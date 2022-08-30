Budget airline, Allegiant, has extended flights to several locations out of the Myrtle Beach Airport. Yesterday it was confirmed that flights to and from Albany, NY; Cincinnati, OH; Lehigh Valley, PA and New Windsor, NY will continue their schedule through mid-May. Since March of last year, small and large airlines have been adding hundreds of new flights to the Grand Strand but, this is the first news of additional ones in nearly three months.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO