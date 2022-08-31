Loveland, Ohio – Join me in supporting Adam Ploof and CancerFree KIDS for the 100 Mile Challenge – Corporate Competition, presented by Interlink Cloud Advisors. I’ve decided to spotlight my friend Adam Ploof who is also the boyfriend of my Loveland Magazine partner, Cassie Mattia. I was excited Monday afternoon when Adam’s FaceBook post popped up and I read that he has challenged himself to walk 100 miles to raise money for childhood cancer research. When you personally know the person who challenged themself to walk 100 miles in 1 month, it suddenly becomes less aloof or something. BTW, I also know their furbabies, Dean and Nala quite well and they will be participating.

