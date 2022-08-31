ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Rotarians pack up food bags

Sampson Independent
 4 days ago
Clinton-Sampson Rotary members spent their meeting time Monday packing food bags for the Backpack Buddies program through First United Methodist Church. The noon-day Rotarians provide the community service on fifth Mondays each year.

City
Clinton, NC
Organ breathes new life into church

Last month, Grove Park Baptist Church in Clinton held a dedication concert for its new organ. The Allen GX-340 organ marks the first time the organ has been replaced since the current sanctuary’s initial construction in 1978. The previous Allen organ served as musical inspiration at the church for more than 44 years. The new model, also made in the U.S., features three manuals, 50 stops and GeniSys Voices. The solid wood keyboards and mechanical draw knobs highlight the Anniversary Console built with a walnut hardwood exterior and oak interior. The purchase also included a Klann Zimbelstern that rings small bells at random as an accompaniment to organ music. In addition to a congregation-led dedication litany, Dr. Daniel W. Hester was invited as a feature organist to perform a concert to display the organ’s full array of sound. The church plans to feature the unique sounds that only an organ can offer in weekly worship gatherings and many other sacred services, Reverend Cameron Dunn wrote in a statement.
CLINTON, NC
