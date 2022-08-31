Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones' Jack Gleeson marries long-term partner
Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson has reportedly married his long-term partner, actress and comedian Róisín O'Mahony in a very intimate ceremony. The couple had a small, private ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland. Parish priest, Father Patsy Lynch, shared the...
digitalspy.com
Orphan Black now up on All 4 - streaming all five seasons
Orphan Black, the acclaimed SF thriller made by the BBC - who in their infinite wisdom only showed the first thee seasons in the UK - is now up on All 4, with all five seasons. Presumably this is to cash in on award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany, who is now...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead's final premiere shares exciting new plot details
The Walking Dead has unveiled new details ahead of its final episodes. The AMC show is due to come to an end later this year, with the final part of season 11 beginning in October – and we now have more info on the premiere of that last batch of episodes.
digitalspy.com
Umbrella Academy star opens up about working with his wife in Netflix rom-com
The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper has opened up about working with his wife on their new Netflix rom-com. Love in the Villa, which arrived on the streamer this week, stars Tom alongside his real-life other half, Laura Hopper. The movie focuses on Cassie (Laura), the status-obsessed fiancée of Charlie...
digitalspy.com
First look at It and Hunger Games stars in new Stephen King film
Stephen King fans, rejoice, because we now have a first look at It and Knives Out actor Jaeden Martell and The Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland in the new Stephen King film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. The synopsis of the film sees teen Craig (played by Jaeden Martell) unexpectedly befriend...
digitalspy.com
The Suspect's Aidan Turner reveals Poldark's future
Poldark fans brace yourselves. Aidan Turner has revealed that, unfortunately, there are no current plans for more series of the much beloved BBC show. In a new interview with Radio Times, Turner was asked if there were plans to adapt any more of the Winston Graham novels the BBC show is based on, as there are some books that have been yet to be adapted into series.
digitalspy.com
Blue Peter star Simon Thomas reveals he is expecting baby with wife Derrina
Blue Peter's Simon Thomas has revealed his wife Derrina's pregnancy over on Instagram. Sharing a video from their church wedding ceremony, he wrote: "Fourteen months ago today, @chrissayburn & @brittanysipling sang this beautiful song of blessing over us. There's another little blessing on its way..." In it, a cluster of...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders teases Phil and Grant flashback secret in brand-new pictures
EastEnders has released some new images from the Mitchell family's upcoming flashback episode. The one-off special episode airing on Monday, September 5 will offer a glimpse at the Mitchells in 1979, showing what life was like for the family during a tough economic time in Britain. The episode will see...
digitalspy.com
How Lord of the Rings legacy impacted Rings of Power stars
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 spoilers follow. The cast and crew of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have shared how the legacy of the franchise impacted their performances. This Prime Video series branches off from the established works of JRR...
digitalspy.com
Sherlock and Orange Is the New Black stars team up for new horror movie
Sherlock and the Marvel Cinematic Universe star Martin Freeman and Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling are uniting for a new horror movie project. As reported by Deadline, the pair are joining Luca's Jacob Tremblay and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Julia Butters for the folk horror Queen of Bones.
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star's Call Me Kat casts Arrow actor in season 3
Call Me Kat, starring The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, has cast Arrow actor Parker Young in its upcoming third season. According to TVLine, Young will guest star in episode four as Brian Anderson, a man who Kat becomes obsessed with while she's on a mission to have a child.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Launch - September 3 - 6.30pm - ITV1
That time again for more celebrity unmaskings, but with an obvious difference. The title kind of gives it away. Taking their places on the panel for this series will be Jonathan, Ma McCall and Oti Mabuse. Mo will not be judging in this series as he has plans already, but...
digitalspy.com
BBC Four original programmes
BBC Four is mostly an archive channel now, but The Sky at Night still has new monthly episodes on the channel, although I only ever watch it on iPlayer. BBC Four is mostly an archive channel now, but The Sky at Night still has new monthly episodes on the channel, although I only ever watch it on iPlayer.
digitalspy.com
Billy Mitchell (Poss spoilers)
We all know the saying. You wait ages for a bus and four come along at once. Thats exactly what it feels like we are getting with Billy Mitchell. Sidelined for far too long. What I'd like to see more of is a friendship between him and Eve. They go well together.
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power episode 2 cliffhanger explained — Who is the mystery man?
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 2 spoilers follow. Who is the "Meteor Man"? Why is black stuff leaking out of the cows? And most importantly of all, why did Prime Video come up with such a dumb name for our return to Middle-earth?. Lord of the...
digitalspy.com
Three Thousand Years of Longing's parts are better than the whole
The central question at the heart of Three Thousand Years of Longing seems to be, what is it to love? From there, of course, three thousand questions extrapolate. Some are: do we ever truly know the people we love? How many kinds of love are there? Can we even really choose to give, or rescind, love?
digitalspy.com
Same old garbage on ITV on Saturday
I could not believe what ITV was showing last night The Masked Dancer followed by the Voice and then Who wants to be a millionaire is that the best they can do over three hours Why could they not show the masked singer as well and we would have full house.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Shane Richie reveals on-set changes after new producer arrival
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Shane Richie has praised new producer Chris Clenshaw for sparking a change of atmosphere on set. Shane returned to filming at the BBC soap this summer, reprising his popular role as Alfie Moon after nearly four years away. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media...
digitalspy.com
Former Coronation Street star Adam Rickitt reveals he was victim of a scam
Former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actor Adam Rickitt has revealed he has been scammed out of "tens of thousands of pounds" in a banking scam. The actor took to Instagram to open up about the recent event that saw him receive a call from the fraud department at his bank who told him that someone had tried to withdraw money from his account.
