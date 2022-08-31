Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
2022 HOMEARAMA at Loveland’s ChimneyRidge opens Saturday
Loveland, Ohio – Do you love art, music, animals, the Reds, wine, beer or just spending time with friends? No matter what you enjoy doing, you won’t want to miss the special events at HOMEARAMA® 2022. The fun kicks off with a pop-up art show on opening...
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
Adam Ploof has 1 month to meet his 100 Mile Challenge
Loveland, Ohio – Join me in supporting Adam Ploof and CancerFree KIDS for the 100 Mile Challenge – Corporate Competition, presented by Interlink Cloud Advisors. I’ve decided to spotlight my friend Adam Ploof who is also the boyfriend of my Loveland Magazine partner, Cassie Mattia. I was excited Monday afternoon when Adam’s FaceBook post popped up and I read that he has challenged himself to walk 100 miles to raise money for childhood cancer research. When you personally know the person who challenged themself to walk 100 miles in 1 month, it suddenly becomes less aloof or something. BTW, I also know their furbabies, Dean and Nala quite well and they will be participating.
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
Welcome to the Journal-News guide to the mega sports complex Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, located at 611 N. B St. in Hamilton, Ohio. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, founded by Sam and Melody Beiler, is one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the United States. It is named after the original sports center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
VIDEO: Mason man gets sprayed by skunk during animal rescue
MASON, Ohio — An encounter with a skunk didn’t end well for an Ohio man. On a recent rescue, Huntsman Wildlife responded to home in Mason to remove a skunk from the property. Cellphone video taken by one of the wildlife team members shows one team member trapping...
Downtown Loveland Streetscape Master Plan
Loveland, Ohio – City Council will hold a public hearing (at or about) 7 PM in the council chambers at City Hall on September 27 to review and receive public input on a proposed Downtown Loveland Streetscape Master Plan. The project aims to, “Create a planning document that will...
Historian Bryan McIntyre to revisit first 25 years of Camp Ernst during September 7 NKY History Hour
Since 1928 YMCA Camp Ernst in Boone County has been a place for horseback riding, hiking, swimming, confidence-building, friend-making, and so much more. Gifted by land donated by former U.S. Senator Richard Ernst, the summer camp has undergone many changes. However, decades later, visitors still find the familiar amid the change, recalling the adventures and friendships of long-ago summers past.
Which Cincinnati neighborhoods are the most dangerous for pedestrians?
So far this year, the city has reported 190 crashes involving pedestrians. Four of those crashes were fatal and pedestrians were seriously injured in nearly 40 crashes.
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Sept. 2-5
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do for the long holiday weekend, there are plenty of activities across Cincinnati. Check out our list below for all the things to do. Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top...
[Video Interview] “You want to try one out?”
“You want to try one out?”, asked Shannon Meadors. Loveland, Ohio – It took me from Sunday evening until Tuesday morning, and bugged me to no end till I realized why I came about two feet from crashing a $2K electric tricycle into one of the concrete picnic tables at Nisbet Park. You don’t “lean” to turn it, you actually do turn the handlebars.
Riverfest, WEBN fireworks 2022: Everything you need to know
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top single-day festivals in the country, Riverfest is slated for Sept. 4, starting at noon, with fireworks launching from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m. This will be the 46th...
Spring Grove Cemetery to host 16th annual lantern lighting after 2-year hiatus
CINCINNATI — Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum will be holding its 16th annual Lantern Lighting Event after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Guests are invited to decorate a lantern in memory of those who have passed, and at dusk, the lanterns, illuminated by small candles, will be set up on Willow Water Lake.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
Cincinnati Nature Center offering free admission in September
MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Nature Center is offering free admission for one weekend in September. Visitors can take hike along one of the beautiful nature trails or visit the shops inside the Artists Market. Admission will be free the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The center has created family...
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
Couple of 54 years left homeless, separated in Cincinnati
More than 5,000 homeless people are sheltered with loved ones, according to Strategies to End Homelessness data. Almost one in five were over 55 years old.
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.
It still amazes me that people say, "there's nothing to do". I've been living in the triangle of Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio for 22 years. Honestly, we are still finding things to do. The old soul in me thinks-what do these people WANT to do?
