Dulles Drive from Westgate to Domingue Scheduled to Open This Friday

The long-awaited opening of Dulles Drive in Lafayette from Domingue Avenue to Westgate Road may be finally happening later this week.

According to Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard , that opening could be as soon as Friday morning.

Quoting engineers with Lafayette Consolidated Government, Richard relayed the following information regarding the re-opening of Dulles Drive:

Barring any bad rains, the striping will be complete by Thursday night and traffic will be opened Friday morning. Thanks again for your patience and understanding. This completed LCG project will help alleviate some of the pressure off of the recent Dulles/Rue De Belier closure. As always please obey all traffic laws, detours, and signals.

This project has been about two and a half years in the making . The intersection of Westgate Road to Domingue Road closed for expansion back in February 2020.

This Dulles Drive expansion was part of a 10 million dollar expansion project. It turned the two-lane asphalt road with side drainage ditches and little sidewalks into a three-lane concrete road with subsurface drainage, sidewalks, and poles lighting the street.

Of course, while this project is nearing completion, a little further down on Dulles Drive, another one just began.

The intersection of Dulles and Rue Du Belier is closed for the construction of a roundabout. That closure is set to last about eight months.