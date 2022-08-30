Read full article on original website
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
montereycountyweekly.com
Watsonville Hospital purchase is finalized after a breakneck effort.
In record time, Watsonville Community Hospital went from the brink of closing within the last year to public ownership at 12:01am Thursday, Sept. 1. The closing would have had left over 100,000 people without a nearby hospital, including over 6,500 North Monterey County residents within the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District.
montereycountyweekly.com
Hot Picks Sept. 1-7: The county fair returns, a local artists tour, and more.
Is there anything better than sitting at the top of a carnival Century Wheel, legs hanging, eating chocolate-dipped churros and looking at Monterey and the Pacific from the above? In addition to the traditional livestock show, including the popular junior livestock auction, the Monterey County Fair has a lot to offer also for those not devoted to animal-raising or farming. Set on 22 oak-studded acres, the fairgrounds offer countless vendor experiences: wool and knitting stands, horse racing, a farmers market, pony rides and bullfighting. Thursday kicks off as a Seniors, Military & Veterans Day – they attend free all day. Friday is Kids Day and denizens ages 12 and under are free. (In addition to the Century Wheel, carnival rides include Shock Wave, Black Widow and Alien Abduction.) Saturday is Natividad Day and Water Awareness Day and, among other things, features Om Shanti Indian Bollywood Dance Group performing on the Payton Stage at noon. The event closes with Fiesta Day on Sunday. In addition to fresh and fried food, expect an energetic live music lineup, with country star Joe Nichols performing Thursday night (see more on p. 34). [AP]
montereycountyweekly.com
Letters to the Editor, Sept. 1, 2022
Thank you very much for your article (“A local Russian couple welcomes nine Ukrainian refugees to Marina,” Aug. 25-31). Reading stories like this is very heartwarming, to say the very least. Bill and Claudia Saunders | Salinas. Flight Plan. Just curious if anyone can explain why this is...
KSBW.com
Progress on the new Fort Ord courthouse project
SEASIDE, Calif. — The Judicial Council of California has decided on a plot of land for what will be Monterey County's newest courthouse. In April a report from the JCC confirmed that the new courthouse will likely be built on the former Fort Ord in Seaside, but a specific location was not decided on.
seemonterey.com
10 Late-Night Restaurants in Downtown Monterey
When you're in Monterey County for a meeting or conference, your days are packed to the brim often with no room to eat, so it's good to know that after the day's meetings end, you have plenty of late-night dining options to choose from all within walking distance from the Monterey Conference Center and downtown Monterey hotels. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to host a formal group dinner party, here are some great late-night options.
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County Fair returns in style
MONTEREY, Calif. - (KION-TV): A Labor Day tradition returns to the Monterey County Fairgrounds with the Monterey County Fair this weekend. The fair starts on Thursday and will run through Labor Day. There is plenty of entertainment, activities, and many carnival rides for the family to enjoy. Tickets start at $13 for adults, $7 for The post Monterey County Fair returns in style appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Morsels Sept. 1-7: A Salinas classic comes coastward, a new tasting room and more.
A BURRITO A DAY… It was rumored, it was anticipated and now it is here – beloved Salinas spot El Charrito is opening up a second location in downtown Monterey. Starting Friday, Sept. 2, El Charrito Express will be serving all its greatest hits for breakfast and lunch. But that’s not all – there’s a full-service dinner concept called Alejandro’s coming to the same building, with an opening expected on Sept. 23. 483 Calle Principal, Monterey. elcharrito.com/location/el-charrito-monterey.
montereycountyweekly.com
The Buzz: Sept. 1-7, 2022
It’s funny how “getting canceled” works sometimes. Maybe you never heard of Andrew Tate, a self-help personality with a history as a kickboxer – and an advocate for a particular brand of misogyny – until just last week. That’s when Tate became something of a right-wing media darling after getting banned from numerous social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram (where he had over 4.5 million followers), TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. Tate first soared to fame in 2016 on a British reality show, which booted him after video showed him beating a woman with a belt. He went on to build a public personality with comments about how to hit a woman with a weapon, claiming rape victims need to “bear some responsibility” for being raped and arguing men and women are not equal. While he’s been booted from these mainstream platforms, it appears Tate has already transitioned to alternative platforms that tolerate hate speech, like GETTR. He’s also been featured in outlets like Fox News, claiming platforms unfairly banned him when they were upholding their terms of use.
montereycountyweekly.com
Visuals Sept. 1-7: A west coast photography collective celebrates 25 years, and more.
Founded in 1996, ImageMakers has grown into a diverse group of over 50 professionals and amateurs representing not only the best of the West Coast tradition, but also new and emerging approaches to photography. An exhibition titled “ImageMakers: Celebrating 25 Years” honors this history. Hosted by the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave.), the exhibit will be on display Friday, Sept. 2 through Oct. 27. Oliver Klink is a photographer originally from Switzerland who currently resides in Los Gatos. He is a master of the new digital printing process called Piezography. By using a combination of pigment ink and a proprietary profiling process, he produces enhanced highlight and shadow details that exceed what is possible in a traditional darkroom. [AP]
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Fire at Michael’s on Main, Midway chef to open Midtown restaurant and amazing almond butter
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Labor Day weekend! And to everyone working...
montereycountyweekly.com
Cal Am’s desalination application deemed ready for a Coastal Commission vote, possibly by year's end.
After initially turning away California American Water’s application for its controversial desalination plant as incomplete, the state commission said Friday that the water utility had filled the gaps in its application. The proposal is clear to go in front of the commission for a final vote, potentially this fall.
montereycountyweekly.com
Toolbox Sept. 1-7: Blood pressure screenings, neighborhood beautification, and more.
The city of Salinas is offering grants for neighborhood beautification and is currently accepting proposals for projects to create a positive impact in the community. The city is offering virtual information sessions about the grant program. Information sessions are 6-7pm Thursday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 7. Last day to...
Surviving the incoming heat wave on the Central Coast
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s and triple digits over the next week on some parts of the Central Coast. Many are wondering how they will beat the heat? San Benito County won't be setting up cooling centers yet, but the county is keeping a close eye on the temperatures. The post Surviving the incoming heat wave on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
kprl.com
Fire in the Riverbed 09.02.2022
A fire this morning this morning in the Salinas riverbed near Sulphur Springs road. The fire broke out around 6 this morning. It was confined to a small area, 100 by 30 feet.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroyan chosen for national film project
Herman Garcia and his crew of volunteers’ mission to clean up the watershed and save steelhead is well-chronicled in the local region. But now, the story of Gilroy-based Coastal Habitat Education and Environmental Restoration (CHEER) is going national. A crew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries division...
montereycountyweekly.com
In a barbershop in downtown Seaside, George Pincham III looks to merge the old school with the new.
George Pincham III came to Seaside from Ohio. He was 3 years old on a trip with his mom to visit her brother, who was stationed at Fort Ord, and both of them have lived here ever since. He graduated from Seaside High, and then went to Monterey Bay Beauty School, which was also in Seaside.
montereycountyweekly.com
A story about a few people learning how to take a dream from idea to reality.
Sometimes stories about local government decisions related to land use can feel inaccessible and wonky. The process—democratic as it is, inviting public input at various stages along the way—can be unwieldy. But sometimes, the process itself (and news stories about it) are accessible and relatable. This is Sara...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Excessive heat warning issued for Monterey County over next few days
MONTEREY COUNTY — An excessive heat warning has been issued by the U.S. National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey California beginning Thursday through early next week for Monterey County. Areas under warning include: southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National...
