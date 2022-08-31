ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 92.3

Bates City Man Killed in Jackson County Crash

A Bates City man was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Ford F-550, driven by 20-year-old Brady A. Fox of Richmond, was on US 50 at Alley Jackson Road just before 8 a.m., when was making a left turn and a westbound 2015 Ford Transit, driven by 27-year-old Austin B. Vantine of Bates City, overtook and struck the rear of the F-550.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Alleged Car Thief Arrested in Clinton

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, early in the morning, Clinton Police Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from Clinton Convenience Store at 115 North Second Street. The vehicle had been left running and unattended. Surveillance footage captured the theft and provided a description of a suspect and a suspect vehicle.
CLINTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, KS
Lansing, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Awesome 92.3

SH Soccer Grems Lose to Barstow

The Sacred Heart Gremlins boys soccer team lost 2-1 to Barstow Thursday. Near the end of an intense first half, with seemingly evenly matched teams, the Gremlins were first to score. Junior Jackson Manning set up a perfect assist to junior George Bain who drilled the ball into the net making the score 1-0 with 3:58 remaining in the first half.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy