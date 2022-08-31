Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
Related
midjersey.news
September 3, 2022
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
$2M in rental assistance money left for Camden County residents
There is $2 million in rental assistance money remaining for people in Camden County who suffered financially during the pandemic. County officials have urged people to send their applications right away.
timespub.com
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen rises to the ‘task’ for 40 years
September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people from all over the country stand together to fight food insecurity and raise awareness to help those in need. This year, TASK is facing conditions not unlike those they faced when they served their first meal in 1982. “Current housing conditions...
Support Surges For ‘Pillar Of Community’ After Robbery, Ferocious Beating In Trenton
Support is on the rise for a pillar of the Trenton community who was robbed and brutally beaten. Dan Corvino was robbed and ferociously beaten in Trenton on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses. Corvino, described in the campaign as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden Prosecutor’s Office Helps Cathedral Kitchen on National Food Bank Day
Camden, NJ-Friday was National Food Bank Day and the CCPO Community Outreach & Engagement Unit...
Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy
The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
thesunpapers.com
Fair showcases care resources available in Camden County
The Camden County Partnership for Children has organized a community resource fair at the Voorhees Town Center on Tuesday, an event that already has more than 300 registrants. The fair’s purpose is to share with families and caretakers the abundant resources available in Camden County, according to April DiPietro, the partnership’s community resource director. The Jewish Abilities Alliance, The Thrive Network, Jag-One Physical Therapy and the New Jersey Department of Children and Families have helped DiPietro and the Camden Care Management Organization (CMO) assemble a resource network for the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
West Philadelphia parents facing eviction worry about children changing schools
This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Families who are set to be forced out of their homes in a West Philadelphia affordable housing complex are worried about how their children will get to their schools, or whether they’ll need to find new ones. Over 30 children live in...
Sign at Cherry Hill school to return to regular announcements after 'Sign Jokester' switches display
Students will return to Johnson Elementary in Cherry Hill next week, which means the sign in front of the school will start displaying regular old school announcements again.
A Bucks County school district just canceled over $20,000 of student lunch debt
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Many Pennsylvania students are starting the school year in debt — over lunch. As of October,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are the best pizzerias in Mercer County, NJ
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
trentondaily.com
Smith Family Foundation Hosts Bridging The Gap: Blacks In Philanthropy
A group of entrepreneurs, business owners, and philanthropist came to the city for the first-ever philanthropists conference in Trenton, New Jersey. They walked out with options, information, and inspiration to make their world a better place. “Today is transformative,” said Tyrell Smith, Board Treasurer for the Smith Family Foundation. “This...
Queen Latifah to co-host, Faith Evans to headline Newark’s 24 Hours of Peace Fri-Sat
Newark’s 11th annual 24 Hours of Peace celebration starting Friday night will again be hosted by its founder, Mayor Ras Baraka. But he’ll be joined this year by fellow Newark native Queen Latifah as co-host, along with headliner Faith Evans, who also has Newark roots and a deeply personal reason to appeal for peace.
Bucks County updates rent relief program, for previous and new applicants
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. New financial relief is available for some Bucks County renters. The Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance program (BERA)...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dead, Another Injured in Trenton Double Shooting
A Trenton man was killed in a double shooting in the city Friday evening, authorities said. At around 7:30 p.m., Trenton police received a report from a Shot Spotter activation, as well as several calls for a shooting, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Police reported to the 200...
trentondaily.com
Jersey Fresh Jam Ushers in Artists from Across the World
At TerraCycle, the sound of shaking cans, the smell of spray paint, and the feeling of a creative space being open to any idea, only means one thing: Jersey Fresh Jam is about to give TerraCycle’s headquarters a whole new look. New Jersey’s premiere Hip Hop festival brought artists...
trentondaily.com
This Week’s Trenton’s Levitt AMP Concert Brings Hip-Hop’s Message of Hope
The last week in August saw Levitt AMP bring Hip-Hop to Trenton with artists near and far. Bri Blvck, a Trenton performer moved from North Carolina six years ago, opened The Levitt AMP concert this weekend as she serenaded Trentonians with her violin. “I’ve been in this city for six...
Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire
A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The fire...
Comments / 0