Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
6sqft
A food truck with free samples from Jean-Georges’ Tin Building is popping up across NYC
Last month, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s huge culinary marketplace opened for limited previews at the restored Tin Building in South Street Seaport. For those who haven’t had a chance to check out the 53,000-square-foot culinary destination yet, a food truck is bringing free samples inspired by the new marketplace to spots across New York City, starting this weekend at Domino Park in Williamsburg.
A sneak peek of the vibrant 2022 West Indian Day Parade costumes
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Labor Day marks the return of the West Indian Day Parade, a beloved New York City tradition that sees revelers line Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn for a celebration of Caribbean culture, music, and food. And the parade wouldn’t be complete without the vibrant, elaborate costumes. Glenn Turnbull, D’Midas bandleader, on Friday gave […]
Flatbush residents cautiously optimistic about West Indian Day parade’s return after two-year hiatus
J'Ouvert attendees, wearing Grenadian paraphernalia, take in the scene at the celebration in 2019. Residents say what was once a universally anticipated culmination of a magical Brooklyn summer is now the source of ongoing anxiety in the community. [ more › ]
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Best Chinese Food on the Upper West Side
It’s been a few years since I boasted about the best Chinese restaurant options on the Upper West Side and I’m thrilled to be back to tingle your taste buds with an update to one of my most well-received lists. As our beloved UWS continues to expand its palate for the various regional representations of this cuisine – and as one spot on the original list has been replaced by a wrap place — it’s time for the 2022 edition.
offmetro.com
Quirky and Unique New York Restaurants That You Must Try
There are almost 27,000 restaurants in New York, and according to research done by Open Table, you could eat at a different place every night for 22.7 years and visit the same place twice. Many of the New York restaurants are classic institutions that draw in a big tourist crowd,...
Stilt walkers prepare for West Indian American Day Carnival
NEW YORK -- West Indian American Day Carnival events return live to Brooklyn starting this weekend, and you won't want to miss one group of young people who bring new meaning to the phrase "holding their heads high."Before they make two big appearances, CBS2's Dave Carlin met with stilt walkers, or moko jumbies, as they rehearsed in Crown Heights.Seven-year-old Rajon Vessep was among those practicing for a pair of West Indian American Day Carnival appearances with Jason Edwards, executive director of Kaisokah Moko Jumbies USA."I grew up around it in Trinidad and Tobago, so from a kid I just seen...
getitforless.info
NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK
Welcome to a world of Natural Hair and Beauty Culture, NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK Fall/Winter 2022. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Open to Natural Hair Care Professionals, Barbers, Students and Natural Hair Salon Owners. Join the festivities and excitement on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 10am-11pm at The SHERATON BROOKLYN...
Eater
How NYC’s Double Chicken Please Makes Over 200 Sandwiches a Night
Double Chicken Please makes one of New York City’s most popular fried chicken sandwiches, but that’s not how the restaurant started out. It opened during the pandemic, and quickly became one of the country’s most popular cocktail bars (its whimsical drink menu includes options like the “French Toast.”) But soon after launching its food menu, chicken sandwiches became the star — DCP now sells up to 200 of them a day.
Shirleen Allicot revisits life growing up where Queens meets Brooklyn
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Shirleen Allicot! Did you know Shirleen is from both Brooklyn and Queens? She's one of the few who can make that official claim since she literally grew up smack-dab in the middle of Ozone Park and East New York. She even had two addresses!
9 things to do in NYC this Labor Day Weekend (Sept 1 - 5)
Summer isn’t over yet and the city has so much to offer this holiday weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
11 Buttery, Flaky Croissants In NYC That Are To Die For
Forget doughnuts & muffins, we all know the real star of the show is a tasty croissant for breakfast…or lunch…or dinner—we’re not judging! That’s why we’re making sure that you taste the best of the best when it comes to this French viennoiserie pastry. See some of the most buttery, flaky croissants NYC has to offer below: Besides having a heartwarming success story that began in a Cobble Hill apartment during the start of the pandemic, L’appartement 4f is Brooklyn’s very own taste of Paris! And though they sell absolutely mouthwatering cookies, baguettes and coffee (drooling just thinking about them), nothing can top their framboise croissant. Where: 115 Montague St, Brooklyn
NBC New York
Street Closures for West Indian American Labor Day Celebrations
This weekend is the return of in-person Labor Day celebrations and plenty of streets in Brooklyn are expected to be packed. The West Indian American Day Junior Carnival kicks off tomorrow Saturday and the Labor Day parade and festival will be on Monday, Sept. 5. Here are the streets that...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bridge Park begins event series
Brooklyn Bridge Park, which stretches from Atlantic Avenue’s Pier 6 to the base of the Manhattan Bridge, has made a transformative, positive, global impact. Brooklyn, and the Bridge that bears it name, have been permanently emblazoned as icons in media, maritime and urban culture. September public events in arts...
6sqft
What you should know about this year’s Caribbean Carnival in NYC
For the first time since 2019, New York City’s West Indian-American Day Carnival and Parade will return to Brooklyn this Labor Day. After a two-year Covid hiatus, the festival, which typically attracts over a million spectators, will be back fully in-person this year. The days-long festival takes over the stretch of Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, celebrating the diversity of Caribbean culture with dancing, elaborate costumes, traditional music, and food.
Essence
‘King Of Soca’ Shares 40-Year Music Journey Of Machel Montano
The Trinidadian superstar is celebrating 40 years in the music industry. His rise to fame is chronicled in a new book written by the "ultimate insider," his mother Elizabeth "Lady" Montano. I still remember the sound of the truck horns, the signature fast-paced tempos and pumping bass. It was Labor...
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
How thousands are excitedly preparing for Carnival 2022
NEW YORK - The West Indian American Carnival is just around the corner. It's a tradition that started in Harlem in the 1940s and eventually became an indisputable part of Brooklyn culture. Inside the headquarters of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association in Crown Heights, the warm, rhythmic tones of the steel pan ring through the rehearsal room. In the corner, bright and beautiful costumes of feathers and rhinestones wait for their day on the parkway. It has been an incredibly busy few weeks for WIADCA, the group behind the planning and promotions for the annual event."We are here pretty much every day...
18 Best Indian Restaurants In NYC For Flavor-Filled Dishes
Thanks to NYC’s melting pot of cultures, people, and of course food, it’s no shock that we have some of the most delectable cuisine from all over the world, including South Asia. New York is one of the foremost destinations for authentic Indian food in North America, boasting all sorts of flavors and styles found all over the city. From Michelin star restaurants to small family-owned establishments, you can truly find it all! To make it easy, we put together a list of the best Indian restaurants in NYC for when you’re craving an amazing curry or a nice tikka...
Coney Island public housing residents sue the city over unresolved Hurricane Sandy-spurred problems
Two days after Hurricane Sandy arrived, residents of hard-hit Coney Island began to clean up, even though they remained without power. A resident of Coney Island scavenges debris washed on the beach in search for any valuables Dozens of residents in Coney Island NYCHA complexes are suing the city over lack of cooking gas caused by a Hurricane Sandy spurred remediation project. [ more › ]
Rise Up NYC: Big names to perform at free concert this Thursday in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re on the East Shore tomorrow, we’re gonna ask you one very important question: Can you feel the beat?. On Thursday, music legends Lisa Lisa, Shannon, Lisette Melendez, Stevie B, Corina Soave and DJ Frankie Cutlass take to the stage as part of the city’s Rise Up NYC free concert series, meant to promote peace, prosperity and unity.
