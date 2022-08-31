Rotarians pack up food bags

Related
Sampson Independent
No community without unity
Clinton’s Unity Walk, scheduled for Sept. 10, seeks to reclaim the city as a place of safety and belonging in the wake of violence and loss. The event has already attracted significant support and event organizer Heather Dixon, founder of the non-profit Changing Lives 365, said the day of hope and healing will bring in more change for the community.
Up and Coming Weekly
Dunn church hosts Labor Day Food Truck Fest
Central Baptist Church in Dunn wants to celebrate Labor Day with neighbors near and far. All are invited for the semi-annual Food Truck Fest Sunday, Sept. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. The line-up includes Catering by Alex & Family, Sisters II Ice Cream, TAL Dreams and Big B’s Southern Kitchen – all at reasonable prices.
Samaritans sharing things we should know
Do you believe it truly ‘takes a village (community) to raise a child’? Are we living in denial, distress, disinterest, even misin
Leggett talks how ‘Falcon is making a difference’
Joey Leggett, CEO and superintendent of Falcon Children’s Home & Family Services, was guest speaker on Tuesday evening for the Clinton R
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sampson Independent
Organ breathes new life into church
Last month, Grove Park Baptist Church in Clinton held a dedication concert for its new organ. The Allen GX-340 organ marks the first time the organ has been replaced since the current sanctuary’s initial construction in 1978. The previous Allen organ served as musical inspiration at the church for more than 44 years. The new model, also made in the U.S., features three manuals, 50 stops and GeniSys Voices. The solid wood keyboards and mechanical draw knobs highlight the Anniversary Console built with a walnut hardwood exterior and oak interior. The purchase also included a Klann Zimbelstern that rings small bells at random as an accompaniment to organ music. In addition to a congregation-led dedication litany, Dr. Daniel W. Hester was invited as a feature organist to perform a concert to display the organ’s full array of sound. The church plans to feature the unique sounds that only an organ can offer in weekly worship gatherings and many other sacred services, Reverend Cameron Dunn wrote in a statement.
Hired mover ghosts Raleigh grad, makes off with all her possessions
A Raleigh family appears to have unknowingly paid someone $1,200 to steal from them.
Homeless family in Fayetteville lives in fear after minivan they use for shelter vandalized
"I'm a forgiving person and I forgive him."
'I've moved on': Dozens gather for rally to support ousted Kenly town manager
In the spotlight again in Kenly, former town manager Justine Jones was surrounded by a different crowd on Friday at Temple of Praise, where more than 50 people gathered for a rally to show their support.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
Mann finalist for state’s CTE Teacher of Year
Venetia Mann, a Clinton High School marketing teacher for the past 20 years, was selected as a finalist for the North Carolina Center for the
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Horizons CEO accuses commissioner of offering $50M from hospital sale for silence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State prosecutors are looking into a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet. It all started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment...
Ribbon cut held for new pharmacy in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday. This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care. This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Crimewatch
(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)
WITN
North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina Amazon worker sheds light on working conditions, life with disability
The Americans with Disabilities Act has been in place for more than 32 years, and one North Carolina worker, who uses a wheelchair, is using his experience to help raise awareness for people with disabilities in the Tar Heel state. What You Need To Know. The Americans with Disabilities Act...
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
WRAL
Pigs, dog, ducks pulled from Duplin County home
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Animal rescue organizations on Wednesday are racing to save more than 100 pigs and other animals on a property in Duplin County.
Ousted Kenly town manager responds to her dismissal after only 3 months on the job
Reacting to her dismissal, Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones said it was "most unfortunate" that town officials chose not to disclose the full story.
Sampson Independent
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT
Sampson Independenthttps://www.clintonnc.com
Comments / 0