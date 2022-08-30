It’s funny how “getting canceled” works sometimes. Maybe you never heard of Andrew Tate, a self-help personality with a history as a kickboxer – and an advocate for a particular brand of misogyny – until just last week. That’s when Tate became something of a right-wing media darling after getting banned from numerous social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram (where he had over 4.5 million followers), TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. Tate first soared to fame in 2016 on a British reality show, which booted him after video showed him beating a woman with a belt. He went on to build a public personality with comments about how to hit a woman with a weapon, claiming rape victims need to “bear some responsibility” for being raped and arguing men and women are not equal. While he’s been booted from these mainstream platforms, it appears Tate has already transitioned to alternative platforms that tolerate hate speech, like GETTR. He’s also been featured in outlets like Fox News, claiming platforms unfairly banned him when they were upholding their terms of use.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO