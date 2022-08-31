Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Ohio, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remembering again that many new coronavirus cases go unreported now, Stark County and the state still saw increased reported case numbers over the last week. Ohio reported over 25,000 new cases with 801 from the county. That county figure is over a...
OVI checkpoint happening Friday night in Warren
An OVI checkpoint is happening Friday night in Trumbull County.
60-mile yard sale happening this weekend
The 12th annual 60 mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut.
Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years
Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.
Shots fired at Canfield Fair
Authorities confirmed shots were fired just as the Canfield Fair was closing for the night Saturday. Canfield police say they responded to a fight at the fairgrounds at around 10 p.m. but did not have more information as the fair is not under their jurisdiction. The Mahoning County Sheriff's Department...
Danny Lee Hill gets 2nd chance at ‘bite mark’ appeal
Trumbull County prosecutors say a piece of evidence in the 1985 Raymond Fife murder case has been adjudicated already and the latest attempt of Danny Lee Hill to avoid execution is a waste of time.
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at Canfield Fair
Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse -- and woke up Friday with two.
Fair goes on: Sheriff gives new info on shots fired incident
There is a large police presence at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night.
Northeast Ohio-based ‘911 Crisis Center’ season two starts tonight | How to watch for free (9/3/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second season of “911 Crisis Center” – which chronicles calls handled by Chagrin Valley Dispatch – premieres Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Oxygen. The series follows the dispatchers and supervisors at the Northeast Ohio 911 call center as they...
Akron to celebrate transformation of Kenmore Boulevard during First Friday: Better Block 5th Anniversary Sept. 2
AKRON, Ohio — In the five years since revitalization of Kenmore’s business district began in earnest, 13 storefronts have filled in with new businesses, multiple festivals have drawn hundreds of music lovers and the Boulevard has been beautified from end to end. The Kenmore Better Block Festival in...
Missing: Emily Shue
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Emily Shue is 17. She’s been missing since April 29 and was last seen in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
Two Remain Critical From 14th Street NW Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Department has sent us a correction on a story from earlier in the week. The 32-year-old cardiac arrest victim from that 14th Street NW fire on Sunday remains in critical condition at Aultman, while his 61-year-old mother is critical at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland.
Coroner releases name of victim in Madison Ave. Expressway crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner released the name of the victim from the Madison Avenue Expressway crash on Tuesday. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office say the victim’s name is Jorge Brea Lara, 23. There were two people in the car involved in the accident. One was...
Car hits tree on Youngstown road
Officers and firefighters were called to the 900 block Poland Avenue in Youngstown around 6 a.m.
Newton Falls business shares ‘nightmare’ it took to get up and running
A new business in Newton Falls is ready to be open and grilling Saturday. However, its owners say they've faced hurdles with the city to get to this point.
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
Cuyahoga Falls police find ‘no evidence’ of shooting after movie theater disturbance
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called out Saturday night to a disturbance at the Cinemark movie theater on State Road. According to police, a large group of teens and young adults were acting disorderly. Though someone reported hearing gunshots, Cuyahoga Falls police said there...
Video: Principal saves choking student in Ohio cafeteria
The assistant principal was collecting trash at the end of the final lunch period when she heard 9-year-old Arthur Clark, a fourth-grader, coughing behind her, she said.
