Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course
Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Shannon Sharpe uses vulgar word to describe Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
San Francisco 49ers legend says Jimmy Garoppolo should be ‘alarmed’ that no NFL team traded for him
One of the greatest quarterbacks in San Francisco 49ers history thinks former starter Jimmy Garoppolo should be quite concerned that
Peyton Manning Has Sold All 31 Papa John’s Locations He Owned
NFL star Peyton Manning has worked with many brands over the years but his relationship with pizza joint Papa John’s has been a big one. While working with the chain on advertisements, Peyton decided to start investing in the restaurant as well. The relationship began in 2012 and over...
Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Tonight
Earlier Thursday night, the College GameDay crew kicked off their show ahead of the Backyard Brawl. Before Pitt and West Virginia took the field, it was beloved GameDay analyst Lee Corso who was stealing the headlines. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger spotted Corso signing a fan's poster shortly before GameDay kicked off.
Chase Winovich's response to Bill Belichick after Browns trade was golden
It all started with a dream for former New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich. Before being traded by the team that drafted him to the Cleveland Browns, Winovich had a dream to cut his blonde hair. You know, the same hair he had when Julian Edelman made him dress up and sing like Elsa from the movie “Frozen?”
Multiple Hurricanes Serving Suspensions, Updates on Injuries
Mario Cristobal announced the suspension of three players after Miami's 70-13 win against Bethune-Cookman.
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
