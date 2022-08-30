Read full article on original website
Chicago PD reveals first look at final Jesse Lee Soffer episodes ahead of exit
Chicago PD has revealed a first look at Jesse Lee Soffer's final episodes following the news that season 10 of the NBC cop drama will be his last. It's still unclear exactly when (all we know right now is that it'll be sometime this autumn) and how Soffer's exit as Detective Jay Halstead will unfold, but judging from one of the new photos, Jay and his wife Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) are shown sitting in the car together, and they're looking pretty solemn.
Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk shares surprising plans following the show's end
Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad favourite Bob Odenkirk wants to dip his toes back into action cinema. Just last year, he took a career detour by starring in the brutal Nobody, which saw his family man character Hutch Mansell absolutely tear through the Russian mob, and by the sounds of it, he's now got a thirst.
What We Do in the Shadows fails an important character in season 4
What We Do in the Shadows season 4 spoilers follow. If we're being honest with ourselves, Nandor the Relentless is a relentless dick. We all know it, but that's also been a huge part of his charm across these first four seasons of What We Do in the Shadows. And...
020 London number keeps calling
But each time they call, the end of the number is slightly different, so I can’t block the caller, it’s very annoying! Is there anything I can do, apart from ignoring it and not answering?. I’ve had this phone number for 15+ years, so it’s been out there...
U.K.・
Adam Driver's Netflix movie White Noise gets strong first reviews
The first reviews are in for Adam Driver's new Netflix movie White Noise – and they are largely glowing. The film, which also stars Greta Gerwig and re-teams Driver with Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach, follows an American family as they try and deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life as their town deals with a chemical waste accident.
The Walking Dead's final premiere shares exciting new plot details
The Walking Dead has unveiled new details ahead of its final episodes. The AMC show is due to come to an end later this year, with the final part of season 11 beginning in October – and we now have more info on the premiere of that last batch of episodes.
Married at First Sight star claims bosses set up huge fight scene
Married at First Sight UK star Morag Crichton, who was married to Luke Dawson on the reality show's 2021 season, has claimed that producers set up a huge argument that broke out between the contestants. Last year, things blew up when Morag told the girls over dinner that her co-star...
Soaps - Cast Members Opinions of One Another
I think it is always nice to hear when a cast member tells us what they think of another colleague even if it is sometimes negative 😂. Can you think of a positive or negative comment the cast has made about cast or crew?. Shall we start with Freddie Roscoe...
Winnie the Pooh horror film
Wait has anyone seen the trailer for this? What on earth?. It went into Public Domain quite recently so people can do what they want with the characters now. I guess the producers pounced on the opportunity to do an errrm Winnie The Pooh horror. Posts: 49,841. Forum Member. ✭. 01/09/22...
BBC Four original programmes
BBC Four is mostly an archive channel now, but The Sky at Night still has new monthly episodes on the channel, although I only ever watch it on iPlayer. BBC Four is mostly an archive channel now, but The Sky at Night still has new monthly episodes on the channel, although I only ever watch it on iPlayer.
Big Bang Theory star's Call Me Kat casts Arrow actor in season 3
Call Me Kat, starring The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, has cast Arrow actor Parker Young in its upcoming third season. According to TVLine, Young will guest star in episode four as Brian Anderson, a man who Kat becomes obsessed with while she's on a mission to have a child.
Till Death Us do Part / Sickness & in Health - That’s TV
Starting on Sunday at 9pm That’s TV are going to start showing Till Death us Do part & will also show the spin off series Sickness & Health starring Warren Mitchell as Alf Garnett https://www.chortle.co.uk/news/2022/09/01/51683/till_death_us_do_part_returns_to_tv. Posts: 15,852. Forum Member. ✭✭. 01/09/22 - 13:24 #2. How much of it will...
What were the first 25 years of Emmerdale like?
I've only been watching Emmerdale since the late nineties, but what was the show like during the first half of its existence?. Obviously the Dingles didn't exist, and it seems like a much bigger Sugden family dominated the show. Did Home Farm exist before the Tates arrived?. A business but...
EE - Kat is Harry's daughter?
The guy in the pub said to Phil "I hear you're getting married again. Charlie slaters girl... but rumour was she was always his brothers" was that meant to just go over our heads??. No Kat is Charlie's daughter but Harry was.... sexually abusing Kat as a teenager, maybe underage...
Rings of Power episode 2 cliffhanger explained — Who is the mystery man?
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 2 spoilers follow. Who is the "Meteor Man"? Why is black stuff leaking out of the cows? And most importantly of all, why did Prime Video come up with such a dumb name for our return to Middle-earth?. Lord of the...
Coronation Street - When does the 'Classic' era end?
ITV3 Classic Corrie repeats feel as though they are hurtling towards 'modern' times ... even though current episodes aired over 20 years ago. Many viewers claim different end points for Corrie's Classic era, but what do you think?. Derek Wilton's death, Mavis's exit (1997) The culmination of the Richard Hillman...
Corrie Discussion Friday 2nd September : On The Rebound
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. As Jenny assures Rita it was fun while it lasted but she'll get over Leo, Rita's not taken in by her bravado. Stephen and Sarah look over their business plan. When Sarah...
Hollyoaks - The Female Friendship Group
A positive about the show is the fantastic community scenes between the regular ladies of Hollyoaks. Yes I’ve liked their scenes, especially Cindy’s - Steph has chemistry with a lot of actors. Outside the group, Cindy is also friends with Zara and Nancy, she’s probably one of the...
EE: Bacon Sarnie
Correct me if I am wrong but Eve and Stacey run a van making bacon butties and other cooked stuff, so why does Eve go into the cafe and order a bacon sandwich, are theirs not edible then - just thought it was funny so please dont look too much into my comment - i know some will.
Hollyoaks airs new Silas twist as Bobby makes a confession
Tonight’s (September 2) episode of Hollyoaks had a new twist in store for Silas’s serial killer storyline as Bobby made a massive confession at the end of the episode. As fans may recall, Silas has been a looming threat to the McQueen family in recent months and has been secretly communicating with his great-grandson Bobby Costello, influencing events from afar.
