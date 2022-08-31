Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Airport receives $222K DOT grant
Knox County has received a federal grant to pay for improvements to the Knox County Airport. According to a press release from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the Knox County airport is one of three Ohio facilities included in this latest round of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The...
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff’s Sale Real Estate Case # 22FR03-0047
Plaintiff VS JANE DOE, REAL NAME UNKNOWN, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE, if any, OF TAYLOR D UGIE, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
Mount Vernon News
Ohio Fire Marshal Festival set
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Fire Marshal will host its Ohio Fire Marshal Festival this year in Reynoldsburg (Licking County). This event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at 8895 E. Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH, 43068, and it will contain a variety of activities catering to all ages.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio Overdose Awareness Day recognized locally
Ohio recognized International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, and recognition hit home locally, at Ariel-Foundation Park in Mount Vernon in an event that focused on creating a better understanding of overdose, reducing the stigma of drug-related deaths, and creating change to reduce the harms associated with drug use. The...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers involved in a pursuit
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM that started on US 23 near SR 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
columbusmonthly.com
Investors are Scooping up Residential Properties Near Central Ohio’s Future Intel Site
Available housing in the vicinity of Intel Corp.’s future development south of Johnstown and northeast of New Albany is scarce, and demand is already growing, three years before Intel’s manufacturing facility is expected to be operational. Some local real estate agents say they are fielding calls from current...
More details released about groundbreaking ceremony for Intel’s huge semiconductor plant in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The groundbreaking ceremony for Intel’s planned $20 billion semiconductor factory complex in suburban Columbus is set for the morning of Sept. 9, the company announced Thursday. The program, set to begin at 10:45 a.m., will feature President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike DeWine, Intel CEO Pat...
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
Your Radio Place
Sheetz is coming to New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
Your Radio Place
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Confirms cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in White-Tailed Deer
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife say it has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, in white-tailed deer. EHD or “zombie deer” is a flu-like infection caused by biting midges. It causes a list of symptoms like loosing fear to humans, not eating, and drinking massive amounts of water. Deer that become infected could possibly only live for about 36-hours after symptoms set in. Humans and pets cannot be infected with EHD. EHD deaths will subside once the first frost comes around as it will kill the infection causing midges. There have been cases found in our area in Perry and Athens county.
Delaware Gazette
SourcePoint closing Polaris site
SourcePoint’s south office at 1070 Polaris Parkway will close in September. The suite, which was leased in 2018, houses administrative offices for in-home care staff, information and referral specialists, and insurance specialists. Friday, Sept. 2, marks the last day the office is open to the public. The lease expires...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Rough Trucks takes over Morrow Co. Fair
MORROW COUNTY- Rough Truck invaded the Morrow County Fairgrounds on Thursday night as a special grandstand event. Many were attendance for the show.
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown Tomato Show Parade set for Sept. 10
The theme for The Fredericktown Tomato Show Parade is “Step Back in Time.” The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. The 1.7-mile parade route will be as follows: Police Department (the old Dana) down Miami Avenue, then north (right) on Columbus Road, to Main Street. The parade turns right on Main and returns to the Police Department.
Mount Vernon News
Tomato Show 2022 parade marshal Lela Hathaway
Lela Is honored to be selected as the Parade Marshal for the 2022 Fredericktown Tomato Show Parade. Lela (Oswalt) Hathaway was born at home on April 11, 1939. She attended Fredericktown Schools, graduating in 1957. On June 19, 1960, she married Darel Hathaway. They have two sons, Dan and Kimber (Kim). Lela has five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Farm and Dairy
Carie Starr realizes her dream at Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch
THORNVILLE, Ohio — In 2005, Carie Starr had a life-changing meal. At that time, she was living on 25 acres of her family’s land, in Thornville, Ohio. Her grandparents originally owned that land as part of their 160-acre farm. They enjoyed harness racing and had most of the farm in hay production. They also kept a few other animals, like goats and cattle, over the years. Starr grew up around the farm and her grandparents, but never had any plans to be a farmer.
richlandsource.com
Flour & Whisk Bakery under new ownership
BUCYRUS – Paula and Bob Herbert have announced that Flour & Whisk Bakery, LLC, established in 2020 in Bucyrus, is under new ownership and will continue serving the community for years to come. Paula Herbert was excited to make the announcement.
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPD
One of the protest’s leader, Devin Smith, a fourth-year in personalized study, speaks to the crowd in front of Bricker Hall during a Sept. 2 protest following the death of Donovan Lewis. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Mount Vernon News
Free gospel concert set
FREDERICKTOWN – There will be a gospel concert on Sept. 10 from noon to 8 p.m. at First Church of God Fredericktown, 19735 Zolman Road (State Route 13). Groups from Ohio and several other states will perform in concert. Food available. The concert is free. For more information, call...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Mansfield Police at the North End Farmers Market
Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
