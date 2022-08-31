ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Deputies: Shootout between two men in Macon leaves passerby with gunshot wound

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shootout between two men Saturday in Macon left a woman injured with a gunshot wound. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened along Mercer University Drive near the intersection with Stevens Drive. Investigators say, just after 3 p.m., witnesses tell them two different vehicles were in a turning lane, attempting to turn left onto Stevens Drive. The driver of a Honda CRV pulled onto Stevens Drive and got out, exchanging gunfire with a man driving a Honda Accord. Meanwhile, the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan was shot as she drove through the intersection while the incident happened.
