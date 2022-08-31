ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

midjersey.news

September 3, 2022

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
TRENTON, NJ
timespub.com

Trenton Area Soup Kitchen rises to the ‘task’ for 40 years

September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people from all over the country stand together to fight food insecurity and raise awareness to help those in need. This year, TASK is facing conditions not unlike those they faced when they served their first meal in 1982. “Current housing conditions...
TRENTON, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Education
Trenton, NJ
Society
City
Trenton, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy

The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
TRENTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Fair showcases care resources available in Camden County

The Camden County Partnership for Children has organized a community resource fair at the Voorhees Town Center on Tuesday, an event that already has more than 300 registrants. The fair’s purpose is to share with families and caretakers the abundant resources available in Camden County, according to April DiPietro, the partnership’s community resource director. The Jewish Abilities Alliance, The Thrive Network, Jag-One Physical Therapy and the New Jersey Department of Children and Families have helped DiPietro and the Camden Care Management Organization (CMO) assemble a resource network for the event.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
#Back To School#Public School#Extravaganza#Elementary Schools#K12
trentondaily.com

Smith Family Foundation Hosts Bridging The Gap: Blacks In Philanthropy

A group of entrepreneurs, business owners, and philanthropist came to the city for the first-ever philanthropists conference in Trenton, New Jersey. They walked out with options, information, and inspiration to make their world a better place. “Today is transformative,” said Tyrell Smith, Board Treasurer for the Smith Family Foundation. “This...
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead, Another Injured in Trenton Double Shooting

A Trenton man was killed in a double shooting in the city Friday evening, authorities said. At around 7:30 p.m., Trenton police received a report from a Shot Spotter activation, as well as several calls for a shooting, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Police reported to the 200...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Jersey Fresh Jam Ushers in Artists from Across the World

At TerraCycle, the sound of shaking cans, the smell of spray paint, and the feeling of a creative space being open to any idea, only means one thing: Jersey Fresh Jam is about to give TerraCycle’s headquarters a whole new look. New Jersey’s premiere Hip Hop festival brought artists...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire

A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The fire...
NEWARK, NJ

