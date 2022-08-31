Read full article on original website
Related
La Nina: Rare ‘triple-dip’ likely for first time this century, bringing greater global drought risk
The ongoing La Niña climate pattern is likely to continue for the third, consecutive winter - creating a rare “triple-dip” event, the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Wednesday.It would mean only the third triple La Niña event since 1950, and the first this century.La Niña is a shift in the Earth’s climate that occurs every few years, driven by cooler waters in the eastern-central Pacific. In contrast, warmer waters in that region create its counterpart, El Niño.A longer La Niña could exacerbate disasters linked to the climate crisis like the ongoing severe droughts in the US...
The Verge
Get ready for a rare ‘triple-dip’ La Niña
We’re about to see the first “triple-dip” La Niña of the century, spanning three consecutive Northern hemisphere winters, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicts. The organization issued a forecast today warning of the unusual turn of events: the current La Niña, a weather pattern that can drive severe weather, will likely persist over the next six months into 2023.
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year
While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter. Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction
Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major update in tropical storm Danielle’s path as it’s set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of Labor Day weekend
TROPICAL Storm Danielle looks set to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The weather system is the first named storm since July 3 in what has been the quietest season in more than three decades. Winds of 70mph have been reported in the Atlantic on September...
The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds
Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it
The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
marthastewart.com
Mark Your Calendars: This Thursday Will Be Your Last Chance to View a Supermoon in 2022
Three supermoons have taken over the night sky so far this year, but if you haven't yet had the chance to view the celestial event, your last opportunity to do so comes in just two days. On Thursday, August 11, the final supermoon of 2022—the Sturgeon Moon—will reach its peak around 9:36 p.m, according to a report by LiveScience.
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers
Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
Phys.org
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia
An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
What is the hottest temperature ever recorded? Where on Earth was it?
How hot is too hot? Can humans survive excessive temperatures? Where do these heat records exist? All your burning questions answered.
Tropical Storm Danielle may form soon as disturbance gains strength in Gulf of Mexico
Another tropical storm could be forming Friday night in the Gulf of Mexico, with warnings issued in Mexico and Texas, forecasters say.
scitechdaily.com
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
The Weather Channel
Fall Temperature Outlook: Warmer Than Average In West, Northern Tier
Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to prevail across much of the Lower 48 this fall. Parts of the West and Midwest will likely experience the most anomalously warm temperatures. Near-average or slightly cooler conditions are most likely in portions of the South. It may not feel much like fall this year...
Comments / 0