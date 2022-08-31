ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones' Jack Gleeson marries long-term partner

Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson has reportedly married his long-term partner, actress and comedian Róisín O'Mahony in a very intimate ceremony. The couple had a small, private ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland. Parish priest, Father Patsy Lynch, shared the...
Orphan Black now up on All 4 - streaming all five seasons

Orphan Black, the acclaimed SF thriller made by the BBC - who in their infinite wisdom only showed the first thee seasons in the UK - is now up on All 4, with all five seasons. Presumably this is to cash in on award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany, who is now...
First look at It and Hunger Games stars in new Stephen King film

Stephen King fans, rejoice, because we now have a first look at It and Knives Out actor Jaeden Martell and The Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland in the new Stephen King film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. The synopsis of the film sees teen Craig (played by Jaeden Martell) unexpectedly befriend...
The Suspect's Aidan Turner reveals Poldark's future

Poldark fans brace yourselves. Aidan Turner has revealed that, unfortunately, there are no current plans for more series of the much beloved BBC show. In a new interview with Radio Times, Turner was asked if there were plans to adapt any more of the Winston Graham novels the BBC show is based on, as there are some books that have been yet to be adapted into series.
Blue Peter star Simon Thomas reveals he is expecting baby with wife Derrina

Blue Peter's Simon Thomas has revealed his wife Derrina's pregnancy over on Instagram. Sharing a video from their church wedding ceremony, he wrote: "Fourteen months ago today, @chrissayburn & @brittanysipling sang this beautiful song of blessing over us. There's another little blessing on its way..." In it, a cluster of...
EastEnders teases Phil and Grant flashback secret in brand-new pictures

EastEnders has released some new images from the Mitchell family's upcoming flashback episode. The one-off special episode airing on Monday, September 5 will offer a glimpse at the Mitchells in 1979, showing what life was like for the family during a tough economic time in Britain. The episode will see...
How Lord of the Rings legacy impacted Rings of Power stars

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 spoilers follow. The cast and crew of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have shared how the legacy of the franchise impacted their performances. This Prime Video series branches off from the established works of JRR...
Sherlock and Orange Is the New Black stars team up for new horror movie

Sherlock and the Marvel Cinematic Universe star Martin Freeman and Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling are uniting for a new horror movie project. As reported by Deadline, the pair are joining Luca's Jacob Tremblay and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Julia Butters for the folk horror Queen of Bones.
Big Bang Theory star's Call Me Kat casts Arrow actor in season 3

Call Me Kat, starring The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, has cast Arrow actor Parker Young in its upcoming third season. According to TVLine, Young will guest star in episode four as Brian Anderson, a man who Kat becomes obsessed with while she's on a mission to have a child.
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Launch - September 3 - 6.30pm - ITV1

That time again for more celebrity unmaskings, but with an obvious difference. The title kind of gives it away. Taking their places on the panel for this series will be Jonathan, Ma McCall and Oti Mabuse. Mo will not be judging in this series as he has plans already, but...
BBC Four original programmes

BBC Four is mostly an archive channel now, but The Sky at Night still has new monthly episodes on the channel, although I only ever watch it on iPlayer. BBC Four is mostly an archive channel now, but The Sky at Night still has new monthly episodes on the channel, although I only ever watch it on iPlayer.
Billy Mitchell (Poss spoilers)

We all know the saying. You wait ages for a bus and four come along at once. Thats exactly what it feels like we are getting with Billy Mitchell. Sidelined for far too long. What I'd like to see more of is a friendship between him and Eve. They go well together.
Three Thousand Years of Longing's parts are better than the whole

The central question at the heart of Three Thousand Years of Longing seems to be, what is it to love? From there, of course, three thousand questions extrapolate. Some are: do we ever truly know the people we love? How many kinds of love are there? Can we even really choose to give, or rescind, love?
Same old garbage on ITV on Saturday

I could not believe what ITV was showing last night The Masked Dancer followed by the Voice and then Who wants to be a millionaire is that the best they can do over three hours Why could they not show the masked singer as well and we would have full house.
Former Coronation Street star Adam Rickitt reveals he was victim of a scam

Former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actor Adam Rickitt has revealed he has been scammed out of "tens of thousands of pounds" in a banking scam. The actor took to Instagram to open up about the recent event that saw him receive a call from the fraud department at his bank who told him that someone had tried to withdraw money from his account.
