Stark County, OH

COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Ohio, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remembering again that many new coronavirus cases go unreported now, Stark County and the state still saw increased reported case numbers over the last week. Ohio reported over 25,000 new cases with 801 from the county. That county figure is over a...
Shots fired at Canfield Fair

Authorities confirmed shots were fired just as the Canfield Fair was closing for the night Saturday. Canfield police say they responded to a fight at the fairgrounds at around 10 p.m. but did not have more information as the fair is not under their jurisdiction. The Mahoning County Sheriff's Department...
Missing: Emily Shue

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Emily Shue is 17. She’s been missing since April 29 and was last seen in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
Two Remain Critical From 14th Street NW Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Department has sent us a correction on a story from earlier in the week. The 32-year-old cardiac arrest victim from that 14th Street NW fire on Sunday remains in critical condition at Aultman, while his 61-year-old mother is critical at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland.
Coroner releases name of victim in Madison Ave. Expressway crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner released the name of the victim from the Madison Avenue Expressway crash on Tuesday. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office say the victim’s name is Jorge Brea Lara, 23. There were two people in the car involved in the accident. One was...
