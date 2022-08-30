Read full article on original website
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!Kennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
myhorrynews.com
What you need to know about CCU vs. Army, which should set an attendance record
Coastal Carolina scheduled a storied, quality opponent for its 2022 season opener, and one thing is clear: there is excitement in the community and on campus for the game. Reserved and single-game tickets at Brooks Stadium have sold out for Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff against Army, setting the stage for the largest home crowd in the 20-year history of the football program.
goccusports.com
Cross Country Set for Season Opener at Carolina Challenge on Saturday
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina cross country teams will open up the 2022 fall season on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Carolina Challenge hosted by the University of South Carolina at the Springdale Racecourse in Camden, S.C. The women's 5k event will start at 9 a.m. ET with...
goccusports.com
Volleyball Battles TCU, Falls 3-1
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Coastal Carolina volleyball team battled the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fight in the Fort tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday night but was unable to maintain the momentum of its first set win and fell 3-1 (25-21, 16-25, 17-25, 23-25). With the loss, the Chanticleers dropped to 3-2 on the year, while the Horned Frogs improved to 1-2 with the win.
goccusports.com
What You Need to Know for Saturday’s Season Opener Versus Army
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football team will kick off the program's 20th season on Saturday, Sept. 3, as the Chanticleers will host the Army West Point Black Knights at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Here is everything fans attending Saturday night's game need to know about where...
goccusports.com
George F. Sasser Athletics Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Class
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina University Department of Athletics is thrilled to announce the 2022 class that will be inducted into the Sasser Hall of Fame this fall. The class includes eight standout student-athletes in Andrew Beckwith (baseball), Ikeiylah Brown (women's track & field), Alex Cunningham (baseball), Dock Doyle (baseball), Jason Flanagan (men's track & field), De'Angelo Henderson (football), Taylor Motter (baseball), and Lena Schaeffner (women's golf).
WMBF
What to know before you head Coastal Carolina’s season opener at Brooks Stadium
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - While it was quiet Friday morning in Conway, we’ll be able to hear the Chanticleers cheer from the beach because tickets for Saturday’s season opener against Army are sold out. If you’re heading to the game, here are some things you need to know...
goccusports.com
Reserved Tickets and Parking SOLD OUT for Saturday Versus Army
CONWAY, S.C. – The 2022 Coastal Carolina football season is off to a great start, as reserved tickets and parking are SOLD OUT for the home opener versus Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Brooks Stadium. COASTAL STUDENTS – SHOW UP, WEAR TEAL, BE LOUD, BE PROUD...
goccusports.com
Week 1: Coastal Football Weekly Press Conference (Video)
CONWAY, S.C. - On Wednesday afternoon, Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell along with redshirt junior running back Aaron Bedgood and redshirt junior linebacker JT Killen addressed the media at the weekly press conference prior to Saturday night's season opener versus Army West Point at Brooks Stadium. Kickoff is...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley to Present the Keynote Address at Ignite Women’s Conference
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.— The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is thrilled to announce that Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Ignite Women’s Conference. Staley will participate in a moderated Q&A luncheon as well as a photo session, allowing attendees to take images with the hall of fame coach and player.
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This Month
Myrtle Beach will have a special ceremony to honor this former legendary coach later this month.WMBF News. The Myrtle Beach Seahawks high school program has had its fair share of championships and great coaches over the years. Doug Shaw, Buddy Rogers, Mickey Wilson, Jennifer Dennison, and a host of others. However, one of them will be honored later this month in Myrtle Beach.
Darlington, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lugoff-Elgin High School football team will have a game with Darlington High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WMBF
Do’s and don’ts for fans in the stands at Darlington Raceway ahead of Southern 500
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of fans are expected at Darlington Raceway this weekend for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and the Cookout 500 on Sunday. Both have taken place at the “Track Too Tough To Tame” since 2015. If you plan to watch from the stands,...
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs and Pelicans Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions; Doubleheader Set for Wednesday
The Charleston RiverDogs Tuesday night contest against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions resulting from inclement weather at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park over the last several days. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday night, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.
myhorrynews.com
SOS Fall Migration to draw thousands to North Myrtle
Called “the biggest adult party on the East Coast,” the Society of Stranders (SOS) Fall Migration will be held at several locations in North Myrtle Beach. Tea parties, dance lessons, live music and reunions with old friends will be happening along with of course, shag dancing. SOS Shag...
wpde.com
Win Ed's Car Contest! Your chance to drive home the baby blue Camaro
WPDE — From giving out free pizza celebrating no hurricanes to giving away his notorious baby blue Camaro - Ed loves giving back to the Grand Strand community and wants one of you to win big!. Now is the chance to win a used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS with...
wfxb.com
Allegiant Adds Additional Flights to and from MYR
Budget airline, Allegiant, has extended flights to several locations out of the Myrtle Beach Airport. Yesterday it was confirmed that flights to and from Albany, NY; Cincinnati, OH; Lehigh Valley, PA and New Windsor, NY will continue their schedule through mid-May. Since March of last year, small and large airlines have been adding hundreds of new flights to the Grand Strand but, this is the first news of additional ones in nearly three months.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast in Myrtle Beach!
Are you a big breakfast person? Looking for the best breakfast in Myrtle Beach? Go no further! We have compiled a list of all the best breakfast places in Myrtle Beach for every kind of breakfast and for any kind of dietary restriction!. Myrtle Beach is a classic summer destination...
Allegiant extends seasonal service on some routes from Myrtle Beach International Airport
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Allegiant is extending seasonal service on some routes out of Myrtle Beach International Airport through May 2023, according to a news release from the airport. The airline announced it would extend seasonal service to Albany, New York, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Newburgh, New York, through May 2023, according to […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
$53 million dream Myrtle Beach hopes for from 7th North through 8th Avenue
The City of Myrtle Beach has a dream concept for the land it recently acquired on the city square that runs from 7th Ave North to 8th Ave North. The city block runs west through Flagg, Chester, and Yaupon streets to Highway 17 business. Initial talks with a group from...
