Comments / 0