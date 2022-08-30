The Caesars Sportsbook offered in Pennsylvania has long lagged behind the state’s other online sportsbooks in usage despite the gaming goliath’s brand name. But Caesars Entertainment Inc., which is connected to the Keystone State through ownership of Harrah’s Philadelphia, this week revamped its online offering for sports betting and casino games, perhaps hoping the change will attract more success in the highly competitive market.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO