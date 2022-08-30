ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" Saturday as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. He also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
investing.com

Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
investing.com

U.S. veterans agency to offer abortions in cases of rape, health risks

(Reuters) -The U.S. government will provide abortion services for the first time ever to veterans in cases of rape or incest, or when the pregnancy puts the life of the woman at risk, even in states that have banned or restricted the practice, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on Friday.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, IL
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
California Government
City
Florida, MA
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Florida Government
investing.com

'Perennial battleground' Pennsylvania draws Biden, Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's fiery speech aimed at "MAGA Republicans" on Thursday at Philadelphia's Independence Hall will be followed by a Saturday rally in the same state by the original MAGA Republican, Donald Trump. While Democrats and Republicans are waging fierce fights across the United States ahead of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
investing.com

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Investing.com - Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Vulcan Materials... Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) reported Q2 EPS of $1.53, $0.15 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.95 billion versus the consensus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

U.S. judge signals willingness to appoint special master in Trump search case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday appeared sympathetic to former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review the documents the FBI seized from his home in August, though she declined to issue a ruling immediately on the matter. At a hearing in...
POTUS
investing.com

Philips subsidiary to pay over $24 million for alleged false claims for medical equipment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A subsidiary of Dutch medical device maker Philips has agreed to pay over $24 million to resolve alleged false claims over respiratory-related medical equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The subsidiary, Philips RS North America LLC, formerly known as Respironics Inc, resolved allegations that it misled...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy