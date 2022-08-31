Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Ohio Fire Marshal Festival set
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Fire Marshal will host its Ohio Fire Marshal Festival this year in Reynoldsburg (Licking County). This event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at 8895 E. Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH, 43068, and it will contain a variety of activities catering to all ages.
Mount Vernon News
Group makes 10 recommendations to improve Ohio computer science education
COLUMBUS – The State Committee on Computer Science, created in HB 110 – the most recent state budget – has released its final report outlining 10 recommendations that, if implemented, would help make Ohio a national leader in computer science (CS) education and workforce pipeline, it said.
Mostly smooth sailing, if not a red wave, for Ohio GOP in November: Thomas Suddes
Though there are some potholes in the pavement, Ohio Republicans appear to be on the road to significant statewide victories 65 days from now in November’s statewide general election, unless something radical happens — such as more indictments in the House Bill 6-FirstEnergy scandal. That is, for the...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio Overdose Awareness Day recognized locally
Ohio recognized International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, and recognition hit home locally, at Ariel-Foundation Park in Mount Vernon in an event that focused on creating a better understanding of overdose, reducing the stigma of drug-related deaths, and creating change to reduce the harms associated with drug use. The...
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Airport receives $222K DOT grant
Knox County has received a federal grant to pay for improvements to the Knox County Airport. According to a press release from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the Knox County airport is one of three Ohio facilities included in this latest round of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The...
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown Tomato Show Parade set for Sept. 10
The theme for The Fredericktown Tomato Show Parade is “Step Back in Time.” The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. The 1.7-mile parade route will be as follows: Police Department (the old Dana) down Miami Avenue, then north (right) on Columbus Road, to Main Street. The parade turns right on Main and returns to the Police Department.
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
Daycation destination: Coshocton, Ohio, America's canal town
Coshocton, Ohio, is less than a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pittsburgh, located between Columbus and Canton in the Ohio Valley foothills. And it’s the perfect place to take a “daycation.”. Explore lush gardens and tour historic Civil War-era architecture in the once-booming port along the Ohio and Erie Canal....
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Mount Vernon News
Bonnie Louise Henry Baylor
MOUNT VERNON – Bonnie H. Baylor, 82, passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, after suffering an unexpected stroke. Born in Export, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Nov. 19, 1939, to Charles Rebich and Anne Mesich, Bonnie was the middle child of three children. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1957.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers involved in a pursuit
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM that started on US 23 near SR 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff’s Sale Real Estate Case # 22FR03-0047
Plaintiff VS JANE DOE, REAL NAME UNKNOWN, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE, if any, OF TAYLOR D UGIE, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
The health of honey bee colonies in Ohio
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific […]
Mount Vernon News
Ohio spending $733M on substance abuse and recovery efforts
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Tax dollars are funding more than $733 million in substance abuse education, prevention and treatment in Ohio, according to a report from Gov. Mike DeWine. Recovery Ohio 2021 Annual Review details spending on at least 47 projects related to education, workforce development, prevention, harm reduction,...
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
Your Radio Place
Sheetz is coming to New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
Mount Vernon News
Ina K. Schubert
MOUNT VERNON – Ina K. Schubert, 88, of Mount Vernon passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at The Ohio Eastern Star Home. She was born on Sept. 3, 1933, to Walter and May (Thurber) Kurth in Sturgeon Bay, WI. Ina was a graduate of the Business Institute of Milwaukee...
dayton.com
Don’t smash that spotted lanternfly, yet
By now, many of you have probably seen the news regarding the newest invasive pest in Ohio, the spotted lanternfly (SLF). This pest is so popular that there are videos all over Tik Tok showing people what to do about it!. The planthopper, Lycorma delicatula is non-native and was new...
Mount Vernon News
Tomato Show 2022 parade marshal Lela Hathaway
Lela Is honored to be selected as the Parade Marshal for the 2022 Fredericktown Tomato Show Parade. Lela (Oswalt) Hathaway was born at home on April 11, 1939. She attended Fredericktown Schools, graduating in 1957. On June 19, 1960, she married Darel Hathaway. They have two sons, Dan and Kimber (Kim). Lela has five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Mansfield Police at the North End Farmers Market
Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
